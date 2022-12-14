ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladenboro, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

FOCUS Broadband makes service available to first Pender County customers

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — FOCUS Broadband says it now has high-speed internet service available to its first customers in Pender County. Residents and businesses located near the Still Bluff community along Morgan Road and Bethel Road in western Pender County can now call to order high-speed internet with speeds of up to 1 Gigabit as well as telephone service, digital cable TV, and home security and automation services from FOCUS Broadband.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County encourages non-profits to apply for funds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The county is encouraging non-profits to apply for its Capacity Building Grants. A virtual information session was held Friday to answer questions about the grants and the application process. The program is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to help area non-profits that focus on...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

CORRECTED: Contract Applications Sought to Operate Robeson County License Plate Agency

RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a Commissioned Contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 3467 Lackey St., in Lumberton, indefinitely closed on Dec. 13 after the operator’s contract ended.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills

State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swore in the newly-elected board of education members and elected chairs at meetings this week. Bladen County Board of Education members Harfel Davis, Dennis Edwards, Steve Kwiatkowski, Keith Locklear, Gary Rhoda and Mackie Singletary took the oath of office on Dec. 12. Tim Benton was elected to chair, and Glenn McKoy was elected to vice-chair.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County Group Makes Christmas Arrangements for Good Cause

Pender County (WWAY) — Some Pender County residents are getting crafty this holiday season. The annual “Making of the Greens” took place today at the Pender County cooperative extension in Burgaw. The group of volunteers made a variety of Christmas arrangements using all types of greenery and shrubbery. The volunteers say they take part to put their green thumbs to good use and to help others.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
ednc.org

Perspective | Common sense approaches to address bus driver shortages

Readers of EducationNC understand that education in North Carolina…isn’t exactly a simple topic. Fights over teacher pay, classroom funding, and even high school athletics seem to dominate any conversations about education emanating from West Jones Street in Raleigh. One education policy problem that seems to be flying under...
RALEIGH, NC

