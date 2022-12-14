ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cokeville, WY

Comments / 0

Herald-Journal

Kassidy Kunz and Kymble Johnson

Kamille and Travis Kunz of Preston, Idaho, together with Alicia and Travis Johnson of Bentonville, Arkansas, joyfully announce the Marriage of Kassidy and Kymble. Please join us in celebration on December 20, 2022 at the Logan Country Club from 6:00-8:00 pm.
PRESTON, ID
svinews.com

TerraPower nuclear plant in Kemmerer to be delayed until 2030

TerraPower, the company who is currently building a Natrium Nuclear Reactor power plant in Kemmerer, has announced the project will likely be delayed at least two years. In a releases statement he delay is related to the unavailability of the nuclear fuel HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) due to the Russian war in Ukraine. The delay pushes the project back to a start date of 2030, instead of the previously planned 2028. According to the statement, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the only commercial source of HALEU fuel to no longer be a viable part of the supply chain for TerraPower, as well as others in the industry.
KEMMERER, WY

Comments / 0

