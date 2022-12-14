Read full article on original website
The $300K Cadillac Celestiq Is Already Booked for Almost Two Years
CadillacIt was unclear at first if ultra-luxury buyers would be interested in Cadillac's EV, but it seems like they definitely are.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 hp in the base GT up to 500 hp in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
MotorAuthority
Ford Bronco Raptor: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The Ford Bronco Raptor made it to the final round of the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 competition because it’s one of the most outrageously fun vehicles money can buy. It’s so much fun that we can’t balk at the $69,995 sticker price, which almost seems affordable these days.
racer.com
Oversubscribed Rolex 24 entry to stand at 60 cars
After receiving more than 70 entries from teams wishing to compete in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, IMSA officials confirmed a capacity 60-car field for the season-opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. “More than 70 total entries and a 60-car field as we...
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Prius First Drive: Yes, It’s Gorgeous. But Is It Good?
The Prius isn't what it used to be—and thank goodness for that. With its new 2023 Toyota Prius, the automaker that popularized the hybrid has reinvented its iconic nameplate, nearly two decades after a previous-generation model became our Car of the Year. Since that time, the Prius has gradually faded into the background as Toyota added a hybrid version of just about every make and model in its lineup. But thanks in large part to its fabulous new looks and far more power than you'd expect from a 50-mpg car, the Prius is back at center stage. And for the most part, it's earned its latest star turn.
Ford's Electric Vehicle (EV) Take on Iconic Truck Gets a Huge Honor
While electric cars have been picking up steam and market share for years, 2022 has truly been the year of the electric truck -- the Rivian R1T (RIVN) - Get Free Report, the GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV all either dropped or became available for sale within the last 16 months.
Top Speed
You Probably Didn't Know These 10 Things About The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454
For a Ford Mustang fan, 1970 was not a good year. The two top dogs in the muscle car hierarchies were roaming the streets looking for a challenge. The Dodge Hemi and the Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 were on the top of the list, jockeying back and forth for the number one spot. When the two cars met, nine out of 10 times, the Chevy came out as the winner. Not to say that the Dodge did not give a good race because the two were almost identical regarding drag times. The 1970 Chevelle was one of those cars that muscle car enthusiasts fought to get ahold of, for a good reason. Here are some of the most important things to remember about the '70 Chevelle SS to gain a better appreciation of the car in every sense.
racer.com
Porsche stresses sustainability in motorsport at its Night of Champions
At its annual Night of Champions gala in Weissach, Germany, Porsche not only celebrated its 2022 champions, but set forth its goals for 2023. Those include not only success with the new hybrid Porsche 963 LMDh car in IMSA and WEC, along with the new 992 generation 911 GT3 R in GT competition across the globe, but also in ABB Formula E with the 99X Electric Gen3 and the GT4 e-Performance, first exhibited at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, in GP Ice Race.
Top Speed
The New Bugatti "Baby II" Is An $85,000 Electric Go-Kart
Bugatti has released a Carbon Edition of their ‘’Baby II'', paying tribute to the automaker's W-16 Mistral, which serves as their final road-going model to carry their unique W-16 engine. The Bugatti Baby II is a 75-percent-scale of the famous Type 35, which costs about $85,000. The models are driven by EV battery systems, with the options of 4kW in the baseline and 10kW in the range topping model. The ultimate, stylish go-kart has a top speed of around 42 miles per hour. The stunning mini vehicle is limited to 500 models.
Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car
Ford has a recipe that works. The legacy carmaker has bet on the development of electric versions of its emblematic gas car models. It currently has three models: the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover/SUV, the F-150 Lightning pickup/truck and the e-Transit van. Each targets a distinct customer base and -- hugely important -- all three vehicles are in market segments with lucrative profit margins. Other models will be added to these three in the next few years.
racer.com
Era Motorsport completes driver lineup for 2023 IMSA season
Era Motorsport unveiled its lineup for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship season on Saturday. Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel will again share the full-season driving duties of the team’s ORECA 07 LMP2 entry. USF 2000 and Indy Pro 2000 champion Christian Rasmussen will join the team for...
racer.com
USAC racer Bryson set for Silver Crown, part-time Trans Am TA2 campaign
USAC racer Kaylee Bryson has entered an exclusive multi-year driver services and agency agreement with Sam Pierce Racing, under which she will race for the team in both the Trans Am Championship presented by Pirelli and the USAC Silver Crown championship. Bryson will become the primary driver of Team SPR’s...
racer.com
Shwartzman hopes Ferrari outings keep suitors interested
Robert Shwartzman hopes his outings for Ferrari at the end of the 2022 season will have reminded potential race teams of his abilities. The Israeli-born Russian didn’t race this year, instead fulfilling a Ferrari development driver role after finishing second in the Formula 2 championship a year ago. Without the ability to show his potential in race situations, Shwartzman tells RACER his appearances in FP1 in Austin and Abu Dhabi, as well as the post-season test, could be crucial to his future.
MotorAuthority
1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage
The Chrysler 300 was on hiatus in 1993, but a prototype reviving the name was built. That car is still around, and is currently listed in the Hemmings classifieds with an asking price of just $35,000. The 300 is one of Chrysler's most recognizable nameplates, with an original production run...
racer.com
Super Formula set to go carbon-neutral with new 2023 Dallara
Japanese open-wheel championship Super Formula unveiled a new carbon-neutral car Tuesday, looking ahead to the series’ 50th anniversary season in 2023 — part of the SF Next 50 initiative to drive motorsports toward a more sustainable future. The Dallara SF23, set for its competition debut in the first...
racer.com
Porsche clarifies driver lineups for IMSA and WEC
While Porsche Penske Motorsport had previously announced who would be driving the Porsche 963 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship, the exact pairings and lineups had yet to be determined. At its annual Night of Champions gala in Weissach, Germany, Porsche announced the driver pairings and additional endurance drivers for both series.
racer.com
McLaren door still open to ‘great mystery’ Ricciardo
The chance to race for McLaren in another category in future remains on the table for Daniel Ricciardo, despite Zak Brown describing his lack of performance for the team as “the great mystery.”. Ricciardo was released one year before the end of his contract after a disappointing second Formula...
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford Mustang horsepower numbers are in
Ford unveiled a redesigned 2024 Mustang in September, though at the time the automaker didn't confirm any horsepower figures. The wait is finally over as Ford on Thursday published the figures, and they're higher across the board. The range starts off with the 2024 Mustang Ecoboost, with a 2.3-liter turbo-4...
