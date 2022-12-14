ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

KCBY

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Lebanon police chief explains decision to close jail

LEBANON, Ore. — After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
LEBANON, OR
KCBY

Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette

Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
CORVALLIS, OR

