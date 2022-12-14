Read full article on original website
In “Nanny,” water is a near-constant presence. It flows from faucets, breaks through walls, and is both a grounding and threatening force to its protagonist. Nikyatu Jusu’s debut feature (which is now streaming on Prime Video) follows Aisha (Anna Diop), a Senegalese emigrant who works as a nanny for a wealthy family to save up to bring her son to America. When otherworldly forces start to pervade Aisha’s life, water opens a portal between the human and spirit worlds.
Tesla’s 3rd-Largest Shareholder Demands Elon Musk Exit CEO Role, Says Electric Carmaker Needs ‘Tim Cook-Like’ Leader
Indonesian billionaire KoGuan Leo, the third-largest individual Tesla shareholder, has called for CEO Elon Musk to step down in favor of a “Tim Cook-like” leader now that his attention has been largely diverted to Twitter. “Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO,” Leo tweeted Dec. 14....
The Paramount+ series “1923” is the latest expansion of Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe, and it’s a particularly starry expansion at that. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in “1923,” with Ford portraying the brother of the character played by Tim McGraw in “1883” (yes, the Dutton family tree is getting a little complicated) and Mirren as his loving wife. The first scene of the first episode, which you can stream now, has Mirren killing a guy with a shotgun, if that tells you what kind of tough-as-nails frontierswoman she plays.
‘The Recruit’ Review: Noah Centineo Proves He’s a Leading Man in Charming Netflix Thriller
If anyone had any doubts about the power of Noah Centineo, Netflix’s “The Recruit” will put those to rest. The actor had a brief stint as the internet’s boyfriend when he starred as Peter Kazinsky in Netflix’s “To All the Boys” franchise, and recently appeared as a superhero in the Justice Society of America in “Black Adam,” but now, he gets the chance to prove that he’s a true leading man. In fact, he’s so charming in “The Recruit” that his charm is all the show really needs to be entertaining. Is this really what lawyers do at the CIA? I have no idea, and it kind of doesn’t matter. This show isn’t really about lawyers.
