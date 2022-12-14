Read full article on original website
A New Measure in New Jersey Would Provide Emergency Medical Attention to Anyone Staying in Homeless Shelters
Yvonne Lopez, a Democrat representing Middlesex County in the New Jersey Assembly, has introduced legislation that would make it legal for mental health professionals to give care to those in need who are residing at emergency homeless shelters. Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of The Rescue Mission of Trenton and spokesman...
N.J. Sales of Legally-Produced Marijuana to Adults Exceeded $116 Million from July to September
Sales of recreational cannabis for adults in New Jersey reached $116.5 million from July to September. Revenue of $146 million was announced by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Friday, up from $80 million reported previously. This increase is attributable to the first six months of legal adult-use cannabis sales in 13 dispensaries across the state, which took place between late April and early June.
First Confirmed Case of Paediatric Influenza in New Jersey Since 2020.
NEW JERSEY — On Friday, the New Jersey Department of Health issued confirmation that the ongoing flu season has resulted in the death of a child. The cause of death was listed as influenza. This is the first child under the age of 20 to perish away in the...
Nasa Rocket Launch on Friday May Be Visible From N.J., N.Y., and Pa.
On Friday, if the predicted cloud cover holds, residents of at least some of New Jersey may be able to see a rocket launch from Virginia. a.k.a. The Rocket Laboratory The first American Electron rocket launch has been delayed twice, but is finally set for this coming Friday at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch time is between 6 and 8 o’clock in the evening. There are alternative launch dates available through December 20 if Friday isn’t possible.
Gopal Has Been Advocating for Legislation That Will Increase Prison Time for Repeat Offenders of Auto Theft.
OCEANSHIP At a news conference Thursday, state Sen. Vin Gopal announced a measure package to combat rising car thefts, including permitting law enforcement to imprison repeat offenders. Gopal said 14,300 automobiles were stolen in the state through November, up 9% from last year. It’s up 41% from 2020’s record low....
The Indian-American Couple Will Pay More than $420,000 to Resolve Kickback Allegations
Date: December 16th, 2005 Location: New York, NY (SocialNews.XYZ) A case involving claims of illicit bribes for patient referrals to a laboratory has resulted in a $422,789 settlement from an Indian-American couple. In violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Texan couple of Dr. Vijesh Patel and Laju Patel, who served...
The Hudson River Bridges and Tunnels Will Implement a Toll Increase on January 8
The tolls at the Hudson River Bridges and Tunnels are going up, making it more expensive to drive into New York City from New Jersey. This week, the New York/New Jersey Port Authority gave their blessing to the price increase. Beginning on January 8th, it will be in effect. The...
The New York and New Jersey Bridge and Tunnel Tolls Are Going Up
State of New Jersey (PIX11) The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has decided to increase tolls by one dollar on all of the bridges and tunnels it operates. These hikes were approved by a unanimous vote of the Port Authority Board on Thursday night. Off-peak E-ZPass tolls...
New Legislation From a New Jersey Legislator Targets Repeat Auto Thieves.
As the police chief of Freehold Township, George Baumann has witnessed the same individuals enter and exit the courthouse after being apprehended for attempted or actual vehicle theft. Baumann stated, “They are young — if not minors, then young adults… and then they return because it is profitable.”...
The Port Authority’s $8.3 Billion Budget Is Dominated by Increases in Bridge and Tunnel Tolls
With an annual budget of $8.3 billion, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is larger than the economies of eight other states combined. Although neither of these places is very large or populous, this is still a sizable sum for the organisation that manages the metropolitan area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels, and rapid transit system (PATH).
N.J. a Lawmaker Condemns “name-Calling, Insults, and Arrogant Answers” from His or Her Colleagues
One of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials used a rare address from the lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton on Thursday to reprimand fellow lawmakers for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions. During his opening address to the Assembly before Thursday’s vote, State...
Winter Storm Forces School Cancellations and Timetable Adjustments in New Jersey (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the schedules of several school districts have been adjusted as a result of a winter storm that was forecast to bring snowfall totals of up to 3 inches in some areas, the potential for ice, widespread rainfall totals of 2 inches, and strong gusty winds.
With $1.1 Billion in November Bets, New Jersey Sportsbooks Near Online Casino Revenue Record
With a total of $1.1 billion, November was New Jersey’s second-best month for sports betting handling in all of 2022. The most recent monthly numbers were provided earlier today by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). Notably, when December figures are announced in early 2023, the Garden...
Because of the Nor’easter Expected to Hit New York and New Jersey on Friday, Schools in Both States Will Be Closed or Have Delayed Openings.
Schools in many parts of New York and New Jersey have stated that they will open later than usual on Friday due to the strong coastal storm that is expected to bring snow, heavy rain, and significant wind gusts to the area. : Google – Latest News, Breaking Stories, and...
A New Regulation in New Jersey is Intended to Crack Down on So-called “Porch Pirates.”
With the holidays quickly approaching, “porch piracy,” in which thieves steal goods that have been delivered to people’s homes, has been on the rise, according to the police. It’s become so bad that New Jersey passed legislation to stop porch pirates. You’ve probably seen the movies...
