ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As 2022 wraps up, News 13 sat down with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller for an in-depth look at the issues facing our city. He talked about the homeless problem and why he thinks the city will start seeing a difference next year. “You know, it’s a major issue and all around the […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO