'Totally Shocked': Country Artists Mourn Loss Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Jimmie Allen , Mickey Guyton , Carly Pearce and other country artists shared heartfelt tributes to Stephen “tWitch” Boss , beloved So You Think You Can Dance alum and and Ellen DeGeneres ’ longtime DJ, who has died. He was 40.

His wife, Allison Holker , reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles Police Department station on Tuesday (December 13) to report that her husband had left home without his car, which was unusual. Law enforcement officials later received reports of a shooting at a hotel, where they found the beloved dancer dead of an apparent suicide, TMZ was first to report early Wednesday morning (December 14).

Boss’ family, fans and other celebrities have shared tributes to him as they heard the heartbreaking news. Holker said in a statement that “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. …He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

DeGeneres shared in her own statement that she was “heartbroken” to lose tWitch, remembering him as “pure love and light,” and like family to her. She encouraged others to offer their love and support to his wife and children, Weslie , Maddox and Zaia .

“Stephen my brother, one the best people I’ve ever gotten to know,” Allen wrote . “I gonna miss the laughs, the jokes, the honest conversations and these random videos. I know i said it all the time but I’m so thankful for the friendship we had. We are gonna miss you. Thank you for the light you shined on me and other. Praying for Allison and the children. Love Always. This hurts!!! You missed [tWitch].”

Allen also urged, in a heartbreaking tweet : “PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE check on your family and friends.”

Other artists shared similar sentiments as they remembered Boss, including Pearce, who wrote on her Instagram story, “You never know the struggles of someone. 💔❤️” Hannah Ellis and Priscilla Block each shared thoughts on their own Instagram stories. Ellis said she was “totally shocked” to hear of Boss’ death. “I watch his and his families dancing videos all the time. We truly never know what people are dealing with 😞💔” Block shared a photo from an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , writing: “Incredible sad day… what a light this man was…. May he Rest In Peace 💙 Y’all… check up on your friends. You never know what the ‘happiest’ people are going through…” She added, with the final dance clip tWitch shared with his wife: “I’m so sad. Prayers to his family through this time….”

“You just never truly know what anyone is going thru,” Guyton wrote in a tweet , which also garnered responses from fellow artists Maren Morris , Cassadee Pope and others. “Check on your loved ones. Always be good to people. Man this one hurts.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

