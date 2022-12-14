Read full article on original website
bleedingheartland.com
A campaign manager's takeaways from Sarah Trone Garriott's victory
Brittany Ruland is a community advocate, politically passionate individual who has been consulting and managing campaigns in all capacities around the country since 2015. She is a mother, grassroots organizer, and Iowan who most recently has worked for Senator Sarah Trone Garriott as well as Senator Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden’s campaigns in 2020.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Dems lose leader after election, caucus defeats
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn announced Saturday he will step down as leader of the party, after Democrats in the state faced a drubbing in the Nov. 8 midterm elections and a likely vote by national Democrats to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation caucus status it’s held for half a century.
Op-Ed: 2023 will be a big year for Iowa taxpayers
Iowa taxpayers will start seeing income tax relief in just a few weeks as a result of the historic tax reform the legislature passed and Gov.Kim Reynolds signed into law this year. At this moment, Iowa has a progressive income tax, with nine brackets topping out at 8.53 percent. In 2023, this will change to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5 percent. By 2026, Iowa will transition to a 3.9 percent flat tax. Retirees won’t have to wait that long, however, because retirement income will not be subject to state taxation in Iowa as soon as the clock...
Iowa Democratic Party Chair steps down
On Saturday morning the leader of the Iowa Democrats announced that he would not be seeking re-election.
kiwaradio.com
Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa
Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
a-z-animals.com
12 Native Plants in Iowa
Iowa State is endowed with multiple native plants attributed to its varying climates. While the east and northern parts of the state are primarily humid, the northern parts are pretty cold. On the other hand, the western regions are dry, creating a desert atmosphere. The different climate changes mean that...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa groups look across border to improve Spirit Lake water quality
A new land acquisition could help boost water quality in northwest Iowa’s Spirit Lake. Iowa conservation groups are partnering with Pheasants Forever Minnesota to restore almost 200 acres of land north of Big Spirit Lake back to wetland and prairie. The Spirit Lake North Watershed Project hopes conserving land across Iowa’s northern border in Minnesota will translate to greater water quality for Spirit Lake.
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
bleedingheartland.com
Unlike Whitver, Miller-Meeks put herself in legal jeopardy
During the first election cycle after redistricting, it's typical for many Iowa politicians to move, seeking more favorable territory or to avoid a match-up against another incumbent. What set this year apart from a normal campaign under a new map: major controversies related to those address changes. Iowa Senate Majority...
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
Iowa psychic barred from advertising ‘healing’ services after client death
A medium has agreed not to promote her services as "healing" or "treatment" after a client committed suicide following allegations that she provided him with a false health diagnosis.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa State Veterans Trust out of funds for the fiscal year
The fund that can provide veterans with financial help has run out of money for the fiscal year. The Iowa State Veterans Trust Fund provides emergency assistance for things like medical care and equipment, emergency repairs for homes and vehicles and counseling. Karl Lettow, public information director for the Iowa...
beckersdental.com
Iowa dentist fined $5K for threatening patient over negative online review
An Iowa dentist was fined $5,000 by the Iowa Dental Board for leaving a threatening voicemail to a patient over a negative online review, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Dec. 15. William Skinner, DDS, left a voicemail threatening a patient with court action after a negative review was posted online...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency order to stop C6-Zero from operating in the state of Iowa after its plant in Marengo exploded and injured more than ten people last week. The order said the facility is “a clear threat to public health...
Sioux City Journal
In budget meeting, Gov. Kim Reynolds hears interest groups’ priorities
Iowa-based interest groups made their pitches for state budget priorities in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ budget proposal in a hearing on Thursday. Groups speaking at the hearing were generally aligned with Reynolds’ budget priorities and applauded tax cuts and budget choices in past years, and they made their case for several other measures in the coming budget year.
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
Can You Keep The Meat and Antlers Off A Roadkill Deer In Iowa?
Iowa Ranks #4 in the nation for vehicle-hitting deer road accidents. So if you hit a deer can you legally keep the meat and antlers in Iowa?. This time of the year lots of deer are running into roadways. And out of the 50 states in the United States Iowa...
