Post FTX Saga: New York Banking Regulator Rolls Out New Crypto Guidelines
The New York State Department of Financial Services has issued a new guideline to protect customers against the dangers of another cryptocurrency crash. The new policy will make banks submit a detailed business plan to the body 90 days before they delve into cryptocurrencies. As New York takes the bull...
Canada Places Ban on Margin and Leverage Crypto Trading
Following the downfall of FTX, different countries are looking to tighten their policies, specifically for digital currencies, in an attempt to safeguard investor funds. Key investors at risk following the new development. It appears that Canada is taking this path, as it recently took steps towards restructuring its regulations by...
Oryen Network Unexpected +400% Price Increase During Live Presale, Attracting Major Crypto Whales
Whales are known in the cryptocurrency market as big crypto holders that can move markets. They are known to have deep contacts and inside information about where the next potential opportunities are, and they use that information to their advantage. Recently, there has been a surge in Oryen Network (ORYN) prices. The DeFi project has seen an unexpected 400% price increase during its live presale, attracting major crypto whales looking to instil in the next big thing.
A Full Ether Meltdown Might Be Looming On The Horizon Due To These Alarming Factors — Analysis
Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant sees an Ethereum (ETH) price blackout on the horizon. According to CryptoQuant, potential negative fundamental factors could precipitate a mass sell-off event for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Why A Vicious ETH Sell-Off Is Likely. CryptoQuant has pinpointed issues that could trigger a full-blown ETH...
SmarterWorx (ARTX) Commences Presale With Solidity Finance Audit, Building A Secure DAO Like Apecoin (APE)
The world of crypto is uncertain. This can be nerve-wracking for those who need to figure out what to expect. Smartworx (ARTX) has an art-focused DAO solution that will make infusing crypto and fractionalized art easy and safe for everyone, whether an experienced adherent or a novice. So let’s have a detailed look into what makes SmarterWorx unique.
Bitcoin Whales Double Down On Gigantic BTC Buys Despite Macro Headwinds
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, plunged further Friday as hawkish comments by Fed’s Chair Jeremy Powell on Wednesday continued to weigh down on investors. Since tapping an all-time high in November last year, Bitcoin has lost over 75% of its value thanks to a myriad of factors....
Experts Predict New Project Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Could Rise By 100x – ETH And AVAX Holders Seemingly Unfulfilled
Ethereum and Avalanche are some of the most popular blockchain networks known for providing market-leading features. However, bearish conditions have slowed things down, even for big players like ETH and AVAX. Community members of both networks are already looking for greener pastures in Orbeon Protocol, an innovative crowdfunding project in...
SOL Plummets 10% Following $2 Million Exploit on Solana-Based DEX
SOL token lost 9.5% Friday to trade at $12.82 – according to CoinMarketCap – after Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium was compromised for $2.2 million. In an afternoon tweet on December 16, Raydium protocol wrote that the hacker overrode owners’ authority in the liquidity pools. “An exploit on...
Chiliz’s Latest Series of Fan Tokens Are Listed on MEXC for the Secondary Market Expansion
Socios.com, Chiliz’s fan token creator, and several football clubs launched the latest fan tokens. These tokens collectively had their initial launch on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC to expand their scale in the secondary market. There are 16 clubs that launched fan tokens, including Everton FC Fan Token, Crystal...
Unprecedented Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Price Growth has Put BSV and XMR Under Pressure
The digital asset space is booming and quite active right now. But what sets Snowfall Protocol (SNW) apart as a promising asset among other protocols in the space, such as Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Monero (XMR)? Let’s see why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is incomparable to rivals like Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Monero (XMR).
Dutch Central Bank Warns KuCoin Is Operating Without A License
Crypto exchange KuCoin is operating in the Netherlands without the appropriate license, according to the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) — the Dutch central bank. ‘KuCoin Is Illegally Operating In the Netherlands’: Authorities. De Nederlandsche Bank has issued a warning to the KuCoin exchange for offering crypto services to...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Take A Nosedive As Fed Signal More Interest Rates Hike
BTC, ETH, and SOL shed value on Wednesday following the central bank’s decision to increase interest rates again. Digital assets were not alone as the stock market also dipped following the news, further signifying trading correlation. A cross-section of digital asset enthusiasts expressed worry that their favourite assets may...
“A Deliberate Move” — Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Blames Binance For FTX Collapse
Kevin O’Leary has roped Binance into the infamous FTX scandal, claiming that the exchange deliberately caused the collapse. He also called for increased regulation in the industry, hinting that, at the end of the day, only proper laws will save the market. Fear and doubts from investors still loom...
