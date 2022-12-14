Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
FOCUS Broadband makes service available to first Pender County customers
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — FOCUS Broadband says it now has high-speed internet service available to its first customers in Pender County. Residents and businesses located near the Still Bluff community along Morgan Road and Bethel Road in western Pender County can now call to order high-speed internet with speeds of up to 1 Gigabit as well as telephone service, digital cable TV, and home security and automation services from FOCUS Broadband.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County encourages non-profits to apply for funds
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The county is encouraging non-profits to apply for its Capacity Building Grants. A virtual information session was held Friday to answer questions about the grants and the application process. The program is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to help area non-profits that focus on...
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
Governor and first lady shop at Moore County small businesses weeks after power grid attack
We're days away from Christmas and Moore County was on the list of places to shop for Governor Roy Cooper and first lady Kristin Cooper.
bladenonline.com
CORRECTED: Contract Applications Sought to Operate Robeson County License Plate Agency
RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants for a Commissioned Contractor to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The previous agency, at 3467 Lackey St., in Lumberton, indefinitely closed on Dec. 13 after the operator’s contract ended.
publicradioeast.org
Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills
State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
WECT
Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swore in the newly-elected board of education members and elected chairs at meetings this week. Bladen County Board of Education members Harfel Davis, Dennis Edwards, Steve Kwiatkowski, Keith Locklear, Gary Rhoda and Mackie Singletary took the oath of office on Dec. 12. Tim Benton was elected to chair, and Glenn McKoy was elected to vice-chair.
Celebration raises almost $90,000
LUMBERTON — The 10th Annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration, that took place on Oct
Lumbee Tribe to stop accepting MPRP applications Dec. 31
PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Council members were told Thursday that the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina’s Mortgage Pandemic Relief Pro
Holiday “Booze It & Lose It” enforcement campaign begins
RALEIGH — Law enforcement officers are stepping up patrols as part of the statewide “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement
North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Group Makes Christmas Arrangements for Good Cause
Pender County (WWAY) — Some Pender County residents are getting crafty this holiday season. The annual “Making of the Greens” took place today at the Pender County cooperative extension in Burgaw. The group of volunteers made a variety of Christmas arrangements using all types of greenery and shrubbery. The volunteers say they take part to put their green thumbs to good use and to help others.
ednc.org
Perspective | Common sense approaches to address bus driver shortages
Readers of EducationNC understand that education in North Carolina…isn’t exactly a simple topic. Fights over teacher pay, classroom funding, and even high school athletics seem to dominate any conversations about education emanating from West Jones Street in Raleigh. One education policy problem that seems to be flying under...
Layoffs, plant closures in NC hit lowest levels in 25 years despite slowing economy
RALEIGH – With two weeks to go, 2022 is shaping up to be the best year for North Carolina workers since at least 1997, despite recent headlines about recession, layoffs, and job cuts. That’s because North Carolina’s unemployment rate remains historically low, and workers in the state are on...
Cooper: NC General Assembly will ‘eventually’ reach Medicaid agreement
The Senate passed a bill 44-2 in June to expand Medicaid and make a variety of other reforms that Republicans said are aimed at improving healthcare access, including law dealing with hospital competition.
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
RCC’s BLET Academy achieves 100% pass rate; graduates 11 cadets
LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College reported that its Fall 2022 Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy has achieved a 100% first-time
Robeson County License Plate Agency to closed
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency (LPA) in Robeson County closed Tuesday after the end of th
