Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
iheart.com
Brittany Murphy's Brother Believes 'Clueless' Star Was 'Taken Out'
Brittany Murphy's brother is still searching for answers after the Clueless star's death 13 years ago. Murphy was found dead in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home on December 20, 2009. She was 32. Her husband, 40-year-old British screenwriter Simon Monjack, died five months later under similar circumstances. The Los Angeles coroner ruled the deaths were due to pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication. Dozens of prescription drugs were found in both Murphy's and Monjack's system.
iheart.com
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's Fling May Be Over
Pete Davidson's latest outing has fans wondering if his fling with Emily Ratajkowski has come to an end. Despite recent reports that the pair are getting more serious, a new report from TMZ revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a NY Rangers hockey game on Thursday night (December 16th) with actress and co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. The story was later updated to reveal that actress Rachel Sennott was also with the pair. All three starred in the 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.
iheart.com
Alan Jackson's First Grandson Is Born — See The Heartwarming First Photo
Alan Jackson’s first grandson has made his arrival!. The legendary country artist’s daughter Ali, the middle of Jackson’s three girls, and her husband Sam welcomed their first child, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw, on Tuesday (December 13). Jackson’s arrival was even sweeter this week, as the “Remember When” icon celebrates more than four decades of marriage with his wife, Denise. He shared a heartwarming photo as he and Denise held Jackson: “Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. Ali and Sam welcomed Jack into the world on Dec 13, 2022. So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!”
iheart.com
Rapper Hotep Heats Up The Streets With "Changing"
Hotep is already planning to make his mark in 2023. Born Imhotep Myles, this Baltimore native began rapping at the age of seven. Hotep has his own distinct take on rap music. In fact, he does not consider himself a rapper, but rather an artist. "My creativity will not allow me to limit myself to a single lane, I might paint a picture tonight that sells for $200 tomorrow."
iheart.com
Rihanna Finally Shows Off Baby Boy In Adorable First Video On TikTok
We have two pieces of very, very important news to tell you:. Second, Rihanna's first video on TikTok is of her brand new baby boy!. The "Love On The Brain" singer shared on Saturday (December 17) an adorable video of her son, whose name has not yet been made public. He's seen grabbing hold of Rihanna's phone before momma takes control of the device to show off her smiling baby. "Oooh! You're trying to get Mommy's phone," Rihanna is heard saying in the background.
Comments / 0