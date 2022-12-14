Read full article on original website
Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried
“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
Madoff prosecutor: ‘Highly unusual’ for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly
The prosecutor who put Bernie Madoff in federal prison for running a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of billions of dollars said Friday it’s “highly unusual” for Sam Bankman-Fried to be speaking publicly about the November collapse of his crypto platform FTX amid widespread allegations of fraud. “It’s highly unusual for a subject of a…
Elizabeth Holmes, Wife of San Diego Evans Hotels’ Heir, Sentenced to Prison for Theranos Fraud
A California judge sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, wife of San Diego-based Evans Hotels‘ heir William “Billy” Evans, to 11 years and three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila...
Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison Joked About Putting "Wire Fraud" on Her Dating Profile
One of the figures embroiled in the fallout from the FTX collapse seemed to joke on her blog about committing financial crimes — and now, she's being sued over it. Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison is accused in one class action lawsuit of a "years-long pattern of racketeering and conspiracy." Included in the suit is a reference to a 2018 Tumblr post in which she appears to have joked about wire fraud, an umbrella term that applies to a range of serious financial crimes.
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
Former Theranos COO Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in jail for fraud
A US judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to 12 years and 11 months in prison on charges of defrauding investors and patients of the blood testing startup led by Elizabeth Holmes, a spokesperson for the US attorney's office confirmed. US District Judge Edward Davila...
Holmes' former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos case
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the company’s blood-testing hoax — a punishment slightly longer than that given to the CEO, who was his lover and accomplice in one of Silicon Valley’s biggest scandals. Balwani, 57, was convicted in July of fraud and conspiracy connected to the company’s bogus medical technology that duped investors and endangered patients. His sentencing came less than three weeks after Elizabeth Holmes, the company’s 38-year-old founder and CEO, received more than 11 years in prison for her part in the scheme, which has been dissected in a book, an HBO documentary and an award-winning TV series. Balwani’s sentence was less than the 15 years sought by federal prosecutors, who depicted him as a ruthless, power-hungry figure. But it is substantially longer than the four to 10 months recommended by his lawyers. The scandal revolved around the company’s false claims to have developed a device that could scan for hundreds of diseases and other potential problems with just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.
Elizabeth Holmes' Ex Sunny Balwani Gets 13 Years For His Role In Theranos Fraud
Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani was convicted of 12 felony counts related to the fraud at the company, Theranos, that Elizabeth Holmes founded, and received a longer sentence than Holmes. A judge on Wednesday sentenced former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to nearly 13 years in prison for his role...
Former Theranos president asks for no prison time; prosecutors want 15 years
In dueling sentencing memorandums filed late Wednesday night, lawyers for convicted Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani told a federal judge that their client should be put on probation and not serve any prison time. Balwani was convicted of 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy based on his...
