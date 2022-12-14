Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Roseburg Warming Center offering overnight shelter through Saturday, December 17
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With temperatures dropping, the city of Roseburg announced that the Roseburg Warming Center will be open an extra night; offering overnight shelter to those who are unhoused through Saturday, December 17. The city says the warming center on 1614 Stephens St., will be open Friday December...
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
Lane County synagogues increasing security amid rise in anti-Semitism
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The FBI released statistics for 2021 this week which showed that the Jewish community remains the most targeted when it comes to hate crimes motivated by religion. Our newsroom spoke with the Secure Community Network, a nonprofit group focused on safety and security for the...
Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
City: Fire and safety violations at GuestHouse Inn & Suites prompt 'immediate evacuation'
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Residents of the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield were evacuated after an inspection of the property revealed multiple fire and life safety code violations, the City of Springfield said in a news release. The city says the inspection was conducted by the...
Lebanon police chief explains decision to close jail
LEBANON, Ore. — After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
Oregon Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before they face off against Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette
Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
Oregon Women's Basketball dominates both ends of the court for win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
Oregon State and Florida prepare to faceoff, Florida to use third-string quarter back
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
Oregon football continues bowl prep; Nix still uncertain on 2023 season
While the Beavers get set for their bowl game Saturday, December 17, in Vegas, the Oregon football team has a lot more time until the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Friday, we heard from the Ducks for the first time since that regular season finale. We know that Oregon quarterback...
Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
