KOAT 7
Police seek masked man, respond to homicide and investigate crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two separate acts of violence and a high-speed motor vehicle crash kept Albuquerque Police Department officers busy Friday night and Saturday afternoon. A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by APD in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE.
New Mexico law enforcement groups spend day with kids for ‘Shop with a Cop’
The Grinch even made an appearance, but he was quickly apprehended by law enforcement!
Albuquerque police encourage use of portal to report road rage, aggressive driving
Drivers in Albuquerque said you can never be too careful.
KRQE News 13
APD to create new ‘Domestic Abuse Response Team’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are taking steps to help victims of domestic violence better. City officials say 1-in-3 women and 1-in-7 men in New Mexico will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. APD is creating a new Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART). Thanks to a roughly $56,000...
Albuquerque Police say there’s 67,000 active warrants in Bernalillo County, ask legislators for help
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say there are almost 5,000 active felony and more than 62,000 misdemeanor warrants in Bernalillo County. And Police Chief Harold Medina claims that officers are probably letting some with outstanding warrants walk free, due to a backlog. In a letter to state legislators, Medina is now asking for targeted help. […]
APD: Montaño crash possibly involved driving under the influence
Authorities said the crash happened Friday night.
Lanes on University Boulevard temporarily shortened
The change will last longer than a day.
U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
The crash happened Friday morning.
KOAT 7
Rear-end crash critically injures unbelted passenger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-speed rear-end collision Friday night caused both vehicles to lose control and resulted in the drivers and passengers being hospitalized — one in critical condition. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Montano Boulevard NW, near the intersection...
coloradopolitics.com
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
Mayor Keller talks about homelessness issues going into 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As 2022 wraps up, News 13 sat down with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller for an in-depth look at the issues facing our city. He talked about the homeless problem and why he thinks the city will start seeing a difference next year. “You know, it’s a major issue and all around the […]
Attorney for man shot by New Mexico officer says medical needs not met in jail
Police claimed Gabriel Velasquez tried to walk out of the store with merchandise when employees confronted him.
rrobserver.com
City aims for compromise between developer, neighbors in Los Diamantes
Los Diamantes subdivision is on track to get an apartment complex and medium-density residential development, but the Rio Rancho Governing Body delayed a decision to allow for changes in plans to compromise with neighbors. Developer Pierre Amestoy presented requests to change the land-use zoning, master plan and specific area plan...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD Seeks Steven Thoren In Connection With Theft Of Package
The Los Alamos Police Criminal Investigations Section obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in a recent theft of a package from a Los Alamos residence. Due to a tip from yesterday’s press release, LAPD detectives obtained a “no bond” arrest warrant from Los Alamos Municipal Court for 36-year-old male Steven Thoren. The charge is for larceny. Mr. Thoren also has not checked in with his probation officer and has a last known address in Rio Rancho.
KOAT 7
Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
Albuquerque man arrested for gun, narcotic crimes
A man was arrested on a warrant Thursday.
VIDEO: Woman arrested for setting Albuquerque bosque ablaze
Plumes of smoke coming out of the bosque prompted first responders to act quickly, searching for both the fires and a suspect.
Albuquerque police: Man spotted with stolen car arrested
An Albuquerque man is charged with receiving a stolen car.
Albuquerque mayor signs new tax transparency law
It will be in effect for this tax season.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque probation and parole office shot on Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at the New Mexico Probation and Parole office building. No one was injured in the shooting. The building was damaged and the shooting happened after hours. APD officers in the South Valley are investigating the scene. This is...
