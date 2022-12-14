Read full article on original website
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for December 18
* The League-leading Bruins became the first team to reach the 50-point mark in 2022-23 as Boston extended its home point streak to 18 games in a contest that almost featured a goalie goal. * Rookie netminder Lukas Dostal had a standout performance Saturday as he recorded the second-most saves...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
Sedlak released by Flyers after request, will play in Czech Republic
Forward placed on unconditional waivers, 'would rather be home with my family'. Lukas Sedlak was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and the forward said he will return to play in his native Czech Republic. Sedlak had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 27 games...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (20-9-1) at Kraken (16-10-3) | 5 p.m.
Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. In an extended session with the media Saturday, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol offered a few lighter moments, including talking about rookie Matty Beniers as one of those "guys who love the game and shows up every day with a smile on his face." Just then, there was some banter emanating from the nearby Kraken locker room. Without missing a beat, Hakstol quipped, "that might be him right now, and wouldn't doubt if that was set up."
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
Kings return home to face their in-state rival Sharks. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Sharks: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 16 - 12 - 5 (37 pts) Kings Notes:. Drew Doughty (5-29=34)...
NHL
TBL@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-1 loss by the Lightning at the Bell Centre. Defenseman Mike Matheson returned after a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. This marked his first game since December 6 in Seattle. Brandon Hagel and Nick Paul scored for the Lightning in the...
NHL
Heika's Take: The Stars find another way to put a point in the bank
RALEIGH, NC - As measuring sticks go, this five-game road trip the Stars are on is pretty intense. Dallas played some very good teams so far in the Penguins, Devils, Capitals and Hurricanes, and the problem with very good teams is they have the tendency to play very good hockey.
NHL
Gustafsson scores hat trick, Capitals defeat Maple Leafs
WASHINGTON -- Erik Gustafsson scored his first NHL hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on Saturday. The hat trick came in Gustafsson's 341st NHL game. It was the defenseman's first three goals of the season after he signed a one-year contract July 13.
NHL
Varlamov makes 35 saves, Islanders get past Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- Semyon Varlamov made 35 saves before leaving late in the third period with an undisclosed injury for the New York Islanders in a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. New York coach Lane Lambert did not have an update on Varlamov...
NHL
Preview: December 17 vs. Dallas
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 17-6-6 (40 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 15. Stars Record: 18-8-5 (41 Points, 1st, Central Division) Stars Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 15. NEWS...
NHL
Recap: Canes Take Care Of Kraken In Return Home
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes had a happy homecoming in their first game at PNC Arena in 19 days, beating the Seattle Kraken by a score of 3-2. The Story. Playing on home ice for the first time in 19 days, the Canes came out of the gate with their foot on the gas.
NHL
Keller scores 2, Coyotes hang on to defeat Islanders
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Clayton Keller scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from down two goals for a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders at Mullett Arena on Friday. Keller and Nick Bjugstad scored 14 seconds apart in the second period for the Coyotes (10-14-4). Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves and Nick Schmaltz had three assists.
NHL
Thompson, Sabres defeat Coyotes for 3rd win in row
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tage Thompson scored for the third straight game and had two assists for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Saturday. Thompson has 25 goals this season, and 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in his past eight games....
NHL
Brindley learning to master every phase of game ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
Forward prospect playing all situations at Michigan, hoping for spot with U.S. at World Juniors. The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Gavin...
NHL
Kyrou scores twice, Blues pull away from Flames for 3rd win in row
CALGARY -- Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Thomas Greiss made 41 saves, and the St. Louis Blues pulled away in the third period for a 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad...
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Run it Back, Lead Ducks to 4-3 Win Over Oilers
John Klingberg broke another third-period tie and Lukas Dostal made 46 saves, guiding the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers today at Rogers Place. Anaheim closed its four-game Canadian road trip (2-2-0) with back-to-back victories, improving to 9-20-3 on the season. Klingberg, Sam Carrick, Cam Fowler and...
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists, Blues rally to defeat Oilers in shootout
Tarasenko ties it with 20 seconds left in 3rd; McDavid extends point streak to 11 for Edmonton. Vladimir Tarasenko tied it with 20 seconds left in regulation and Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Binnington came up big in the shootout in the 4-3 win. 04:50 •. Jordan Kyrou had a goal...
NHL
RECAP: Penguins ride special teams to win over Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Missing key players due to injuries and illness, the Florida Panthers fought hard but came up short in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Among the pool of players that missed the game was Matthew Tkachuk, who leads the Panthers...
