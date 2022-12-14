Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale Pinocchio has finally dropped on Netflix. Not only did Disney also release a remake of Pinocchio this year, but over the years there have been over twenty film adaptations of The Adventures of Pinocchio. The original book is clearly a popular piece of source material, but with each new incarnation, it makes one ask: why? Why and how is each version of Pinocchio different, and what does it bring to the table that every prior version did not? Steven Spielberg's 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence brings the story (based on a short story by Brian Aldiss) into the realm of science fiction while Disney's 2022 Pinocchio stuck very close to the original animated version. It's safe to say that Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio provides a style unique to the Mexican auteur, but what new meaning does it bring to the story that further warrants its existence? It's refreshing to see a remake of a frequently-adapted story that takes liberties, and the significance of these liberties is paramount to understanding the heart of this film.

