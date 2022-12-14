ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KOAT 7

Police seek masked man, respond to homicide and investigate crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two separate acts of violence and a high-speed motor vehicle crash kept Albuquerque Police Department officers busy Friday night and Saturday afternoon. A masked man with long hair, wearing a backpack and carrying a knife, is being sought by APD in connection with the investigation of an aggravated assault Saturday afternoon on Central Avenue SE.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD to create new ‘Domestic Abuse Response Team’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are taking steps to help victims of domestic violence better. City officials say 1-in-3 women and 1-in-7 men in New Mexico will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. APD is creating a new Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART). Thanks to a roughly $56,000...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police say there’s 67,000 active warrants in Bernalillo County, ask legislators for help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say there are almost 5,000 active felony and more than 62,000 misdemeanor warrants in Bernalillo County. And Police Chief Harold Medina claims that officers are probably letting some with outstanding warrants walk free, due to a backlog. In a letter to state legislators, Medina is now asking for targeted help. […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Rear-end crash critically injures unbelted passenger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-speed rear-end collision Friday night caused both vehicles to lose control and resulted in the drivers and passengers being hospitalized — one in critical condition. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Montano Boulevard NW, near the intersection...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

City aims for compromise between developer, neighbors in Los Diamantes

Los Diamantes subdivision is on track to get an apartment complex and medium-density residential development, but the Rio Rancho Governing Body delayed a decision to allow for changes in plans to compromise with neighbors. Developer Pierre Amestoy presented requests to change the land-use zoning, master plan and specific area plan...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Seeks Steven Thoren In Connection With Theft Of Package

The Los Alamos Police Criminal Investigations Section obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in a recent theft of a package from a Los Alamos residence. Due to a tip from yesterday’s press release, LAPD detectives obtained a “no bond” arrest warrant from Los Alamos Municipal Court for 36-year-old male Steven Thoren. The charge is for larceny. Mr. Thoren also has not checked in with his probation officer and has a last known address in Rio Rancho.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque probation and parole office shot on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at the New Mexico Probation and Parole office building. No one was injured in the shooting. The building was damaged and the shooting happened after hours. APD officers in the South Valley are investigating the scene. This is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

