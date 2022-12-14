Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
5 Things Oregon: Upcoming health bills, Basic Health Program & the PHE, Workforce support initiatives
Our last Oregon newsletter of 2022 includes some information about some of the on-deck health bills for next year, updates on the state’s development of a Basic Health Program to continue Medicaid coverage for those expected to lose coverage once the PHE ends, and several workforce support initiatives underway in the state.
kezi.com
Advocates for domestic violence seek to strengthen laws in Oregon's 2023 legislative session
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — In Oregon, 40% of women and 36% of men experience domestic violence, and more than half of all women in the state experience sexual assault, according to the Washington County Family Justice Center. Those numbers exceed the national average. Over the years many have worked...
KTVZ
Wyden, Merkley announce $200K from USDA for management of Oregon long-term affordable housing
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Wednesday that Community and Shelter Assistance in Oregon will receive $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide ongoing management of long-term affordable housing in communities all over the state, including Redmond and Madras. “As we enter the...
hh-today.com
Governor helps open Millersburg reloading center
The speeches have been made and the ribbon has been cut, and any day now the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg should start handling freight. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and about 200 others gathered this morning at the former site of a paper mill to dedicate the $35.5 million reloading center. They made or listened to speeches inside a tent, then stepped outside in the cold sunshine to watch a ceremonial ribbon being cut.
opb.org
Outgoing health authority director suggests Oregon needs to expand state’s psychiatric hospital
The number of people in Oregon who are accused of crimes but cannot understand the charges against them due to psychosis has increased to what one state official called “record levels” this fall, and is throwing a wrench into efforts to reduce the waitlist at the Oregon State Hospital.
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools
A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools. A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott […] The post Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR-ELECT KOTEK LAUNCHES NEW TRANSITION SITE
Governor Elect Tina Kotek has launched a new website for her administration. The site: govelect.oregon.gov provides Oregonians with information on the transition process including key hiring announcements, job opportunities and other updates. A release said Oregonians can suggest stops on the Governor-elects “One Oregon Listening Tour”, which will include a...
ohsu.edu
OHSU forecast: Respiratory illness peaking in Oregon
While Oregon’s current surge of respiratory illness is expected to peak by the end of this week, hospitals will likely need to continue to be flexible in order to meet tremendous patient demand in the coming months. Oregon Health & Science University’s latest statewide forecast reports Oregon’s total number...
hereisoregon.com
Unique winter experiences in Central Oregon and Eastern Oregon
Book an affordable adaptive alpine private downhill skiing lesson, gear and guide included. Oregon Adaptive Sports is a non-profit based in Bend that provides free or low cost adaptive outdoor recreation experiences and lessons to individuals with long term physical or cognitive disabilities. The program has existed since the 90s and serves over 300 athletes over the winter of all ages.
kezi.com
Oregon Secretary of State certifies November 2022 election results
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan certified the November 2022 General Election on Thursday, saying the election went smoothly and securely. According to official statistics from the Oregon Elections Division, the November election saw voter turnout rates of 66.9% of registered voters. The Secretary of State’s office says this makes Oregon one of the top states in the country for voter turnout according to the U.S. Elections Project. Sec. Fagan attributed high voter turnout to a strong vote-by-mail system and the importance of democracy to Oregonians.
kqennewsradio.com
SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE
Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
KTVL
AG: Monsanto to pay $698M for polluting Oregon's people and environment for 90 years
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a historic $698 million dollar settlement with the Monsanto Company for what she calls their role in polluting Oregon for over 90 years. Monsanto was the only manufacturer, seller, and distributor of pollutant polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which are toxic...
californiaglobe.com
Lawsuit Filed to Halt Removal of Northern CA Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams
Last week California Governor Gavin Newsom announced final approval of a plan to remove four dams on the Klamath River in Northern California, along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Congressman Jared Huffman and leaders of the Yurok and Karuk tribes. Newsom refers to the dam removal project as “transformative” and says “it will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries.”
centraloregondaily.com
67% voter turnout in Oregon election; Results certified
The results of the 2022 Oregon general election are official. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced the election was certified Thursday. “This election was smooth and secure,” Fagan said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the resiliency of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system and the importance of democracy to Oregonians.”
Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles east of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
KGW
Full interview: Oregon governor Kate Brown prepares to leave office
Kate Brown has served as Oregon governor for two terms. Democrat Tina Kotek will assume the office in January.
These Oregon towns go all out for the holidays
After two years of muted celebrations, Oregon was all in for the 2022 holiday season. Portland staged more concerts, Christmas shows and light displays than we can count. But Oregon towns from Ashland to Hood River to Joseph also enthusiastically decked the halls to ring in the holidays this year.
thelundreport.org
Amazon’s One-Medical deal sparks opposition from Oregon residents, groups
Amazon’s plan to buy a large national medical clinic network has generated an unprecedented volume of opposition and criticism from doctors, nurses, consumer groups and a labor union under Oregon’s new health care merger review program. Skeptics of Amazon’s plan to buy One-Medical say the state should either...
Comments / 0