San Diego County, CA

KPBS

Roundtable: How local hospitals are managing the 'tripledemic'

On a special edition of Roundtable, local health experts weigh in on what they are seeing at area hospitals with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of COVID-19, RSV and the flu in San Diego as winter arrives. Guests include Dr. Chris Longhurst,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego's COVID winter surge déjà vu

COVID-19 cases are surging again, just in time for the holidays, but very few people have gotten the latest booster. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county’s deputy public health officer, said the current situation is reminiscent of last winter’s surge. He said this week, the county will be reporting more than 4,800 COVID-19 cases and 1,600 flu cases, but that isn’t the whole story.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mountain Lion P-22 Compassionately Euthanized Following Complete Health Evaluation Results

After receiving a comprehensive medical evaluation, CDFW has received a clear picture of the mountain lion P-22’s medical condition and overall health. He had several severe injuries and chronic health problems. Based on these factors, compassionate euthanasia under general anesthesia was unanimously recommended by the medical team at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and CDFW officials made the decision to do so on Saturday, Dec. 17.
KPBS

San Diego County unemployment increases slightly even as 16,100 jobs added

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in November, up from a revised 3.2% in October, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. November's unemployment rate was considerably less than November 2021's rate of 4.5%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego’s high cost of living

Some San Diegans are packing up and heading out for a change of residence, as the cost of living becomes higher. In other news, California regulators approved the most significant overhaul of the state’s solar rules since first subsidizing rooftop solar in 1996. Plus, a new safe haven will house nearly two dozen homeless San Diegans who need the extra help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego

San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
SAN DIEGO, CA
studyfinds.org

New treatment for gout? Study finds therapeutic target for ancient joint condition

SAN DIEGO — A new treatment for gout could be on the horizon. International research led by University of California San Diego School of Medicine has identified a novel molecular pathway causing gout and its eventual progression to joint tissue erosion. Study authors also report a specific protein may be a new therapeutic target for both the prevention and treatment of gout.

