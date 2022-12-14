For a Ford Mustang fan, 1970 was not a good year. The two top dogs in the muscle car hierarchies were roaming the streets looking for a challenge. The Dodge Hemi and the Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 were on the top of the list, jockeying back and forth for the number one spot. When the two cars met, nine out of 10 times, the Chevy came out as the winner. Not to say that the Dodge did not give a good race because the two were almost identical regarding drag times. The 1970 Chevelle was one of those cars that muscle car enthusiasts fought to get ahold of, for a good reason. Here are some of the most important things to remember about the '70 Chevelle SS to gain a better appreciation of the car in every sense.

