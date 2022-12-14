Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Announces Franchise Record Free-Agent SigningOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
beckersasc.com
Chicago physician charged for role in $9.5M+ kickback scheme
Chicago-based Benjamin Toh, MD, has been charged for his role in a more than $9.5 million healthcare fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 14. Dr. Toh, who is licensed in several states and operated as a consulting provider for telemedicine companies, assigned orders for cancer genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks from March 2019 to September 2019. The orders were signed without regard to medical necessity, and Dr. Toh was not the treating physician of the patients.
cwbchicago.com
Howdy pardner! Chicago man on electronic monitoring for 9 felony cases in 2 Illinois counties is found in Texas border town
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man who was placed on electronic monitoring by two different counties while facing nine separate felony cases cut off both counties’ ankle monitors in August and escaped to a Texas border town. Now he’s back in the Cook County jail. “Most...
wjol.com
Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud
The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway
Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
One of Chicago's most notorious rapists moved to a minimum security prison
Marc Winner, known as a the "tanning salon rapist," was the target of a lengthy I-Team investigation.
FBI launches manhunt for armored truck robbers
The hunt is on for three suspects who allegedly robbed an armored truck in the Chicago suburbs on Monday morning and got away with an unspecified amount of money.
wlsam.com
Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud
Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop faces dismissal for allegedly beating, wrongfully arresting woman at George Floyd protest
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for allegedly beating a woman with a baton and wrongfully arresting her during a protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended when...
cwbchicago.com
Man stole huge knives from Target, used them to threaten and rob people on the Red Line, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man stole large kitchen knives from a downtown Target store, then used them to threaten two women and rob a man on the Red Line before Chicago police took him into custody inside a Magnificent Mile high-rise on Thursday morning. During a bond hearing...
'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward ‘demands’ CPD stop street vendor robberies — then there’s that 191% increase in shootings
Chicago — Less than two months ago, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) publicly stated in the City Council that he wanted fewer Chicago police officers in his ward. “Take the white supremacists, too,” Sigcho Lopez said before marching out of the meeting. Less than a month later,...
'All I heard was shots': Sister was on phone with little brother when 2 killed outside CPS school
One of the victims' sister described being on the phone with her little brother during his final moments. She heard gunshots nearby and when she ran over, she found the two teens on the ground.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
wjol.com
Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges
Records at the Will County Adult Detention Facility show that a Joliet Township trustee was arrested on Thursday on felony charges of income tax fraud, state benefit fraud, forgery, wire fraud, loan fraud and theft of a school or place of worship. Karl Ferrell was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez. Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. Meanwhile, police...
Postal Thefts Lead to Calls for Removing USPS Collection Mailboxes
United States Postal Service collection mailboxes have become a center of controversy, as calls for their removal are growing amid reports of recent postal thefts in the Chicago area. Naperville Police alerted residents about a series of thefts that have targeted the blue mailboxes in the community. As of Dec....
CBS 2 Investigation on allegations against foster parents leads lawmaker to demand change
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A staggering discovery made by the CBS 2 Investigators has an Illinois State Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago) calling for a new law.The team uncovered a pattern, dating back to 2016, of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services routinely closing abuse and neglect claims against foster care parents - classifying them as unfounded 90 percent of the time."There is a serious issue with DCFS," said Collins. "This is a child protective service, and these children don't feel protected."Collins knows about foster care abuse from her own personal life experience. She grew up in the DCFS system as...
Jury awards CPD officer-turned-whistleblower $910K
CHICAGO (CBS) -- $910,000.That's the amount being paid to a Chicago police officer turned whistle blower who said he was punished for refusing to alter reports on a police shooting.That was the moment an officer shot 18-year-old Ricardo Hayes in 2017. Earlier that day, Hayes' foster mom reported him missing, listing him as autistic and schizophrenic.Veteran officer Issac Lambert, who oversaw the investigation, said he was pressured to make the officer who opened fire seem like the victim. When he refused, Lambert said he was demoted and lost around $55,000 in overtime pay. On Tuesday, a jury found the city violated the Whistleblower Act and awarded Lambert $910,000 in damages. The city released a statement: "The Department of Law is reviewing the verdict and is assessing its legal options."
Gurnee man accused of meeting police posing as underage girl
GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex. Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really […]
chicagocrusader.com
Chicago cops and courts confiscate legal weapons and destroy them
Little did Elijah Hudson, a 29-year-old father from an upstanding family, know that he would be stopped and arbitrarily arrested. Though he was a legal gun owner, he was arrested due to an expired license sticker. Yes, Elijah found himself arrested and shackled to a bench in the 18th district police station for four hours because of that little piece of plastic that sticks onto license plates. Or at least that’s what the Chicago Police Department wants us to believe.
Comments / 8