Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In an extended session with the media Saturday, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol offered a few lighter moments, including talking about rookie Matty Beniers as one of those "guys who love the game and shows up every day with a smile on his face." Just then, there was some banter emanating from the nearby Kraken locker room. Without missing a beat, Hakstol quipped, "that might be him right now, and wouldn't doubt if that was set up."

15 HOURS AGO