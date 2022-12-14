Effective: 2022-12-18 09:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-20 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Neshoba The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Yockanookany River Near Ofahoma affecting Leake County. Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Above Philadelphia affecting Neshoba County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Above Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water begins to cover some of the Burnside Lake Water Park roadways and camp areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue a slow fall. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Pearl River Philadelphi 13.0 13.7 Sun 7 am CST 13.1 12.3 11.3

NESHOBA COUNTY, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO