ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ex-NFL cheerleaders “humiliated” by Republicans’ “reckless dissemination” of salacious pics: lawyers

By Rodric Hurdle-Bradford
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZd2x_0jifncPK00

Washington cheerleaders dance during a stoppage in play during a preseason game at FedExField on August 27, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Attorneys representing over three dozen former Washington Commanders employees sent a letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the immediate end of the distribution of images of former cheerleaders as part of an internal memo.

According to ESPN the publicly disclosed letter from attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz details the humiliation their clients have endured from the distribution of a House Committee Republican memo that included image attachments of the former cheerleaders' breasts, buttocks and private areas initially emailed by former team president Bruce Allen. The letter specifically requests complete removal of the images from all Congressional records, electronic platforms and databases.

The attorneys said their clients were "humiliated and incensed by the GOP's reckless dissemination of these photographs" in its internal memo, and they described the photographs as "sexualized and salacious."

Recent findings by the Democrat-led House Committee found that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder led a toxic work environment that included sexual harassment, gender bias and even hiring private investigators to spy on his employees, other NFL team owners and even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The circulated GOP memo was part of the panel's investigation of the team, and the attorneys' letter questioned why the memo wasn't circulated without the intrusive images. Banks and Katz stated that the GOP memo was a continuation of the blatant disrespect and devaluing of the former female employees that was prevalent throughout the Commanders' corporate culture.

Snyder continues to remain under fire for his actions, as there is wide speculation that he will be forced to sell the team in 2023.

Comments / 398

Bidenscrackpipe
3d ago

Lol.Riiight. They enjoy putting their bodies on display and now it’s somehow Republicans fault for ....something? What a joke.

Reply(21)
257
MakeMeFries
3d ago

OMG! It's literally the only reason they are there!!!! They are there to draw in the men. That's why their uniforms are so skimpy. Did they think it's for the cheers? Puhleeze, lady.

Reply(2)
123
Jonathan Slay
3d ago

then they shouldn't have been out in public wearing that. people will sue for anything these days. some one will probably try to sue me for this comment lol

Reply
64
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy