Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBM being loaded into silo, following reports that US is preparing to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Russia said its video showed a "Yars"intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a silo launcher.
maritime-executive.com
Hanwha Signs Agreement to Assume Control of Daewoo Shipbuilding
The rescue plan for South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is moving forward with the signing of the agreement for Hanwha Group, one of South Korea’s largest conglomerates, to acquire management control of the shipbuilder. Completion of the agreement came after nearly 20 years of control by the state-owned Korea Development Bank and several failed previous attempts to privatize the shipbuilder.
maritime-executive.com
Germany’s First FSRU Arrives with Initial Import LNG Cargo
Germany’s first FSRU for the LNG operation at Wilhelmshaven arrived in the port this afternoon, December 15, ahead of beginning operations on December 17. It marked a key milestone in an effort that began less than 10 months ago to accelerate plans for an LNG import operation to replace Russian sourced gas supplies.
maritime-executive.com
FSRU Arrives in German Port of Lubmin to Start LNG Imports
In an intricate maneuver that lasted approximately 10 hours, Germany’s second FSRU unit was moved into position in the Port of Lubmin today. The operation is being set up by Deutsche ReGas in the eastern port near the terminus of the Nord Stream pipelines. The plan is to link the vessel to the existing infrastructure and possibly by the end of the year begin the import of LNG.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
maritime-executive.com
New Zealand Explores Offshore Renewable Energy Development
The government of New Zealand is seeking public feedback on proposals for the development of offshore renewable energy capacity in the country. The proposals were developed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and are based on preliminary discussions with offshore wind developers and communities from regions that would host the offshore wind farms.
maritime-executive.com
EU Funding for CO2 Export Hub and Liquefaction Plant at Antwerp
Efforts are continuing to build the infrastructure required for the transport and export of CO2 as part of the broader schemes for the capture, storage, or re-use of carbon emissions. The EU Commission announced it will grant Air Liquide, Fluxys Belgium, and Port of Antwerp-Bruges €144.6 million (approximately $150 million) under the Connecting Europe Facility for Energy (CEF-E) funding program to support efforts to build a CO2 export infrastructure.
maritime-executive.com
Poseidon Principles: Quarter of Banks Aligned with IMO’s GHG Goals
The Poseidon Principles released its 2022 report on the alignment of ship finance portfolios with the IMO’s current goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the international shipping sector. The much celebrated effort was designed to provide transparency and encourage alignment but shows in its third annual report that only a quarter of the financial institutions participating have achieved the goals, which is down from half the institutions in 2021. Organizers of the program said the report visualizes the hard road ahead to reduce emissions.
maritime-executive.com
FMC Probes Shipping Lines’ Compliance with Anti-Retaliation Rules
The Federal Maritime Commission is continuing with the implementation of the 2022 Ocean Shipping Reform Act to meet the congressionally mandated deadlines. One area of particular concern is the actions of ocean carriers as well as a shifting of a greater level of responsibility to the carriers in efforts to address the complaints of U.S. shippers.
maritime-executive.com
ATSB: Corroded Steel Contributed to APL England Cargo Spill
The Australian Transportation Safety Bureau (ATSB) has released its final report on the container spill involving the boxship APL England off Australia's eastern coast in 2020, and it has laid the blame on badly corroded lashing arrangements. “Our investigators found this condition would have taken several years of poor maintenance...
maritime-executive.com
Disabled AIS Contributes to Fishing Boat Collision off Norway
A recent run-in between a coastal freighter and a fishing vessel off Norway nearly ended in tragedy, in part because the trawler's crew disabled their AIS, according to Norwegian safety regulators. On the morning of October 4, the coastal freighter Edmy departed the port of Larvik, bound for Copenhagen. The...
