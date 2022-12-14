ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Totally Shocked': Country Artists Mourn Loss Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQpc2_0jifs0tU00
Photo: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen , Mickey Guyton , Carly Pearce and other country artists shared heartfelt tributes to Stephen “tWitch” Boss , beloved So You Think You Can Dance alum and and Ellen DeGeneres ’ longtime DJ, who has died. He was 40.

His wife, Allison Holker , reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles Police Department station on Tuesday (December 13) to report that her husband had left home without his car, which was unusual. Law enforcement officials later received reports of a shooting at a hotel, where they found the beloved dancer dead of an apparent suicide, TMZ was first to report early Wednesday morning (December 14).

Boss’ family, fans and other celebrities have shared tributes to him as they heard the heartbreaking news. Holker said in a statement that “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. …He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

DeGeneres shared in her own statement that she was “heartbroken” to lose tWitch, remembering him as “pure love and light,” and like family to her. She encouraged others to offer their love and support to his wife and children, Weslie , Maddox and Zaia .

“Stephen my brother, one the best people I’ve ever gotten to know,” Allen wrote . “I gonna miss the laughs, the jokes, the honest conversations and these random videos. I know i said it all the time but I’m so thankful for the friendship we had. We are gonna miss you. Thank you for the light you shined on me and other. Praying for Allison and the children. Love Always. This hurts!!! You missed [tWitch].”

Allen also urged, in a heartbreaking tweet : “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE check on your family and friends.”

Other artists shared similar sentiments as they remembered Boss, including Pearce, who wrote on her Instagram story, “You never know the struggles of someone. 💔❤️” Hannah Ellis and Priscilla Block each shared thoughts on their own Instagram stories. Ellis said she was “totally shocked” to hear of Boss’ death. “I watch his and his families dancing videos all the time. We truly never know what people are dealing with 😞💔” Block shared a photo from an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , writing: “Incredible sad day… what a light this man was…. May he Rest In Peace 💙 Y’all… check up on your friends. You never know what the ‘happiest’ people are going through…” She added, with the final dance clip tWitch shared with his wife: “I’m so sad. Prayers to his family through this time….”

“You just never truly know what anyone is going thru,” Guyton wrote in a tweet , which also garnered responses from fellow artists Maren Morris , Cassadee Pope and others. “Check on your loved ones. Always be good to people. Man this one hurts.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

See some of the tributes to Boss here:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Spoke About Wanting Another Child With Wife 1 Month Before Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss revealed he and his wife Allison Holker Boss, 34, wanted another child, just one month before his tragic death. The DJ, who reportedly took his own life at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, and his spouse appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in Nov. and opened up about meeting each other, how their romance progressed, and their hopes for the future. “I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation,” he told host Jennifer Hudson at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
New York Post

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide

Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
UTAH STATE
extratv

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mom Speaks Out After His Shocking Death

Days after his death, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mom Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence. On Friday, Connie wrote on her Instagram Story, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”
People

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Discussed Being a 'Strong Support System' for His Kids in Years Before Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide at age 40 this week, shared three children with wife Allison Holker Boss Stephen "tWitch" Boss emphasized the importance of being there for his kids in the years before his death. Stephen's wife Allison Holker Boss, 34, confirmed his death in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday. He died by suicide at age 40. In a joint interview with PEOPLE in March 2020, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ spoke about his role as a father, sharing that he wanted to be a "strong support system" for his three children,...
RadarOnline

‘Have Some Decency’: Actor Columbus Short Called A ‘Clown’ After Spreading Theory About DJ tWitch’s Death

Actor Columbus Short has been criticized for pushing a wild theory about DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s death on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, Short, 40, posted a video where he started off telling his followers, “You don’t know what people are going through. You know, people made investments. People knew a lot of things.” He continued, “This is just a theory … people are awful. tWitch was amazing … is still amazing. His legacy shall live on. But, what if you invest in something that took your whole life savings? Possibly. Yeah, it gets rough.” “I don’t want...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
TODAY.com

Stephen “tWitch” Boss shares sweet wedding videos for 9th anniversary

Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, reached another milestone in marriage. The couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 10. Boss marked the occasion with a sweet post on Instagram, sharing several snaps from the couple’s December 2013 wedding. In the carousel of...
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Left Speechless After Contestant Reveals Wild Personal Detail

While it takes a lot to leave Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak without words, one recent contestant left him just speechless. What was it that caused Sajak to lose his words? It happened to be something that a contestant named Laura does in her spare time. It’s quite a lucrative hobby for her. But Sajak just could not believe what he was hearing from her on Monday’s episode of the famed game show.
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

196K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy