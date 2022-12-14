Read full article on original website
AUDIO: New mental health coordinator joins Portage Public Schools
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A new Mental Health Coordinator has joined the ranks at the Portage Public Schools District to support both students and staff. Marianne Joynt began her new role as Mental Health Coordinator at Portage Public Schools on December 5th. She joins the Educational Supports and Interventions Department following her work as a liaison to the District for Integrated Services of Kalamazoo doing school based consulting.
Delton-Kellogg Schools due to excessive illness, KPS cancels several bus routes again today
DELTON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Even as many school districts are preparing to the wind up classes before the long Christmas break, Delton-Kellogg Schools are closed today for another reason. The district, which serves portions of Allegan and Barry counties, says on Facebook that too many students and staff...
17-year-old Kalamazoo teen involved in shooting dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident injured during a shooting on the afternoon of Friday, December 16 has died. The teen who’s injuries were first considered serious and life-threatening passed away in the hospital late Saturday afternoon, December 17 according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Wednesday night home fire in Kalamazoo considered suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that engulfed the back of a home near North Rose Street in Kalamazoo around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, December 14 was quickly put out by responding firefighters. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the fire was under control within 10...
K Wings dominate Iowa, defeating the Heartlanders 4-1 Friday
CORALVILLE, IA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (11-10-1-0) commanded the game for three periods against the Iowa Heartlanders (5-10-6-1) on Friday night and earned a 4-1 victory at Xtream Arena. The K-Wings never trailed and carried a shutout until the 11:31 mark of the third period, before exploding...
Portage police investigating suspicious death of 18-month-old boy
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police continue to investigate what they call the suspicious death of an 18-month-old. On Thursday, at approximately 5:50 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Division personnel responded to the 6100 block of Applegrove Lane in Anna’s Vineyard Apartments on a report of an unresponsive 18-month-old boy. Once on scene, crews quickly assessed the infant who was still unresponsive but with a pulse.
North Rose Street house fire considered suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A late night house fire in Kalamazoo Wednesday is considered suspicious. The Fire Marshal is expected to investigate the fire that broke out around 11:00 p.m. last night in the 1900 block of North Rose Street. The back of the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
Suspect in Howland Street home invasion and shooting arraigned
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A suspect in the early Monday morning shooting of a woman during a home invasion on Howland Street was arraigned on Thursday. 36-year-old James Casey of Battle Creek is facing charges of attempted murder and home invasion as well as weapons offenses. Battle Creek...
