ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersasc.com

Chicago physician charged for role in $9.5M+ kickback scheme

Chicago-based Benjamin Toh, MD, has been charged for his role in a more than $9.5 million healthcare fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Dec. 14. Dr. Toh, who is licensed in several states and operated as a consulting provider for telemedicine companies, assigned orders for cancer genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks from March 2019 to September 2019. The orders were signed without regard to medical necessity, and Dr. Toh was not the treating physician of the patients.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Illinois AG Charges Owner Of Chicago Clinic With Fraud

The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging the owner of a Chicago clinic with theft, fraud and forgery. Jean Watson is accused of filing more than 244-thousand-dollars in false Medicaid claims. Watson is a licensed clinical social worker and the owner of Loudek Community Services. Raoul claims she submitted claims for psychotherapy and counseling services that she didn’t provide to ten Medicaid Managed Care patients.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway

Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Investigating Payroll Protection Plan Fraud

Chief Cook County Judge Timothy Evans is having his employees interviewed in an investigation of PPP loan fraud. Frank Main, a reporter for the Sun-Times, joins the John Howell show to talk about this PPP fraud inside the court.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

'Unbelievable': Another victim of LINK card theft from another closed store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At CBS 2, we are always investigating, and this time, it's food benefits for hungry families in need that are just disappearing.It's a story the CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking for months. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot uncovered one business linked to the fraud on Wednesday, and now she reported on another Thursday.A mini mart in Humboldt Park is the latest location where charges were made -- leaving a single mother of three with 53 cents in her account."Unbelievable," said Maricruz Coronel.Coronel learned there were no funds on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet township trustee arrest on multiple felony charges

Records at the Will County Adult Detention Facility show that a Joliet Township trustee was arrested on Thursday on felony charges of income tax fraud, state benefit fraud, forgery, wire fraud, loan fraud and theft of a school or place of worship. Karl Ferrell was arrested on Thursday afternoon by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez. Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. Meanwhile, police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Investigation on allegations against foster parents leads lawmaker to demand change

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A staggering discovery made by the CBS 2 Investigators has an Illinois State Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago) calling for a new law.The team uncovered a pattern, dating back to 2016, of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services routinely closing abuse and neglect claims against foster care parents - classifying them as unfounded 90 percent of the time."There is a serious issue with DCFS," said Collins. "This is a child protective service, and these children don't feel protected."Collins knows about foster care abuse from her own personal life experience. She grew up in the DCFS system as...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Jury awards CPD officer-turned-whistleblower $910K

CHICAGO (CBS) -- $910,000.That's the amount being paid to a Chicago police officer turned whistle blower who said he was punished for refusing to alter reports on a police shooting.That was the moment an officer shot 18-year-old Ricardo Hayes in 2017. Earlier that day, Hayes' foster mom reported him missing, listing him as autistic and schizophrenic.Veteran officer Issac Lambert, who oversaw the investigation, said he was pressured to make the officer who opened fire seem like the victim. When he refused, Lambert said he was demoted and lost around $55,000 in overtime pay. On Tuesday, a jury found the city violated the Whistleblower Act and awarded Lambert $910,000 in damages. The city released a statement: "The Department of Law is reviewing the verdict and is assessing its legal options."
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Gurnee man accused of meeting police posing as underage girl

GURNEE, Ill. — A suburban man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of wanting to meet a child, who was actually police, for sex. Eddie Murillo, 43, of Gurnee, has been charged with traveling to meet a minor and grooming. On Wednesday, police allege Murillo drove to meet with an underage girl, who was really […]
GURNEE, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago cops and courts confiscate legal weapons and destroy them

Little did Elijah Hudson, a 29-year-old father from an upstanding family, know that he would be stopped and arbitrarily arrested. Though he was a legal gun owner, he was arrested due to an expired license sticker. Yes, Elijah found himself arrested and shackled to a bench in the 18th district police station for four hours because of that little piece of plastic that sticks onto license plates. Or at least that’s what the Chicago Police Department wants us to believe.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy