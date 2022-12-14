The Poseidon Principles released its 2022 report on the alignment of ship finance portfolios with the IMO’s current goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the international shipping sector. The much celebrated effort was designed to provide transparency and encourage alignment but shows in its third annual report that only a quarter of the financial institutions participating have achieved the goals, which is down from half the institutions in 2021. Organizers of the program said the report visualizes the hard road ahead to reduce emissions.

2 DAYS AGO