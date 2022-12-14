Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in just a few weeks as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law this year. At this moment, Iowa has a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent. In 2023, this will change to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa as soon as the clock...

