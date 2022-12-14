ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Driver Pulled Over With 'Seusspicious-Looking' Passenger

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

One Arizona driver was pulled over in the HOV lane for having a "Seusspicious-looking" passenger. AZ Family reported that an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer spotted the green guy in the passenger seat on Interstate 10.

Turns out, it was an inflatable Grinch !

The DPS says that while they appreciate the holiday cheer, it is still illegal to drive in the HOV lane without another passenger.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety wrote on Twitter:

"Last week, an #AZTrooper spotted a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a Seusspicious-looking "passenger" on I-10 at Avondale Blvd at 8AM.
The trooper stopped the driver & determined the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch. (No other passengers.)"

Check out the "Seusspicious-looking" passenger below:

The driver received a citation for an HOV lane violation.

