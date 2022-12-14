Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Neshoba by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 09:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to cover some of the Burnside Lake Water Park roadways and camp areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue a slow fall. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.7 Sun 7 am CST 13.1 12.3 11.3
Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-18 07:49:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 09:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Marengo, Greene and Hale Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by this evening, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was near 92 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and will continue to fall to below flood stage tonight. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
