A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com
Nasa Rocket Launch on Friday May Be Visible From N.J., N.Y., and Pa.
On Friday, if the predicted cloud cover holds, residents of at least some of New Jersey may be able to see a rocket launch from Virginia. a.k.a. The Rocket Laboratory The first American Electron rocket launch has been delayed twice, but is finally set for this coming Friday at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch time is between 6 and 8 o’clock in the evening. There are alternative launch dates available through December 20 if Friday isn’t possible.
newjerseylocalnews.com
First Confirmed Case of Paediatric Influenza in New Jersey Since 2020.
NEW JERSEY — On Friday, the New Jersey Department of Health issued confirmation that the ongoing flu season has resulted in the death of a child. The cause of death was listed as influenza. This is the first child under the age of 20 to perish away in the...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Indian-American Couple Will Pay More than $420,000 to Resolve Kickback Allegations
Date: December 16th, 2005 Location: New York, NY (SocialNews.XYZ) A case involving claims of illicit bribes for patient referrals to a laboratory has resulted in a $422,789 settlement from an Indian-American couple. In violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Texan couple of Dr. Vijesh Patel and Laju Patel, who served...
newjerseylocalnews.com
To Prevent Tow Truck Firms in New Jersey From Exploiting Auto Theft Victims, a New Bill Has Been Introduced.
TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee is going to debate a bill the following week that would put an end to a predatory towing practice in the state during the epidemic of auto thefts that has been plaguing the state. On Monday, the committee will consider...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Hudson River Bridges and Tunnels Will Implement a Toll Increase on January 8
The tolls at the Hudson River Bridges and Tunnels are going up, making it more expensive to drive into New York City from New Jersey. This week, the New York/New Jersey Port Authority gave their blessing to the price increase. Beginning on January 8th, it will be in effect. The...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Police Say a School Worker in New Jersey Had a Fake Gun, Ammunition on District Property, and More Weapons at Home.
A truck driver for the Elizabeth Board of Education in Union County was arrested last month for allegedly having a “ghost gun” and three loaded ammo magazines on school grounds, as well as several other weapons at his home. According to jail and court records, Walter A. Evers,...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Gopal Has Been Advocating for Legislation That Will Increase Prison Time for Repeat Offenders of Auto Theft.
OCEANSHIP At a news conference Thursday, state Sen. Vin Gopal announced a measure package to combat rising car thefts, including permitting law enforcement to imprison repeat offenders. Gopal said 14,300 automobiles were stolen in the state through November, up 9% from last year. It’s up 41% from 2020’s record low....
newjerseylocalnews.com
With $1.1 Billion in November Bets, New Jersey Sportsbooks Near Online Casino Revenue Record
With a total of $1.1 billion, November was New Jersey’s second-best month for sports betting handling in all of 2022. The most recent monthly numbers were provided earlier today by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). Notably, when December figures are announced in early 2023, the Garden...
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Legislation From a New Jersey Legislator Targets Repeat Auto Thieves.
As the police chief of Freehold Township, George Baumann has witnessed the same individuals enter and exit the courthouse after being apprehended for attempted or actual vehicle theft. Baumann stated, “They are young — if not minors, then young adults… and then they return because it is profitable.”...
newjerseylocalnews.com
N.J. a Lawmaker Condemns “name-Calling, Insults, and Arrogant Answers” from His or Her Colleagues
One of New Jersey’s highest-ranking elected officials used a rare address from the lectern at the Statehouse in Trenton on Thursday to reprimand fellow lawmakers for “hurling insults” and “name-calling” during recent voting sessions. During his opening address to the Assembly before Thursday’s vote, State...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Port Authority Has Approved a Hike in Tolls for All Staten Island Crossings Starting in 2023
WINS (1010) NEW YORK — Drivers living on Staten Island should expect to pay a record high rate to cross into New Jersey. SILive.com reported on Thursday that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved toll hikes at six of the agency’s interstate crossings. This includes the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing.
newjerseylocalnews.com
An Orange, New Jersey Man Has Admitted to Stealing Mail and Paying Postal Workers.
A guy from Essex County has admitted to trying to bribe an undercover postal inspector in order to get the keys to locked mailboxes. On Wednesday, Amin Jones, of Orange, pled guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud and bribery of U.S. Postal Service postal carriers. : California Election Results...
newjerseylocalnews.com
A New Regulation in New Jersey is Intended to Crack Down on So-called “Porch Pirates.”
With the holidays quickly approaching, “porch piracy,” in which thieves steal goods that have been delivered to people’s homes, has been on the rise, according to the police. It’s become so bad that New Jersey passed legislation to stop porch pirates. You’ve probably seen the movies...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Murphy Has Signed a Bill that Will Remove the Need for Prospective Teachers to Take a Certification Exam
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday that eliminates a state-mandated test for persons who want to teach in New Jersey, in part to alleviate the teacher shortage hurting schools across the state. A permanent standard teaching certificate can now be obtained without first passing the Education Teacher Performance Assessment...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Port Authority’s $8.3 Billion Budget Is Dominated by Increases in Bridge and Tunnel Tolls
With an annual budget of $8.3 billion, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is larger than the economies of eight other states combined. Although neither of these places is very large or populous, this is still a sizable sum for the organisation that manages the metropolitan area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels, and rapid transit system (PATH).
newjerseylocalnews.com
Police in New Jersey Claim They Stopped Three People in a Stolen Car Who Then Made a Hoax Bomb Threat at a Shopping Centre.
According to Wayne Police, three suspects were apprehended after making a hoax bomb threat while driving a stolen vehicle near Willowbrook Mall. A patrolling police officer on Friday afternoon saw a Honda Accord bearing what seemed to be a fraudulent New Jersey temporary registration. : Big News for New Jersey...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Winter Storm Forces School Cancellations and Timetable Adjustments in New Jersey (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the schedules of several school districts have been adjusted as a result of a winter storm that was forecast to bring snowfall totals of up to 3 inches in some areas, the potential for ice, widespread rainfall totals of 2 inches, and strong gusty winds.
newjerseylocalnews.com
A Food-delivery Driver in New Jersey Narrowly Avoided Being Robbed at Knifepoint.
The authorities in Passaic County say a food delivery driver narrowly escaped being robbed by two individuals on Tuesday night as she was working outside a residence in the area. The driver, according to Det. Lt. Robert Bracken of the Clifton Police Department was attempting to deliver to an incorrect...
