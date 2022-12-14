Norcross-based BlazeSports America announces women's wheelchair basketball team powered by Atlanta Hawks

Read full article on original website
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Notes From the Trail: Latest Portal Intel
While Georgia gets prepared for their playoff battle with Ohio State, there is another battle that is raging on in the CFB world. The transfer portal. Schools are flocking to the portal to add some veteran commodities to their teams, and UGA is no different.
Deyon "Smoke" Bouie: Connections with Georgia
Texas A&M Aggie Deyon "Smoke" Bouie announced that he has entered his name into the transfer portal and is now looking for a new destination. Bouie was a high-profile recruit coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class and will receive a lot of interest from schools with him now in the portal.
Newton County student Kevin Wadsworth wins Congressional App Challenge
Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson has announced that Newton College & Career Academy senior Kevin Wadsworth of Covington is the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition showcasing the value of computer science and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics)...
University Cancer & Blood Center Covington facility moves to new location
COVINGTON — Patients can now have access to skilled medical oncologists, a breast health specialist and palliative medical care at University Cancer & Blood Center’s new location in Covington at 4182 U.S. Highway 278 NE, Covington. Drs. Kuang “Aaron” Chang and Eric Flynt offer patients the latest technology...
Rihanna Shares First Look at Baby Boy in New TikTok
Rihanna is giving fans a peek at her baby boy for the first time!
Recession Risks, Meta, Twitter, Goldman Sachs - All the News You Need Friday Live

Covington, Newton County plan to demolish water plant, drain City Pond
COVINGTON — Significant changes are in the works for the water system serving Newton County residents. Under a memorandum of understanding approved by the city of Covington and coming before the Newton County Board of Commissioners in January, the city-owned Williams Street Water Treatment Plant will be decommissioned and all drinking water will be treated at the Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant at Lake Varner.
Machine Gun Kelly Introduces Instagram to His 'Best Friends,' AKA His Stomach Leeches
Machine Gun Kelly is back at it again.
Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital While Filming TV Show
Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been hospitalized following an unknown medical emergency on set of a TV show.
HOUSE FOR SALE ROCKDALE COUNTY
HOUSE FOR SALE ROCKDALE COUNTY Retired and want to downsize, this house has large bedroom and small bedroom, bath, kitchen, dinning area, and living room. Four steps down to extra room with separate entrance, two more steps down is large sunroom, with small apartment on far side. Rented to great tenant, who will stay or leave. Located near Old Town and library. Two miles to I-20. For more info, call 770-787-4909, or 404-673-9479.
Oxford school shooter's mom said her 'biggest fear was that he was gonna turn the gun on himself,' prosecutors say
Prosecutors in Michigan disclosed more evidence in recent court filings they say shows the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley knew about his unhealthy mental state when the parents bought him a gun last November. "You know my biggest fear was that he was gonna turn the gun...
