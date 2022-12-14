Read full article on original website
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio's Exploration of War and Religion Makes It More Than Just a Puppet Story
Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale Pinocchio has finally dropped on Netflix. Not only did Disney also release a remake of Pinocchio this year, but over the years there have been over twenty film adaptations of The Adventures of Pinocchio. The original book is clearly a popular piece of source material, but with each new incarnation, it makes one ask: why? Why and how is each version of Pinocchio different, and what does it bring to the table that every prior version did not? Steven Spielberg's 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence brings the story (based on a short story by Brian Aldiss) into the realm of science fiction while Disney's 2022 Pinocchio stuck very close to the original animated version. It's safe to say that Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio provides a style unique to the Mexican auteur, but what new meaning does it bring to the story that further warrants its existence? It's refreshing to see a remake of a frequently-adapted story that takes liberties, and the significance of these liberties is paramount to understanding the heart of this film.
Donald Glover to Star as 'Hypno-Hustler' in New Sony Spider-Man Film
Donald Glover has signed on to appear in a new Spider-Man cinematic adaptation, but it's probably not what fans would have imagined. The star of Atlanta is now attached to star in, and produce a feature which is set in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe of Marvel Comics characters, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
‘Scream’: Kevin Williamson Wishes He Could Bring This Character Back from the Dead
If you don’t have it marked on your calendar, we’re now less than 100 days, and counting, until Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s Scream VI hits theaters. This means trailers are dropping, news is circulating, and fans’ hopes and theories are more than likely stirring up again. Now that we’re approaching the franchise’s sixth film, we’re due for some supernatural, resurrection aspects typical of slasher movies – New York today, deep space tomorrow. So who, if you could, would you bring back? Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was curious who original Scream screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, would choose and why, and it’s a good one.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Debuts with $134 Million at Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water came in lower than anticipated in its debut weekend at the domestic box office, but there’s no reason to sound the alarms just yet. With solid reviews, zero competition and Cameron’s track record, all signs point to a strong performance over the holiday season.
'SNL': Jennifer Coolidge Is Easily Impressed by Christmas in New Sketch
You kind of have to be great at many a things to be on Saturday Night Live but being good at impressions is a stand out. Which is why Chloe Fineman's take on The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is so funny. As a society, we're obsessed with Coolidge because she's truly and honestly one of the funniest people in the world. It's because she has this way of delivering lines that truly just makes her feel like both someone who is the smartest person you've ever met as well as a child just discovering something for the first time and she's a comedic genuis.
‘Violent Night’ Passes $55 Million at Global Box Office
Universal’s action comedy Violent Night added $2.3 million from international territories this weekend for a running offshore total of $20 million. With around $5 million this weekend at the stateside box office, the film has made around $35 million domestically, for a global haul of $55 million. That’s a strong result for a film that cost a reported $20 million to produce, and was pointedly designed to offer counter-programming in between two massive tentpoles — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water.
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
'SNL': Austin Butler Sucks at Party Games in White Elephant Sketch
Have you ever gotten mad during a White Elephant gift exchange? Well, you have an ally in host Austin Butler. Saturday Night Live posed an important question: What do you do when someone brings the perfect gift for you, only to have it stolen by your supposed friend? Butler came to the sketch comedy show with a lot of energy and excitement, and it worked with sketches like this when he played a brat of a man who refuses to play by the rules of the White Elephant. And to be honest, I don't entirely blame him.White Elephant is a game that will either leave you feeling victorious or angry, there really is no in-between.
How to Watch 'The Apology' - Where to Stream the Holiday Horror Film
Christmas horror takes a dark and heavy turn in The Apology this holiday season. It's the perfect time for a cold and atmospheric film, and it's streaming this week. Next to the more colorful, campy Christmas horror movies like The Mean One, The Apology looks to be a slower, emotional thriller that builds tension at a steady pace. It's a movie about family secrets, healing, and unspeakable trauma. The Apology is about rebuilding after losing everything and losing it all over again. For viewers that want to settle into the darkness and decay of Winter, The Apology hits the spot.
From Dexter to Joe Goldberg: Is TV Making Us Sympathize With Serial Killers?
True crime and serial killers are what is all the rage right now. From documentaries, to docuseries, to fictional series based on real-life events, serial killers are a weird part of popular media. Not only that but they are being idolized and put on a pedestal for certain portrayals. Serial killers are becoming the beloved protagonists of every show and audiences are seemingly justifying their kills. What makes viewers love these serial killers so much despite the atrocities they commit?
