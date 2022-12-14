ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Cadillac rolls back 2024 Lyriq price hike

By Joel Feder - Motor Authority
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgtOX_0jifnihg00

( Motor Authority ) — It’s rare in this timeline, but Cadillac has made the Lyriq less expensive than originally stated for the 2024 model year.

At the launch of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq , the automaker’s spokespeople told Motor Authority the model’s $62,990 price, including destination, would jump to about $70,000 for a 2024 rear-drive single-motor model. That is no longer the case.

Cadillac’s now taking pre-orders for the 2024 Lyriq, and the rear-drive single-motor model is set to start at “about $60,000,” according to the consumer website and confirmed by a Cadillac spokesperson. Pre-orders for the 2024 all-wheel dual-motor model are said to start at “around $64,000.” This would mean that, not only will 2024 model year pricing not rise to $70,000, it looks like it will actually be lower than the 2023 price.

Deliveries for both models are expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

Cadillac spokesperson Paige Tatulli told Motor Authority, “We adjusted the pricing to reflect the content of the vehicle. All to make it more competitively priced for the segment.” The standard and optional features, specifications, and colors for the 2024 Lyriq haven’t been released yet, but a price decrease likely means less equipment.

The 2023 Lyriq initially cost $59,990, including destination. At that time, it came standard with leather upholstery, a glass panoramic roof, power features, a power tailgate, a 33-inch digital display on the dashboard, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

After the first run of Lyriqs, the price for the same vehicle jumped to its current $62,990, including destination. Options include a 19-speaker AKG audio system with active noise cancellation, 22-inch alloy wheels, Super Cruise, and paint colors including blue, gray, white, or black.

The Lyriq is the first battery-electric Cadillac. Editorial Director Marty Padgett said the Lyriq gets in tune with the brand’s battery-powered future .

Cadillac builds the Lyriq on its third-generation electric-vehicle electric powertrain and battery toolset, known as Ultium . Ultium is the basis for all of General Motors’ future EVs, and the new Cadillac is the first mass-market application outside of the low-volume 2022 GMC Hummer EV .

General Motors told Cadillac dealers to either get on board with its electric future, which requires expensive upgrades to dealerships, or get out of the way as it rolls into the electric era. More than a third of Cadillac dealers have bailed on the brand’s future.

Related Articles

Four additional EVs beyond the Lyriq will arrive in Cadillac dealers that chose to make the investment, including the flagship Celestiq , which will cost more than $300,000 when it goes on sale in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Texas officer fired over ‘feces sandwich’ released from another job

FLORESVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Antonio police officer who was fired for giving a homeless man a feces sandwich was “released from employment” again, this time from the Floresville Police Department. A 2016 report from KXAN stated Matthew Luckhurst, a San Antonio police officer at the time, was originally fired after placing feces […]
FLORESVILLE, TX
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Silverado HD Receives Price Increase In December

The 2023 Chevy Silverado HD is the final model year before the introduction of a full model refresh for the 2024 model year. Now, the heavy-duty pickup just got yet another price increase. The latest price increase for the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD applied during the month of December 2022...
MICHIGAN STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2023 Toyota Prius May Look More Expensive, But It Really Isn't

Arriving at your Toyota dealership early next year, the 2023 Prius hybrid. making an impact with its new, sporty design. It's a car that actually looks... good—and we bet you never thought you'd think that about a Prius. If the new styling doesn't get your Hybrid Synergy Drive, er, synergizing, check out the price, which is as easy on your wallet as the car is on your eyes: Toyota's MSRP is listed just under $29,000.
KLST/KSAN

The highest-rated brews in Texas, according to beer snobs

(Stacker) – If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining. Like all revolutions, this, too, began […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

50+ Secret Santa gifts for under $20

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A Secret Santa gift exchange means that not only is the gift a surprise to the recipient, the giver is as well. Whether it’s for your office, your friend group or your family, shopping for a Secret Santa gift is a fun way to treat […]
KLST/KSAN

National Grid responds to damage, and outages after storms

National Grid workers remain active in repairing damage and restoring service following the severe winter storm Friday night. The storm that brought heavy, wet snow to eastern and Northern New York overnight has crews working in the challenging weather conditions, as they were pre-positioned for rapid response.
WASHINGTON STATE
KLST/KSAN

Attempted hit-and-run takes out electrical poles

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department sent out a Nixle alert regarding a wreck on the intersection of w 19th and Irving St by Bohlman Cleaners that knocked down several electrical poles and mailboxes. According to officers on the scene they were dispatched in reference to a hit-and-run accident. upon arriving on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out […]
KLST/KSAN

The evolution of Christmas trees and ornaments

KSNF/KODE — Each year, you decorate a gorgeous evergreen with lights, Christmas ornaments, ribbon, tinsel, and other items that bring on the holiday spirit. But have you ever stopped to wonder why you have a “baby’s first Christmas” ornament or “our first Christmas” ornament” displayed on your tree? More than likely, the answer is no. You’ve grown up with […]
KLST/KSAN

As etiquette expectations shift, here’s what to know about tipping this season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of Americans tipping the standard rate is dropping When dining out, tipping etiquette experts say 20% is the standard. However, between inflation, elevated pandemic tipping rates and businesses that aren’t primarily service-oriented requiring customers to opt out of tipping at checkout, more and more Americans are […]
KLST/KSAN

COSATX hiring school crossing guards

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Do you have a passion for helping the youth? Need extra funds? Looking for a second job? Then the City of San Angelo may have what you are looking for. Posted on its Facebook page Saturday night, the city is looking for part-time school crossing guards. If hired, one would work […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy