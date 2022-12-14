Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning' Director Christopher McQuarrie Shares a High-Flying Behind the Scene Image
As Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, the next entry of the popular Mission: Impossible franchise grows closer, fans are excited to see or hear about just about anything about the upcoming film. Now, the film's writer, director, and producer Christopher McQuarrie has provided an all-new behind-the-scenes image that takes viewers high up into clouds.
Collider
8 Movies From the 2000s With Incredible CGI, From ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to ‘Avatar’
Although the first feature film to make use of CGI was 1973's Westworld and the first full-length CGI movie was 1995's Toy Story by Pixar, there is no doubt that there was a massive and impressive upgrade during the 2000s. Since then, these effects have successfully developed throughout the years, providing viewers with photorealistic visuals for audiences to immerse themselves in.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals If He Thinks Quaritch Is Redeemed
As James Cameron prepared his sequels to his mega-success Avatar, one of the more intriguing aspects of the production was that Stephen Lang, who played the first film’s villain, Colonel Miles Quaritch, would be returning for Avatar: The Way of Water and the rest of the franchise. This was particularly notable since Colonel Quaritch seemingly died, shot through the chest with an arrow by Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Cameron has said of Quaritch that “His character will evolve into really unexpected places across the arc of our new three-film saga.” You know, like from dead to alive and so forth.
Collider
'Renfield': Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
How Closely Will Renfield Follow the Plot of Dracula?. Who’s Making Renfield and What’s the Dark Universe?. Google "quirky method actor" and it's a guarantee: you won't have to scroll too far down before seeing Nicolas Cage's name. Few actors have veered so wildly in their career choices or acting styles. One day he's the drunken, suicidal television writer in Leaving Las Vegas (a role that won him an Oscar); another day, he's chewing up and spitting out all the scenery as both hero and villain in John Woo's Face/Off. One minute Cage is playing it straight as a treasure hunter in the popular, PG-rated National Treasure series, then he's going feral in the bloody revenge movie Mandy. Cage is a Hollywood anomaly because while his talent is undisputable, his performances veer from great to terrible, sometimes both in the same film. What really makes him a star though is that he's, almost without exception, always entertaining.to watch.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Extended Edition Turns a Thriller Into a Tragedy
It's hard to improve a film that is already nearly perfect, but the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers does exactly that. With The Two Towers turning 20 years old this year, it's the perfect time to celebrate the fundamental importance of the film's extended edition.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Sophia Brown & Laurence O'Fuarain on the Band of Seven and Working With Michelle Yeoh
Set 1200 years prior to the events of Netflix’s 2019 hit series The Witcher, showrunner Declan de Barra is taking fans back to a time when the elven world was in its golden era with The Witcher: Blood Origin. This four-part limited prequel series will explore all that transpires leading up to both the “Conjunction of Spheres,” and the first prototype Witcher within the extensive lore of author Andrzej Sapkowski’s multiverse of men, monsters, and elves.
Collider
'1923': Aminah Nieves & Jennifer Ehle on the 'Yellowstone' Prequel and Telling Indigenous Stories
From creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+ series 1923 is a prequel that builds out more of the Dutton dynasty first established on-screen in Yellowstone. The show takes place after the events of the previous prequel, 1883, starring Tim McGraw as James Dutton and Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, which chronicled the story of the family's journey West to settle in Montana and form the beginnings of what will become the Yellowstone Ranch. When 1923 begins, a new generation of the Dutton family has taken ownership of the Yellowstone — led by James' brother Jacob (Harrison Ford), his wife Cara (Helen Mirren), and James' surviving children, who are now running the ranch in his stead. That's all before they're confronted with the hardships of such events as Prohibition and the Great Depression — as well as competitors who are constantly looking to take over the land that the Duttons have firmly staked their claim on. The series also stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, Sebastian Roché, and Timothy Dalton.
Collider
New 'Pathaan' Character Poster Spotlights John Abraham's Intimidating Villain
The countdown to Shah Rukh Khan's desperately awaited return to Bollywood's silver screen has finally begun. With just weeks away until the release of Pathaan, there has been mounting excitement around King Khan's first full-action epic. The film is slated to star SRK in the titular role as an undercover agent of sorts who has earned an illusive reputation underground for his work. Ahead of the film's release, the Bollywood giant shared a fresh look at his on-screen enemy John Abraham's character, teasing a "clash" between their on-screen counterparts.
Collider
How to Watch 'Black Christmas'
Most people know Christmas as a time when families come together to drink eggnog and open presents, but it's also a time when film fans can watch many movies set on the holiday. These movies include plenty of comedies and dramas such as Miracle on 34th Street and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and plenty of action films such as Batman Returns and, of course, Die Hard. However, there are also various horror movies that fans of the genre can watch on Christmas, and one example is none other than 1974's Black Christmas. Shot in Canada and directed by the late American filmmaker Bob Clark, who would go on to direct 1986's A Christmas Story, this movie is set in an unnamed college in the US and follows several sorority sisters that are receiving increasingly obscene phone calls from a deranged maniac who plans to pick them off one-by-one. Despite being a Canadian film, Black Christmas received a theatrical release in North America where it was originally marketed as Silent Night, Evil Night. Even though the film was initially a box office bomb in the US, it is now considered a horror masterpiece full of shocking kills, darkly comedic moments, and even ahead-of-its-time feminist commentary.
