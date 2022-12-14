Read full article on original website
How to Watch Marvel's Phase Four Movies and Shows in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
In 2008, the world was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the very first Iron Man film, helmed by Robert Downey Jr. and directed by the now Marvel-mainstay Jon Favreau. Before then, Marvel and other comic book franchises had tried their hands at superhero movies, resulting in minor to moderate success; but this was in the age before superhero movies were considered mainstream, and while the movies drew star power (George Clooney as Batman, anyone?) they were often gimmicky and low-budget.
James Gunn Is Right — We Don’t Need Another Superman Origin Story
In October, Henry Cavill announced that he would not be reprising the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher days after announcing he would be returning to his role as Superman. Although it was never confirmed, it is believed that Cavill's departure from The Witcher was related to his reprisal as Superman. In an announcement that surprised fans of the DC Extended Universe, Cavill announced on Instagram earlier this week that he has been let go as the Man of Steel. The Instagram post made it clear that the decision was in the hands of newly appointed DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Cavill stated further that the news "wasn't the easiest" and added, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build."
10 Best Action Movies of the 21st Century, According to IMDb
Sometimes you just need to pop on an action movie and turn your brain off as the hero defeats an army of goons. Whether it is for revenge, to rescue a loved one, or to save the world, the action genre has never run out of excuses to throw its protagonists into an onslaught of henchmen. Usually relying on their martial arts ability or guns that never seem to run out of ammo, the hero always eases into a final showdown with the big bad.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
'SNL': Jennifer Coolidge Is Easily Impressed by Christmas in New Sketch
You kind of have to be great at many a things to be on Saturday Night Live but being good at impressions is a stand out. Which is why Chloe Fineman's take on The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is so funny. As a society, we're obsessed with Coolidge because she's truly and honestly one of the funniest people in the world. It's because she has this way of delivering lines that truly just makes her feel like both someone who is the smartest person you've ever met as well as a child just discovering something for the first time and she's a comedic genuis.
‘Violent Night’ Passes $55 Million at Global Box Office
Universal’s action comedy Violent Night added $2.3 million from international territories this weekend for a running offshore total of $20 million. With around $5 million this weekend at the stateside box office, the film has made around $35 million domestically, for a global haul of $55 million. That’s a strong result for a film that cost a reported $20 million to produce, and was pointedly designed to offer counter-programming in between two massive tentpoles — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water.
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio's Exploration of War and Religion Makes It More Than Just a Puppet Story
Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale Pinocchio has finally dropped on Netflix. Not only did Disney also release a remake of Pinocchio this year, but over the years there have been over twenty film adaptations of The Adventures of Pinocchio. The original book is clearly a popular piece of source material, but with each new incarnation, it makes one ask: why? Why and how is each version of Pinocchio different, and what does it bring to the table that every prior version did not? Steven Spielberg's 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence brings the story (based on a short story by Brian Aldiss) into the realm of science fiction while Disney's 2022 Pinocchio stuck very close to the original animated version. It's safe to say that Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio provides a style unique to the Mexican auteur, but what new meaning does it bring to the story that further warrants its existence? It's refreshing to see a remake of a frequently-adapted story that takes liberties, and the significance of these liberties is paramount to understanding the heart of this film.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Extended Edition Turns a Thriller Into a Tragedy
It's hard to improve a film that is already nearly perfect, but the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers does exactly that. With The Two Towers turning 20 years old this year, it's the perfect time to celebrate the fundamental importance of the film's extended edition.
'Dragon Age: Absolution' Ending Explained: What Are the Connections to 'Dreadwolf'?
Dragon Age: Absolution has plenty of twists and turns in its six-episode opening run. It showed us the Tevinter Imperium for the first time, axed a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition, and gave us a new dangerous artifact to worry about. But all of these pales in comparison to the reveal in the final few seconds of the finale.
Who's Behind the Golden Globes and Why They Don't Matter
There’s an element of award season that is entirely based on spectacle and performance. While it’s important to celebrate the best work of the year as a way of honoring the craft, pitting films against each other as a “horse race” isn’t really an instructive way to discuss cinema. That being said, the nature of competition invites more viewership and hopefully gets more casual viewers to watch films that they wouldn’t have otherwise seen. If more people are willing to watch The Power of the Dog and CODA because they are being portrayed as award-season rivals, then the Academy Awards are a small price to pay. That courtesy can’t be extended to the Golden Globes.
'Scream': Kevin Williamson Confirms Matthew Lillard’s Stu Is Dead
Despite the Scream franchise’s body count, there’s one character that fans haven’t been able to put to rest. Fortunately, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff went straight to the source to mine for solid answers to theories that have been circulating since 1997. While talking with Scream’s original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, we discovered the true fate of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher.
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Becoming a Father Makes Jake Sully a More Interesting Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water improves upon its predecessor in nearly every aspect. The CGI is sleeker and more refined, leading to some stunning visuals. Director/co-writer James Cameron expands upon the mythology of Pandora in new and surprising ways, especially when it comes to the various Na'vi clans. And Avatar: The Way of Water isn't afraid to deliver a bold if somewhat heavy-handed message about the importance of keeping the environment safe. But the biggest improvement? Avatar: The Way of Water makes Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) into an actual character. And a large part of that is due to Jake's relationship with his newfound family.
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
‘Scream VI’ Marketing Takes Over New York City
2023’s almost upon us, which means horror fans are preparing for all the exciting films coming in the new terrifying year. With that said, no film is arguably as anticipated as Scream VI. The slasher sequel releases in March and Ghostface fans just got their first look at the film with the release of its teaser trailer and poster earlier this week. The trailer was the definition of a teaser, but one thing’s for sure, Ghostface is enjoying his bloody time in New York City. This is the franchise's primary location for the film which has gotten many Scream fans excited about all the killer possibilities. However, Ghostface has now infiltrated the real NYC as the marketing for Scream VI has made it all the way to the Big Apple.
New 'Cocaine Bear' Images Show Elizabeth Banks and Keri Russell on Set
Winter is on its way, and it's time for some snow, but not the fluffy kind. The kind that might set a bear into a days-long bender in the Georgia mountains. And Entertainment Weekly has just released exclusive new images from the drug-fueled new movie Cocaine Bear, which is set to be released early next year. Along with the new images, Entertainment Weekly also spoke with the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, who gave some insight into the outrageous new film's production. Cocaine Bear is set to be released to theaters on February 24, 2023.
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
From 'Looney Tunes' to 'Captain Planet': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced by Kath Soucie
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kath Soucie began her acting career on stage in New York City before transitioning to television. However, she felt restricted by on-camera acting, so she took a chance voicing some background characters in the animated show Rambo: The Force of Freedom. This would prove to be the beginning of a prolific career that would see her rise to one of the most well-known and highest-paid voice actors of the '80s and '90s.
New 'Infinity Pool' Poster Teases Mia Goth's Intoxicating Influence
Let it sink in: a new poster has just been released for the new Brandon Cronenberg film Infinity Pool. The poster shows newly crowned scream queen Mia Goth pulling Alexander Skarsgård into the depths, and this new look into the film follows the release of its first trailer last week.
