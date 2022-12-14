Read full article on original website
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
villages-news.com
Savannah Center and sports pool to be closed for cleaning
The Savannah Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for quarterly cleaning on Friday, Dec. 23. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Savannah Recreation Center at (352) 750-6084.
WJCL
Savannah man formally charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah man has been formally charged by the federal government in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Dominic Box appeared before Magistrate Judge Christopher L. Ray on Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. According to the arrest...
WJCL
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
Statesboro Herald reducing to weekly newspaper
In the Saturday edition of the Statesboro Herald, Jim Healy operations manager for the paper announced the Herald will be reducing their publishing days to one day per week. Beginning on Thursday, January 19, 2023 the local newspaper will only be printed one day per week. They will continue mailing the newspaper on Thursdays.
How gas prices have changed in Savannah in the last week
(Stacker) — A gallon of regular gas in the U.S. fell $0.20 last week, on average, according to price data tracked by AAA. A gallon of gas was $3.26 on average nationwide on Monday, December 12, according to AAA. The price per gallon has returned to levels seen roughly a year ago and continues to […]
Pay It Forward: Moncello Stewart
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If paying it forward was a person, it would be Moncello Stewart. By profession, he’s an administrator in Savannah State University’s Maintenance and Facilities Department, but his passion is wrapped in community. “Born and raised in Savannah —Tatemville. I’m a west side baby. Haven, DeRenne, Beach High School. So, I came […]
WSAV-TV
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Salvation Army ensures local children have presents …. Salvation Army ensures local children have presents under the tree this year. Beaufort National Cemetery honors servicemembers …. Beaufort National Cemetery honors servicemembers as part of...
WJCL
Top Golf competitor, Big Shots, coming to Pooler? City councilwoman says maybe
POOLER, Ga. — Top Golf competitor, Big Shots, could be coming to Pooler. The company has requested height variance for nets from Pooler City Council. In a Facebook post, Councilwoman Karen Williams says Big Shots Golf Driving Range is interested in building in Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway.
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
GDOT to research raising Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A signature piece of the Savannah skyline could be getting a big makeover. With new ships getting bigger and bigger, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced plans to look into raising the Talmadge Bridge by 10 feet to help commerce grow in the ports of Savannah. GDOT told WSAV, […]
WJCL
When will Quinton Simon be laid to rest? Murdered toddler's remains still with FBI
SAVANNAH, Ga. — More than two months after a Savannah toddler was allegedly killed by his mother, Quinton Simon has yet to be laid to rest. The 20-month-old was reported missing during the morning hours of Oct. 5 by Leilani Simon, 23. But according to an indictment handed up...
Washington Examiner
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II.
WJCL
Fort Stewart identifies suspect in Monday's deadly shooting on post
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Fort Stewart officials are identifying the suspect in Monday’s shooting that killed a decorated Army sergeant. Spc. Shay A. Wilson, 28, an infantryman assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, is charged with one count of murder. Wilson allegedly shot...
What’s happening in Savannah this weekend: Holiday edition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah offers countless opportunities to get out and enjoy the weekends, especially during the holiday season. From theatre performances to snow sledding, here are some family-friendly events happening in the Hostess City of the South this weekend. A Christmas Tradition – Live On Stage Today and until Dec. 24, the Savannah […]
wtoc.com
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
wtoc.com
Chatham County sends counteroffer as LOST negotiations continue
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s only two weeks left for area governments in Chatham County to make a deal on local option sales tax money. Chatham County and the eight municipalities within the county have been going back and forth for weeks in contentious meetings. Thursday night, Savannah sent an offer to the county. Friday, the county made a counteroffer.
wtoc.com
BigShots Golf could be coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a proposal to bring a BigShots Golf to Pooler. The proposal puts it at the Mosaic Retail Center off Pooler Parkway, near Costco. Pooler Councilman Karen Williams posted about the item on the next council meeting’s agenda. There is a height variance request for the nets to catch the golf balls.
City council approves LOST offer to send county commissioner
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council approved a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Thursday afternoon. The offer will be sent to the Chatham County Commission for consideration, the city said. “Do the just thing. Do the fair thing,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said during the council meeting on Thursday. “Do the right thing […]
Savannah man faces federal charges in Jan. 6 riot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man caught on video inside the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is now facing federal charges. Dominic Box was charged Thursday after security camera footage and many of his own pictures and videos, show him illegally entering the capitol building three times. In a 17-page document written […]
Portuguese Man O’ War sightings on Hilton Head beaches prompt warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Heads up beachgoers! There have been multiple sightings of the harmful Portuguese man o’ war on Hilton Head Island beaches. The Shore Beach Service issued a warning Wednesday after several of the jellyfish-like creatures washed up on the beaches. The Portuguese man o’ war, closely related to a jellyfish, […]