Does 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Appropriate Maori Traditions?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.The comparisons that the first Avatar drew with the American war epic Dances With Wolves were fairly clear. Not only was Avatar also a film about an outsider assimilating to an indigenous species and fighting against his former government, but the film’s depiction of the RDA’s slaughtering of the Na’vi is a clear allegory for the genocide of indigenous people by European colonizers. James Cameron has never been shy about discussing the obvious connection. He stated bluntly that the film examines history “with all its conflict and bloodshed between the military aggressors from Europe and the indigenous peoples.” He added that “it was never meant to be subtle.” The genuine respect that the production crew had for the history they were alluding to is seen in the ways that both films in the series honor the history, traditions, and culture of the Maori indigenous Polynesian people of New Zealand.
Who's Behind the Golden Globes and Why They Don't Matter
There’s an element of award season that is entirely based on spectacle and performance. While it’s important to celebrate the best work of the year as a way of honoring the craft, pitting films against each other as a “horse race” isn’t really an instructive way to discuss cinema. That being said, the nature of competition invites more viewership and hopefully gets more casual viewers to watch films that they wouldn’t have otherwise seen. If more people are willing to watch The Power of the Dog and CODA because they are being portrayed as award-season rivals, then the Academy Awards are a small price to pay. That courtesy can’t be extended to the Golden Globes.
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Becoming a Father Makes Jake Sully a More Interesting Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water improves upon its predecessor in nearly every aspect. The CGI is sleeker and more refined, leading to some stunning visuals. Director/co-writer James Cameron expands upon the mythology of Pandora in new and surprising ways, especially when it comes to the various Na'vi clans. And Avatar: The Way of Water isn't afraid to deliver a bold if somewhat heavy-handed message about the importance of keeping the environment safe. But the biggest improvement? Avatar: The Way of Water makes Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) into an actual character. And a large part of that is due to Jake's relationship with his newfound family.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Extended Edition Turns a Thriller Into a Tragedy
It's hard to improve a film that is already nearly perfect, but the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers does exactly that. With The Two Towers turning 20 years old this year, it's the perfect time to celebrate the fundamental importance of the film's extended edition.
From 'Looney Tunes' to 'Captain Planet': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced by Kath Soucie
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kath Soucie began her acting career on stage in New York City before transitioning to television. However, she felt restricted by on-camera acting, so she took a chance voicing some background characters in the animated show Rambo: The Force of Freedom. This would prove to be the beginning of a prolific career that would see her rise to one of the most well-known and highest-paid voice actors of the '80s and '90s.
‘Scream VI’ Marketing Takes Over New York City
2023’s almost upon us, which means horror fans are preparing for all the exciting films coming in the new terrifying year. With that said, no film is arguably as anticipated as Scream VI. The slasher sequel releases in March and Ghostface fans just got their first look at the film with the release of its teaser trailer and poster earlier this week. The trailer was the definition of a teaser, but one thing’s for sure, Ghostface is enjoying his bloody time in New York City. This is the franchise's primary location for the film which has gotten many Scream fans excited about all the killer possibilities. However, Ghostface has now infiltrated the real NYC as the marketing for Scream VI has made it all the way to the Big Apple.
'The Sandman's Kirby Howell-Baptiste Discusses the Death Deleted Scene Shown at CCXP [Exclusive]
At the beginning of this month, The Sandman star Kirby Howell-Baptiste went to Brazil’s CCXP in order to take part in a panel for the fantasy series. Right after that, the actor and her fellow costar Vivienne Achaempong (who plays Lucienne in the show) sat down to talk to Collider about the series and, more specifically, about the deleted scene that was unveiled at the panel. The scene is from the episode “The Sound of Her Wings,” but the clip still hasn’t been made available online yet.
'SNL': Austin Butler's Christmas Epiphany Makes People Uncomfortable in New Sketch
It isn't a shock that Saturday Night Live did a movie inspired sketch but this one seems to be one of their more outrageous takes and it was honestly pretty fun. Host Austin Butler proved that he overcame his boyhood shyness by knocking his sketches out of the park and with "A Christmas Epiphany", Butler did his best impression of Jimmy Stewart as he experienced his own version of It's a Wonderful Life for the holiday season. Which, who among us isn't trying to just have that Christmas realization? Maybe even find someone to lasso a moon for us?
New 'Infinity Pool' Poster Teases Mia Goth's Intoxicating Influence
Let it sink in: a new poster has just been released for the new Brandon Cronenberg film Infinity Pool. The poster shows newly crowned scream queen Mia Goth pulling Alexander Skarsgård into the depths, and this new look into the film follows the release of its first trailer last week.
'Bardo' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Captures a Stunning One-Take Walkthrough
Netflix is now streaming the surreal new feature Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from five-time Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and to celebrate its wide release, fans were given a taste of the camerawork that goes into the director's long uncut takes. An Instagram video from cinematographer Ari Robbins from the Society of Camera Operators shows a one-take in motion, following the actors as they enter a venue and make their way through a crowd of people. The focus is on the crew behind them slowly moving through the crowd themselves to capture the perfect shot.
