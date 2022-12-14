as a retired chef and restaurant manager, all I can say is you took the job. waitressing is not for the faint of heart. it's a hard job with not man, thank you . it's not meant to be a forever job either. low skills equals low pay. if you want better pay, go elsewhere or do the training required to advance in this industry. crying because you don't get the tip you think you deserve is entitled and childish. grow up
I don't know where these people get tipping is mandatory. Actually it makes me not wanna tip when I hear things like this. Nobody knows what's in my purse, maybe I just have enough for the bill. Nobody tips me at my job. I refuse to feel obligated.
tipping is not mandatory. It's the polite and proper way....you are paying that person for their time they spent helping you out. I bet you get paid for what you do at work....
Comments / 227