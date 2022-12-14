Read full article on original website
The 50 best movies of 2022 in the US – 50 to 41
This list is compiled by the Guardian film team, with all films released in the US during 2022 in contention. Check in every weekday to see our next picks, and please share your own favourite films of 2022 in the comments below. 50. Bros. Billy Eichner’s ribald romcom, produced by...
‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’
TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
Popculture
Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview Cut Short After Police Threaten to Arrest Her
During a special interview, Diane Sawyer unexpectedly found herself in trouble with the law. Former child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster witnessed the awkward moment while taping the 20th-anniversary reunion special of Love Actually with Sawyer. In the 2003 film, he played a love-struck kid drummer named Sam. Nearly 20 years later, the 32-year-old actor returned to the iconic London bench where scenes were filmed with his on-screen stepfather, Liam Neeson. He reflected on the movie in The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later -- A Diane Sawyer Special on Nov. 29 on ABC, reported Entertainment Tonight. Several minutes into the discussion, a producer interrupts and says, "We have to stop. The police say we don't have the proper permit, and they're going to arrest us." The two laugh as Sawyer replies, "Oh, they are? Now we run!" As the cameras continue rolling, they get up and abruptly leave the scene. Fortunately, they avoid arrest, and before heading home, Brodie-Sangster poses with some fans.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
A pretty wide range of quality sci-fi movies are sitting in the vault on Prime Video. Dust off the classics like RoboCop and Minority Report, or try one of the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
Netflix’s new No 1 film is a strange, schlocky B-movie. Here’s why that’s a good thing
Why are people so frigid when it comes to foreign films? When Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, upon receiving a Golden Globe for his 2019 drama Parasite, spoke wryly about overcoming “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, his words were tinged with a long-held truth. For many people, foreign cinema has always been a daunting proposition, a confection to be enjoyed by snobs and dyed-in-the-wool cinephiles. “Foreign film” is, of course, an umbrella term too wide to be useful: works of accessible pop entertainment like Seven Samurai or Playtime are lumped in with challenging arthouse fare like Jeanne Dielman. But it’s a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
Collider
‘Scream’: Kevin Williamson Wishes He Could Bring This Character Back from the Dead
If you don’t have it marked on your calendar, we’re now less than 100 days, and counting, until Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s Scream VI hits theaters. This means trailers are dropping, news is circulating, and fans’ hopes and theories are more than likely stirring up again. Now that we’re approaching the franchise’s sixth film, we’re due for some supernatural, resurrection aspects typical of slasher movies – New York today, deep space tomorrow. So who, if you could, would you bring back? Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was curious who original Scream screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, would choose and why, and it’s a good one.
Collider
'SNL': Jennifer Coolidge Is Easily Impressed by Christmas in New Sketch
You kind of have to be great at many a things to be on Saturday Night Live but being good at impressions is a stand out. Which is why Chloe Fineman's take on The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is so funny. As a society, we're obsessed with Coolidge because she's truly and honestly one of the funniest people in the world. It's because she has this way of delivering lines that truly just makes her feel like both someone who is the smartest person you've ever met as well as a child just discovering something for the first time and she's a comedic genuis.
The best family movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime
What does Amazon Prime Video offer that the whole family can watch? Here are 15 recommendations.
Collider
‘Violent Night’ Passes $55 Million at Global Box Office
Universal’s action comedy Violent Night added $2.3 million from international territories this weekend for a running offshore total of $20 million. With around $5 million this weekend at the stateside box office, the film has made around $35 million domestically, for a global haul of $55 million. That’s a strong result for a film that cost a reported $20 million to produce, and was pointedly designed to offer counter-programming in between two massive tentpoles — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water.
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio's Exploration of War and Religion Makes It More Than Just a Puppet Story
Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited stop-motion adaptation of the classic tale Pinocchio has finally dropped on Netflix. Not only did Disney also release a remake of Pinocchio this year, but over the years there have been over twenty film adaptations of The Adventures of Pinocchio. The original book is clearly a popular piece of source material, but with each new incarnation, it makes one ask: why? Why and how is each version of Pinocchio different, and what does it bring to the table that every prior version did not? Steven Spielberg's 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence brings the story (based on a short story by Brian Aldiss) into the realm of science fiction while Disney's 2022 Pinocchio stuck very close to the original animated version. It's safe to say that Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio provides a style unique to the Mexican auteur, but what new meaning does it bring to the story that further warrants its existence? It's refreshing to see a remake of a frequently-adapted story that takes liberties, and the significance of these liberties is paramount to understanding the heart of this film.
Emancipation Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors In The Apple TV+ Movie Before
Here are the major stars of Will Smith's historical drama, Emancipation.
Collider
How to Watch 'Avatar': Where Is the First Movie Streaming?
After more than a decade of technological advancement and anticipation to see a new story from a legendary director, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is finally here. Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has spent about the last twenty years of his life crafting the world of Pandora, telling the epic saga of the invasive human race and the defensive Na'vi people, and if reviews are any indication, that long period of time was well-spent. Critics have praised the long-awaited follow-up as an immaculate follow-up complete with some of the best visuals ever to be seen in a movie theater as well as a more emotional story and greatly improved performances in comparison to the original film. Collider's own Senior Film Editor and self-proclaimed "Avatar nonbeliever" Ross Bonaime had the pleasure of seeing the new follow-up, and greatly praised the film as "one of the most extraordinary experiences one can have at the theaters."
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
Collider
Who's Behind the Golden Globes and Why They Don't Matter
There’s an element of award season that is entirely based on spectacle and performance. While it’s important to celebrate the best work of the year as a way of honoring the craft, pitting films against each other as a “horse race” isn’t really an instructive way to discuss cinema. That being said, the nature of competition invites more viewership and hopefully gets more casual viewers to watch films that they wouldn’t have otherwise seen. If more people are willing to watch The Power of the Dog and CODA because they are being portrayed as award-season rivals, then the Academy Awards are a small price to pay. That courtesy can’t be extended to the Golden Globes.
Brendan Fraser shares how he transformed for 'The Whale'
"The Whale" hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 9, and opens nationwide on Dec. 21.
Collider
‘Scream VI’ Marketing Takes Over New York City
2023’s almost upon us, which means horror fans are preparing for all the exciting films coming in the new terrifying year. With that said, no film is arguably as anticipated as Scream VI. The slasher sequel releases in March and Ghostface fans just got their first look at the film with the release of its teaser trailer and poster earlier this week. The trailer was the definition of a teaser, but one thing’s for sure, Ghostface is enjoying his bloody time in New York City. This is the franchise's primary location for the film which has gotten many Scream fans excited about all the killer possibilities. However, Ghostface has now infiltrated the real NYC as the marketing for Scream VI has made it all the way to the Big Apple.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Becoming a Father Makes Jake Sully a More Interesting Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: The Way of Water improves upon its predecessor in nearly every aspect. The CGI is sleeker and more refined, leading to some stunning visuals. Director/co-writer James Cameron expands upon the mythology of Pandora in new and surprising ways, especially when it comes to the various Na'vi clans. And Avatar: The Way of Water isn't afraid to deliver a bold if somewhat heavy-handed message about the importance of keeping the environment safe. But the biggest improvement? Avatar: The Way of Water makes Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) into an actual character. And a large part of that is due to Jake's relationship with his newfound family.