Collider
'Saturday Night Live': Austin Butler's Best Sketches, Ranked
The holidays are upon us! Last week was the jolliest episode of Season 48 thus far, as comedy royalty Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted together. The two funnymen brought along their Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez as well as their A-game to Studio 8H for a very festive episode that featured a bloody parody of A Christmas Carol and a Father of the Bride reunion with the very grown-up Kieran Culkin. But this episode was filled with more tears than there were laughs, as it was announced that this would be veteran cast member Cecily Strong’s final show. Many were surprised when Strong, who has been with SNL for 11 years, wasn’t part of last season’s mass exodus. Considering many of the folks she started with, namely Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, made Season 47 their last, being able to have Strong for the first half of this season felt extra special.
Collider
'Dash and Lily' Is the Perfect Holiday Watch If You’re Celebrating Alone
The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, right? If you listen to every holiday song ever, that's at least what we're told. If you're near family and friends, that's easily true. Holiday parties are endless; bars bring out their special holiday mugs and new recipes full of peppermint schnapps. The cities bustle with more activity than usual as shoppers find just the right gifts for their loved ones. But not everyone is near friends and family for the holidays, and being alone somehow feels more lonely than any other time of year.
Collider
'SNL': Jewish Elvis Is the Hit of the Retirement Home
Austin Butler really would have made his mother proud with how good he was at hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lizzo. And don't worry, there were plenty of nods to the fact that Butler is, most likely, going to be nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis where Butler plays Elvis Presley. Including a commentary about his new "voice" in the monologue and a sketch called "Jewish Elvis" where Butler, dressed in drag, played an older woman in love with Jewish Elvis (Sarah Sherman).
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio's Exploration of War and Religion Makes It More Than Just a Puppet Story
Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale Pinocchio has finally dropped on Netflix. Not only did Disney also release a remake of Pinocchio this year, but over the years there have been over twenty film adaptations of The Adventures of Pinocchio. The original book is clearly a popular piece of source material, but with each new incarnation, it makes one ask: why? Why and how is each version of Pinocchio different, and what does it bring to the table that every prior version did not? Steven Spielberg's 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence brings the story (based on a short story by Brian Aldiss) into the realm of science fiction while Disney's 2022 Pinocchio stuck very close to the original animated version. It's safe to say that Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio provides a style unique to the Mexican auteur, but what new meaning does it bring to the story that further warrants its existence? It's refreshing to see a remake of a frequently-adapted story that takes liberties, and the significance of these liberties is paramount to understanding the heart of this film.
Collider
'Avatar' Has an Immortality Problem
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. When in doubt, know that no one is really dead in the world of Avatar. The first movie saw the death of Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) and the death of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). But you wouldn't really know that with Avatar: The Way of Water because both of those actors are back, with Lang returning as Quaritch inside his own Na'vi body (his mortal body being destroyed in the first film), and Weaver returning as Kiri, a Na'vi child somehow born from Grace's avatar. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does pose an interesting dilemma in the world of Avatar: can anyone truly die in the Avatar franchise?
Collider
From ‘Flowers’ to ‘The White Lotus’: 10 Will Sharpe Projects That Are Worth the Watch
Born in London and raised in Tokyo until the age of eight, Will Sharpe is half-Japanese, and half-British, and grew up that way. His exposure and growing up in two cultures influenced his acting, writing, directing, and comedy. He often incorporates the idiosyncrasies of both countries in his best works, such as Giri/Haji, and Flowers, a show he created, directed, and starred in and eventually gave him the recognition he deserved.
Collider
‘Scream’: Kevin Williamson Wishes He Could Bring This Character Back from the Dead
If you don’t have it marked on your calendar, we’re now less than 100 days, and counting, until Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s Scream VI hits theaters. This means trailers are dropping, news is circulating, and fans’ hopes and theories are more than likely stirring up again. Now that we’re approaching the franchise’s sixth film, we’re due for some supernatural, resurrection aspects typical of slasher movies – New York today, deep space tomorrow. So who, if you could, would you bring back? Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was curious who original Scream screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, would choose and why, and it’s a good one.
Collider
The Best 'Gilmore Girls' Christmas Episodes
On a show that’s known for its comforting vibes and cold weather re-watches, it’s no surprise that every season of beloved cult classic Gilmore Girls has festive episodes to enjoy. From snow flurries to Santa burgers, these Gilmore Girls episodes will have you cozying up with everyone’s favorite mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) for a cup of candy cane coffee and a bit of Christmas cheer.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Does Sigourney Weaver Know the Truth About Kiri’s Conception?
One of the most intriguing characters in Avatar: The Way of Water is Kiri, the adopted Na’vi daughter of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). The teenage Kiri, however, is played by Sigourney Weaver, who was Dr. Grace Augustine in the first Avatar. While Dr. Augustine died...
Collider
'Night Court' Revival Footage Shows the Next Generation of Justice
The era of reboots and revivals seems to be never-ending, and NBC has now gotten in on the action. The network has released a video showing off a first look at the upcoming series Night Court, a rebooted sequel of the iconic 1980s sitcom of the same name. The series will star Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the original series' protagonist, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson).
Collider
From Dexter to Joe Goldberg: Is TV Making Us Sympathize With Serial Killers?
True crime and serial killers are what is all the rage right now. From documentaries, to docuseries, to fictional series based on real-life events, serial killers are a weird part of popular media. Not only that but they are being idolized and put on a pedestal for certain portrayals. Serial killers are becoming the beloved protagonists of every show and audiences are seemingly justifying their kills. What makes viewers love these serial killers so much despite the atrocities they commit?
Comments / 0