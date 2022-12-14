ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

Norcross-based BlazeSports America announces women's wheelchair basketball team powered by Atlanta Hawks

By From Staff Reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Notes From the Trail: Latest Portal Intel

While Georgia gets prepared for their playoff battle with Ohio State, there is another battle that is raging on in the CFB world. The transfer portal. Schools are flocking to the portal to add some veteran commodities to their teams, and UGA is no different.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Deyon "Smoke" Bouie: Connections with Georgia

Texas A&M Aggie Deyon "Smoke" Bouie announced that he has entered his name into the transfer portal and is now looking for a new destination. Bouie was a high-profile recruit coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class and will receive a lot of interest from schools with him now in the portal.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County student Kevin Wadsworth wins Congressional App Challenge

Fourth District Congressman Hank Johnson has announced that Newton College & Career Academy senior Kevin Wadsworth of Covington is the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. The Congressional App Challenge is an annual competition showcasing the value of computer science and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics)...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

University Cancer & Blood Center Covington facility moves to new location

COVINGTON — Patients can now have access to skilled medical oncologists, a breast health specialist and palliative medical care at University Cancer & Blood Center’s new location in Covington at 4182 U.S. Highway 278 NE, Covington. Drs. Kuang “Aaron” Chang and Eric Flynt offer patients the latest technology...
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington, Newton County plan to demolish water plant, drain City Pond

COVINGTON — Significant changes are in the works for the water system serving Newton County residents. Under a memorandum of understanding approved by the city of Covington and coming before the Newton County Board of Commissioners in January, the city-owned Williams Street Water Treatment Plant will be decommissioned and all drinking water will be treated at the Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant at Lake Varner.
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HOUSE FOR SALE ROCKDALE COUNTY

HOUSE FOR SALE ROCKDALE COUNTY Retired and want to downsize, this house has large bedroom and small bedroom, bath, kitchen, dinning area, and living room. Four steps down to extra room with separate entrance, two more steps down is large sunroom, with small apartment on far side. Rented to great tenant, who will stay or leave. Located near Old Town and library. Two miles to I-20. For more info, call 770-787-4909, or 404-673-9479.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

