l fidler
3d ago
Dems have for years manipulated its' audience, striking down any critical thinking. now, thanks to musk, they are being brought to task. looking forward to their demise
Reply
26
Jd Simons
3d ago
Joe Biden should feel the same guilt, and prosecuted, for dealing military weapons to known terrorists and freeing gun smuglers.
Reply
32
Brassy
3d ago
Maybe just maybe this leftist control will change. The cats out of the bag now polish it off. All MSM should be taken down. This is far worse than exposing men in media for sexual harassment. Far worst.
Reply
28
After winning the Senate, Democrats' campaign chief warns GOP: Trump will continue to drag you down
WASHINGTON — Days after denying Republicans the Senate majority they fought for in the midterm elections, the Democrats' campaign chief warned the GOP: If former President Donald Trump continues to be your leader, voters will continue to punish you. “There’s no question that Donald Trump is a motivating factor...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Washington Post caught stealth-editing report that initially labeled Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss 'conservative'
Critics slammed the paper for calling independent journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss "conservative" following their reporting on the "Twitter Files."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Biden administration boating proposal would be 'greatest regulatory overreach' of its kind, critics warn
A proposed Commerce Department rule that would restrict speed to 10 knots or 11.5 miles per hour for all boats over 35 feet is being called over-restrictive.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Jack Dorsey criticizes the leaking of the 'Twitter Files' to specific journalists, saying he wished they were released 'WikiLeaks-style'
The "Twitter Files" were released on the social-media platform by independent journalists including Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss.
Democrats Break With Biden Over the Border
Some Democrats are urging Biden to defy a court order overturning Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allows the expedited deportation of undocumented migrants.
There is no ‘horseshoes and hand grenades’ exception in the First Amendment and latest SCOTUS case proves it
There is no ‘horseshoes and hand grenades’ exception in the First Amendment. Latest SCOTUS case is about government compelling speech, which it can’t do.
Anti-Abortion Priest Defrocked Over ‘Blasphemous’ Social Media Presence
The Vatican has defrocked a high-profile U.S. priest over alleged “blasphemous communications” over social media. Frank Pavone was previously under investigation by the diocese in 2016 for videotaping an aborted fetus he placed on an altar and posting it to two social media sites. “Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” read a statement by the Apostolic Nunciature of the United States, confirming the former Trump advisor’s dismissal from the priesthood on Nov. 9. Pavone took to Twitter on Sunday to lament the news. “So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!” the Priests for Life founder said. “The only difference is that when we are ‘aborted,’ we continue to speak, loud and clear.”Hi friends… So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!The only difference is that when we are “aborted,” we continue to speak, loud and clear.— Fr. Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) December 18, 2022 Read it at Associated Press
Ex-Twitter Employee Yoel Roth Flees Home After Violent Threats Over Old Tweets Exposed By Elon Musk
Yoel Roth was the former head of trust and safety at Twitter until he resigned under Musk's leadership in November.
Progressive Democrats push for $300 million in labor union funding in next spending bill
Progressive Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar, are calling to give the National Labor Relations Board more than $300 million
DOJ says judge doesn't need to hire historian to understand Supreme Court gun ruling
The Department of Justice is advising a federal judge in Mississippi that he does not need to hire a historian to determine whether a contested gun law complies with the Supreme Court's most recent Second Amendment opinion.
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz became the latest journalist to be banned from Twitter, following the recent wave of suspensions by CEO Elon Musk.Lorenz said she and another Post technology reporter, Drew Harwell, were researching an article concerning Musk. She had tried to communicate with the billionaire during the week but the attempts went unanswered, so she tried to contact him Saturday by posting a message on Twitter tagging Musk and requesting an interview. The specific topic was not disclosed in the tweet.When she went back later Saturday to check whether there was a response on Twitter,...
House Republicans should just say no to ‘revenge impeachments’
Republican anger may be justified, especially with respect to Mayorkas, but there are several reasons why they should say no to revenge impeachments.
Biden's Teamsters bailout sets bad precedent, group says
(The Center Square) – With the Teamsters union receiving a significant pension bailout from the federal government, Illinois taxpayers will now be paying for both public and private pension systems. Last week, President Joe Biden announced the federal government would use nearly $36 billion to stabilize the Teamsters union...
Who Sam Bankman-Fried was going to blame for FTX’s collapse – until his arrest
Prior to his arrest on Monday night in The Bahamas, disgraced cryptocurrency CEO and founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before Congress about the implosion of his crypto exchange.As he is supposed to appear in court in Nassau on Tuesday awaiting extradition to the US, his testimony on Capitol Hill could not go ahead.However, Forbes obtained and published his prewritten opening remarks that would have begun his testimony before the House Committee on Financial Services.Mr Bankman-Fried begins by saying: “I f***ed up”, which that did not go down well when referenced at Tuesday morning’s hearing where...
Where Bankman-Fried's $40 million in 2022 political donations went
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, made about $40 million in political donations in the 2022 election cycle, according to a CBS News review of Federal Elections Commission (FEC) campaign finance data. Bankman-Fried was charged with a variety of financial crimes on Tuesday, including campaign finance violations and a "scheme and artifice to defraud" FTX customers by using their funds to pay off debts of his other company, Alameda Research. He is currently in jail in the Bahamas. Democratic donationsPublic records of Bankman-Fried's money show it primarily went to support Democratic committees and candidates. He donated $6...
