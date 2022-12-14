Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Logan man with lengthy drug history sentenced to prison – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to prison for causing a hit-and-run accident while under the influence. Christopher Joe Jr. was ordered to serve zero-to-five years in prison after prosecutors noted that he had more than 25 cases involving drug related crimes. Joe was sentenced Wednesday...
kvnutalk
Man arrested and charged with allegedly groping women in Logan grocery store – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — An 80-year-old transient man has been arrested and charged with allegedly groping several women at a Logan grocery store. Mark Chadwick Porter was booked Wednesday in the Cache County Jail, where he is being held temporarily without bail. According to a probable cause statement, Logan City Police...
Herald-Journal
Kassidy Kunz and Kymble Johnson
Kamille and Travis Kunz of Preston, Idaho, together with Alicia and Travis Johnson of Bentonville, Arkansas, joyfully announce the Marriage of Kassidy and Kymble. Please join us in celebration on December 20, 2022 at the Logan Country Club from 6:00-8:00 pm.
svinews.com
TerraPower nuclear plant in Kemmerer to be delayed until 2030
TerraPower, the company who is currently building a Natrium Nuclear Reactor power plant in Kemmerer, has announced the project will likely be delayed at least two years. In a releases statement he delay is related to the unavailability of the nuclear fuel HALEU (High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) due to the Russian war in Ukraine. The delay pushes the project back to a start date of 2030, instead of the previously planned 2028. According to the statement, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the only commercial source of HALEU fuel to no longer be a viable part of the supply chain for TerraPower, as well as others in the industry.
