ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Canada Places Ban on Margin and Leverage Crypto Trading

Following the downfall of FTX, different countries are looking to tighten their policies, specifically for digital currencies, in an attempt to safeguard investor funds. Key investors at risk following the new development. It appears that Canada is taking this path, as it recently took steps towards restructuring its regulations by...
zycrypto.com

Oryen Network Unexpected +400% Price Increase During Live Presale, Attracting Major Crypto Whales

Whales are known in the cryptocurrency market as big crypto holders that can move markets. They are known to have deep contacts and inside information about where the next potential opportunities are, and they use that information to their advantage. Recently, there has been a surge in Oryen Network (ORYN) prices. The DeFi project has seen an unexpected 400% price increase during its live presale, attracting major crypto whales looking to instil in the next big thing.
zycrypto.com

A Full Ether Meltdown Might Be Looming On The Horizon Due To These Alarming Factors — Analysis

Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant sees an Ethereum (ETH) price blackout on the horizon. According to CryptoQuant, potential negative fundamental factors could precipitate a mass sell-off event for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Why A Vicious ETH Sell-Off Is Likely. CryptoQuant has pinpointed issues that could trigger a full-blown ETH...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Whales Double Down On Gigantic BTC Buys Despite Macro Headwinds

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, plunged further Friday as hawkish comments by Fed’s Chair Jeremy Powell on Wednesday continued to weigh down on investors. Since tapping an all-time high in November last year, Bitcoin has lost over 75% of its value thanks to a myriad of factors....
zycrypto.com

SOL Plummets 10% Following $2 Million Exploit on Solana-Based DEX

SOL token lost 9.5% Friday to trade at $12.82 – according to CoinMarketCap – after Solana-based decentralized exchange Raydium was compromised for $2.2 million. In an afternoon tweet on December 16, Raydium protocol wrote that the hacker overrode owners’ authority in the liquidity pools. “An exploit on...
zycrypto.com

Chiliz’s Latest Series of Fan Tokens Are Listed on MEXC for the Secondary Market Expansion

Socios.com, Chiliz’s fan token creator, and several football clubs launched the latest fan tokens. These tokens collectively had their initial launch on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC to expand their scale in the secondary market. There are 16 clubs that launched fan tokens, including Everton FC Fan Token, Crystal...
zycrypto.com

Unprecedented Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Price Growth has Put BSV and XMR Under Pressure

The digital asset space is booming and quite active right now. But what sets Snowfall Protocol (SNW) apart as a promising asset among other protocols in the space, such as Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Monero (XMR)? Let’s see why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is incomparable to rivals like Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Monero (XMR).
zycrypto.com

Dutch Central Bank Warns KuCoin Is Operating Without A License

Crypto exchange KuCoin is operating in the Netherlands without the appropriate license, according to the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) — the Dutch central bank. ‘KuCoin Is Illegally Operating In the Netherlands’: Authorities. De Nederlandsche Bank has issued a warning to the KuCoin exchange for offering crypto services to...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Take A Nosedive As Fed Signal More Interest Rates Hike

BTC, ETH, and SOL shed value on Wednesday following the central bank’s decision to increase interest rates again. Digital assets were not alone as the stock market also dipped following the news, further signifying trading correlation. A cross-section of digital asset enthusiasts expressed worry that their favourite assets may...

Comments / 0

Community Policy