ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ heartbreaking final words to grandfather revealed

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ grandfather has revealed his grandson’s final words to him before he passed. The 40-year-old was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., Tuesday. The beloved “Ellen” and “So You Think You Can Dance” star’s grandfather Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail that there were no signs of stress leading up to his death. “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” he shared. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.” Eddy, sharing Boss’ final words...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Stephen 'TWitch' Boss & Allison Holker Were Thinking About Expanding Their Family Before DJ's Untimely Death

Less than a month before Stephen 'TWitch' Boss would take his own life, he and wife Allison Holker expressed their desire to have more children. During a November 17, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the married couple explained they were debating on if they were going to have another baby together after welcoming daughter Weslie, 14, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. “I think we’d love to start trying for another one,” the 34-year-old mother-of-three explained, before her now late husband chimed in adding, “We really do [miss it]. I love the little babies. I love ’em.”DRESSED TO...
People

Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
HOUSTON, TX
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
The Independent

Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced

Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I  knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Popculture

Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death

Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
The Independent

‘I felt so ashamed’: Prince Harry opens up about one of the ‘biggest mistakes of his life’ in Netflix documentary

Prince Harry has described his choice to dress up in a Nazi uniform as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.In January 2005, the Duke of Sussex attended a friend’s fancy dress-themed birthday party in a Nazi uniform, complete with swastika armband.The royal, who was 20 at the time, later apologised, saying that he was “very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone”, adding: “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”Harry was widely criticised at the time, with the Board of Deputies of British Jews commenting on his “ill-judged actions”.The scandal...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
29K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy