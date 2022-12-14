Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ grandfather has revealed his grandson’s final words to him before he passed. The 40-year-old was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Tuesday. The beloved “Ellen” and “So You Think You Can Dance” star’s grandfather Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail that there were no signs of stress leading up to his death. “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” he shared. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.” Eddy, sharing Boss’ final words...

