Murphy Has Signed a Bill that Will Remove the Need for Prospective Teachers to Take a Certification Exam
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday that eliminates a state-mandated test for persons who want to teach in New Jersey, in part to alleviate the teacher shortage hurting schools across the state. A permanent standard teaching certificate can now be obtained without first passing the Education Teacher Performance Assessment...
N.J. Sales of Legally-Produced Marijuana to Adults Exceeded $116 Million from July to September
Sales of recreational cannabis for adults in New Jersey reached $116.5 million from July to September. Revenue of $146 million was announced by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Friday, up from $80 million reported previously. This increase is attributable to the first six months of legal adult-use cannabis sales in 13 dispensaries across the state, which took place between late April and early June.
Gopal Has Been Advocating for Legislation That Will Increase Prison Time for Repeat Offenders of Auto Theft.
OCEANSHIP At a news conference Thursday, state Sen. Vin Gopal announced a measure package to combat rising car thefts, including permitting law enforcement to imprison repeat offenders. Gopal said 14,300 automobiles were stolen in the state through November, up 9% from last year. It’s up 41% from 2020’s record low....
The Indian-American Couple Will Pay More than $420,000 to Resolve Kickback Allegations
Date: December 16th, 2005 Location: New York, NY (SocialNews.XYZ) A case involving claims of illicit bribes for patient referrals to a laboratory has resulted in a $422,789 settlement from an Indian-American couple. In violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Texan couple of Dr. Vijesh Patel and Laju Patel, who served...
New Legislation From a New Jersey Legislator Targets Repeat Auto Thieves.
As the police chief of Freehold Township, George Baumann has witnessed the same individuals enter and exit the courthouse after being apprehended for attempted or actual vehicle theft. Baumann stated, “They are young — if not minors, then young adults… and then they return because it is profitable.”...
To Prevent Tow Truck Firms in New Jersey From Exploiting Auto Theft Victims, a New Bill Has Been Introduced.
TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee is going to debate a bill the following week that would put an end to a predatory towing practice in the state during the epidemic of auto thefts that has been plaguing the state. On Monday, the committee will consider...
First Confirmed Case of Paediatric Influenza in New Jersey Since 2020.
NEW JERSEY — On Friday, the New Jersey Department of Health issued confirmation that the ongoing flu season has resulted in the death of a child. The cause of death was listed as influenza. This is the first child under the age of 20 to perish away in the...
Recreational Marijuana Sales in New Jersey Continue to Rise, According to Recent Data
The Garden State’s legal marijuana dispensaries raked in over $116 million in sales during the third quarter. If sales to medical patients are included, state officials say the sum exceeds $177 million for the period of July to September. Twenty dispensaries across the state were granted licences to sell...
Nasa Rocket Launch on Friday May Be Visible From N.J., N.Y., and Pa.
On Friday, if the predicted cloud cover holds, residents of at least some of New Jersey may be able to see a rocket launch from Virginia. a.k.a. The Rocket Laboratory The first American Electron rocket launch has been delayed twice, but is finally set for this coming Friday at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch time is between 6 and 8 o’clock in the evening. There are alternative launch dates available through December 20 if Friday isn’t possible.
The New York and New Jersey Bridge and Tunnel Tolls Are Going Up
State of New Jersey (PIX11) The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has decided to increase tolls by one dollar on all of the bridges and tunnels it operates. These hikes were approved by a unanimous vote of the Port Authority Board on Thursday night. Off-peak E-ZPass tolls...
N.J. a Lawmaker Condemns “name-Calling, Insults, and Arrogant Answers” from His or Her Colleagues
One of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials used a rare address from the lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton on Thursday to reprimand fellow lawmakers for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions. During his opening address to the Assembly before Thursday’s vote, State...
The Hudson River Bridges and Tunnels Will Implement a Toll Increase on January 8
The tolls at the Hudson River Bridges and Tunnels are going up, making it more expensive to drive into New York City from New Jersey. This week, the New York/New Jersey Port Authority gave their blessing to the price increase. Beginning on January 8th, it will be in effect. The...
A New Regulation in New Jersey is Intended to Crack Down on So-called “Porch Pirates.”
With the holidays quickly approaching, “porch piracy,” in which thieves steal goods that have been delivered to people’s homes, has been on the rise, according to the police. It’s become so bad that New Jersey passed legislation to stop porch pirates. You’ve probably seen the movies...
An Orange, New Jersey Man Has Admitted to Stealing Mail and Paying Postal Workers.
A guy from Essex County has admitted to trying to bribe an undercover postal inspector in order to get the keys to locked mailboxes. On Wednesday, Amin Jones, of Orange, pled guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud and bribery of U.S. Postal Service postal carriers. : California Election Results...
The Port Authority’s $8.3 Billion Budget Is Dominated by Increases in Bridge and Tunnel Tolls
With an annual budget of $8.3 billion, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is larger than the economies of eight other states combined. Although neither of these places is very large or populous, this is still a sizable sum for the organisation that manages the metropolitan area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels, and rapid transit system (PATH).
Nj Sportsbooks Earn Near Record Online Casino Revenue in November With $1.1 Billion Bets
The second-highest 2022 NJ sports betting handle was $1.1 billion in November. Today, the NJ DGE announced its latest monthly numbers. In December 2023, Garden State is expected to surpass $10 billion in the annual handle. The year-to-date total is under $9.9 billion. NJ sportsbooks earned $80.4 million, down 30%...
Because of the Nor’easter Expected to Hit New York and New Jersey on Friday, Schools in Both States Will Be Closed or Have Delayed Openings.
Schools in many parts of New York and New Jersey have stated that they will open later than usual on Friday due to the strong coastal storm that is expected to bring snow, heavy rain, and significant wind gusts to the area. : Google – Latest News, Breaking Stories, and...
N.J. Live Outage Map: Tens of Thousands without Power After Coastal Storm
Damage from the powerful coastal storm that has been battering New Jersey since Thursday morning has left thousands without electricity. Nearly 10,000 power outages were reported across the state by 9:30 p.m., with the vast majority affecting areas served by JCP&L. The National Weather Service issued wind advisories for Atlantic,...
