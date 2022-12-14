Norcross-based BlazeSports America announces women's wheelchair basketball team powered by Atlanta Hawks

Norcross-based BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization founded after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and a leader in the field of adaptive sports and recreation, announced Wednesday the creation of the first women’s wheelchair basketball team in the state of Georgia, which will be powered by the Atlanta Hawks.

The BlazeSports Lady Ballers hosted multiple women’s clinics this fall, to introduce the sport to interested athletes in the Southeast and have now formed an official team.