ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 45

l fidler
3d ago

Dems have for years manipulated its' audience, striking down any critical thinking. now, thanks to musk, they are being brought to task. looking forward to their demise

Reply
26
Jd Simons
3d ago

Joe Biden should feel the same guilt, and prosecuted, for dealing military weapons to known terrorists and freeing gun smuglers.

Reply
32
Brassy
3d ago

Maybe just maybe this leftist control will change. The cats out of the bag now polish it off. All MSM should be taken down. This is far worse than exposing men in media for sexual harassment. Far worst.

Reply
28
Related
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Abortion Priest Defrocked Over ‘Blasphemous’ Social Media Presence

The Vatican has defrocked a high-profile U.S. priest over alleged “blasphemous communications” over social media. Frank Pavone was previously under investigation by the diocese in 2016 for videotaping an aborted fetus he placed on an altar and posting it to two social media sites. “Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” read a statement by the Apostolic Nunciature of the United States, confirming the former Trump advisor’s dismissal from the priesthood on Nov. 9. Pavone took to Twitter on Sunday to lament the news. “So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!” the Priests for Life founder said. “The only difference is that when we are ‘aborted,’ we continue to speak, loud and clear.”Hi friends… So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!The only difference is that when we are “aborted,” we continue to speak, loud and clear.— Fr. Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) December 18, 2022 Read it at Associated Press
CBS San Francisco

Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz became the latest journalist to be banned from Twitter, following the recent wave of suspensions by CEO Elon Musk.Lorenz said she and another Post technology reporter, Drew Harwell, were researching an article concerning Musk. She had tried to communicate with the billionaire during the week but the attempts went unanswered, so she tried to contact him Saturday by posting a message on Twitter tagging Musk and requesting an interview. The specific topic was not disclosed in the tweet.When she went back later Saturday to check whether there was a response on Twitter,...
The Center Square

Biden's Teamsters bailout sets bad precedent, group says

(The Center Square) – With the Teamsters union receiving a significant pension bailout from the federal government, Illinois taxpayers will now be paying for both public and private pension systems. Last week, President Joe Biden announced the federal government would use nearly $36 billion to stabilize the Teamsters union...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Who Sam Bankman-Fried was going to blame for FTX’s collapse – until his arrest

Prior to his arrest on Monday night in The Bahamas, disgraced cryptocurrency CEO and founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before Congress about the implosion of his crypto exchange.As he is supposed to appear in court in Nassau on Tuesday awaiting extradition to the US, his testimony on Capitol Hill could not go ahead.However, Forbes obtained and published his prewritten opening remarks that would have begun his testimony before the House Committee on Financial Services.Mr Bankman-Fried begins by saying: “I f***ed up”, which that did not go down well when referenced at Tuesday morning’s hearing where...
CBS New York

Where Bankman-Fried's $40 million in 2022 political donations went

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, made about $40 million in political donations in the 2022 election cycle, according to a CBS News review of Federal Elections Commission (FEC) campaign finance data. Bankman-Fried was charged with a variety of financial crimes on Tuesday, including campaign finance violations and a "scheme and artifice to defraud" FTX customers by using their funds to pay off debts of his other company, Alameda Research. He is currently in jail in the Bahamas. Democratic donationsPublic records of Bankman-Fried's money show it primarily went to support Democratic committees and candidates. He donated $6...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy