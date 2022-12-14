ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jane beck
3d ago

as a retired chef and restaurant manager, all I can say is you took the job. waitressing is not for the faint of heart. it's a hard job with not man, thank you . it's not meant to be a forever job either. low skills equals low pay. if you want better pay, go elsewhere or do the training required to advance in this industry. crying because you don't get the tip you think you deserve is entitled and childish. grow up

MeidasTouch..
2d ago

I don't know where these people get tipping is mandatory. Actually it makes me not wanna tip when I hear things like this. Nobody knows what's in my purse, maybe I just have enough for the bill. Nobody tips me at my job. I refuse to feel obligated.

Leeroy Jenkins
3d ago

tipping is not mandatory. It's the polite and proper way....you are paying that person for their time they spent helping you out. I bet you get paid for what you do at work....

ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

