Whales are known in the cryptocurrency market as big crypto holders that can move markets. They are known to have deep contacts and inside information about where the next potential opportunities are, and they use that information to their advantage. Recently, there has been a surge in Oryen Network (ORYN) prices. The DeFi project has seen an unexpected 400% price increase during its live presale, attracting major crypto whales looking to instil in the next big thing.

1 DAY AGO