ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

Nasa Rocket Launch on Friday May Be Visible From N.J., N.Y., and Pa.

On Friday, if the predicted cloud cover holds, residents of at least some of New Jersey may be able to see a rocket launch from Virginia. a.k.a. The Rocket Laboratory The first American Electron rocket launch has been delayed twice, but is finally set for this coming Friday at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch time is between 6 and 8 o’clock in the evening. There are alternative launch dates available through December 20 if Friday isn’t possible.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Port Authority Has Approved a Hike in Tolls for All Staten Island Crossings Starting in 2023

WINS (1010) NEW YORK — Drivers living on Staten Island should expect to pay a record high rate to cross into New Jersey. SILive.com reported on Thursday that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey approved toll hikes at six of the agency’s interstate crossings. This includes the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Port Authority’s $8.3 Billion Budget Is Dominated by Increases in Bridge and Tunnel Tolls

With an annual budget of $8.3 billion, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is larger than the economies of eight other states combined. Although neither of these places is very large or populous, this is still a sizable sum for the organisation that manages the metropolitan area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels, and rapid transit system (PATH).
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy