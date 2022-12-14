Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Hospital Plans to Turn Conference Rooms Into Bed Spaces as Respiratory Viruses Surge
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate is trending upward in San Diego County, and with influenza and RSV caseloads high, hospital leaders are concerned about bed space now and after the holidays. UC San Diego Health preparing to make more space for patients, and are prepared to surrender conference rooms if they...
KPBS
Roundtable: How local hospitals are managing the 'tripledemic'
On a special edition of Roundtable, local health experts weigh in on what they are seeing at area hospitals with COVID-19, RSV and the flu. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of COVID-19, RSV and the flu in San Diego as winter arrives. Guests include Dr. Chris Longhurst,...
San Diego County’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increase to 380
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County was 380, an increase of 10 patients, according to the latest state data released Saturday. A total of 47 COVID-positive patients were in ICU, down six from Friday. And 31 available hospital beds were added Saturday for a total of 223 beds available.
Basic Housing Allowance increase impacts San Diego family
On average, the Basic Allowance for Housing or BAH is going up 12 percent, but here in San Diego an enlisted Sailor or Marine will see much more.
KPBS
San Diego's COVID winter surge déjà vu
COVID-19 cases are surging again, just in time for the holidays, but very few people have gotten the latest booster. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county’s deputy public health officer, said the current situation is reminiscent of last winter’s surge. He said this week, the county will be reporting more than 4,800 COVID-19 cases and 1,600 flu cases, but that isn’t the whole story.
KPBS
Housing costs pushing more people out of San Diego County
It's no secret that there's a sunshine tax in San Diego County, but that "tax" has gotten extra pricey over the past couple of years. On top of that, evictions are stressing out many renters. “We figured when the property was sold, at some point, we were going to get...
Parents struggle to find antibiotics, over-the-counter cold medications
Parents across the country and here in San Diego say it’s getting more and more difficult to find even over-the-counter medication to treat their children’s colds.
iheart.com
Drought Emergency Declared In Southern California; How It Affects San Diego
California is enduring the worst drought in 1,200 years. Despite recent rainfall from a series of storms, reservoirs are well below average for this time of year. As a result, new mandatory water restrictions are expected for early next year, impacting 19 million people in Southern California. The Metropolitan Water...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mountain Lion P-22 Compassionately Euthanized Following Complete Health Evaluation Results
After receiving a comprehensive medical evaluation, CDFW has received a clear picture of the mountain lion P-22’s medical condition and overall health. He had several severe injuries and chronic health problems. Based on these factors, compassionate euthanasia under general anesthesia was unanimously recommended by the medical team at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and CDFW officials made the decision to do so on Saturday, Dec. 17.
KPBS
San Diego County unemployment increases slightly even as 16,100 jobs added
San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in November, up from a revised 3.2% in October, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. November's unemployment rate was considerably less than November 2021's rate of 4.5%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
KPBS
San Diego’s high cost of living
Some San Diegans are packing up and heading out for a change of residence, as the cost of living becomes higher. In other news, California regulators approved the most significant overhaul of the state’s solar rules since first subsidizing rooftop solar in 1996. Plus, a new safe haven will house nearly two dozen homeless San Diegans who need the extra help.
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego ranks #3 deadliest in the nation for driving over Christmas holiday
San Diego should take extra precautions when driving for the Christmas Holiday as it ranks third as the deadliest city in the nation for holiday car travel, according to a recent study. San Diego ranks third out of 10 cities in the nation for the most Christmas Traffic Fatalities over...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near San Diego
San Diego is known for having fantastic beaches. Still, we are fortunate to have other great places to swim and cool off if you don’t feel like heading to the beach. These locations are excellent choices to mix up your San Diego outing routine! Here are a handful of great swimming locations that would be ideal on any of our gorgeous sunny days!
KPBS
San Diego County supervisors OK multi-year program to increase native plants in region
San Diego County supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of a multi-year program to increase the use of native plants in the region. The program was developed by the San Diego Regional Biodiversity Working Group, which formed via a proposal from Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Terra Lawson-Remer. Lawson-Remer said that...
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
San Diego average rent soars to $3,570 for a two-bedroom apartment
While overall inflation numbers are beginning to show signs of slowing down across the country, San Diego residents aren’t experiencing a break when it comes to rental prices. In fact, a recent December rental report shows rent for a studio apartment in San Diego will set you back an average of $2,187 a month.
Several San Diego roads are being resurfaced
Several San Diego roads that are considered in “good condition” will be repaired and resurfaced in the next few weeks, announced the City of San Diego in a Friday press release.
studyfinds.org
New treatment for gout? Study finds therapeutic target for ancient joint condition
SAN DIEGO — A new treatment for gout could be on the horizon. International research led by University of California San Diego School of Medicine has identified a novel molecular pathway causing gout and its eventual progression to joint tissue erosion. Study authors also report a specific protein may be a new therapeutic target for both the prevention and treatment of gout.
