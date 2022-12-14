ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA odds and predictions: Magic vs. Hawks, Pacers vs. Warriors, more

We split our two NBA picks against the spread on Tuesday, cashing in a predictable (yet still somewhat shocking) blowout win by the Rockets (+6.5) over the Suns before watching the red-hot Pelicans (-1.5) fall flat on their face in a runaway loss to the Jazz.

We’re treated to a chock-full slate of games on Wednesday, with 20 teams in action just a day before one of the most important dates for potential trades on the NBA calendar.

Here are three of our best bets to make at FanDuel :

NBA Wednesday odds, lines, picks (via FanDuel )
  • Magic +2.5 vs. Hawks
  • Pacers -2 vs. Warriors
  • Thunder +2.5 vs. Heat
Magic vs. Hawks prediction and analysis

Are we sure the right team is favored here? The Hawks have been a dumpster fire dating back to the spat between coach Nate McMillan and guard Trae Young, while the Magic are as hot as they’ve been all year even with key players missing.

Start with Atlanta, which entered this season with high expectations after a splashy offseason. Instead, the team is mired in a 1-4 spiral that directly follows the team’s high-profile drama between head coach and star player. Now Young (back) is questionable after missing Monday’s 25-point loss to the Grizzlies, and teammate Dejounte Murray (ankle) won’t play, either.

Orlando is missing a bevy of key starters, too, but it hasn’t mattered during its recent three-game win streak that has seen the likes of Paolo Banchero, Moritz Wagner, and co. take turns leading the scoring charge. The Magic have actually been 7.2 points per 100 possessions better than the Hawks in the month of December, making this an easy play on the ‘dogs.

Magic vs. Hawks pick: Magic +2.5 ( FanDuel )

Betting on the NBA? Pacers vs. Warriors prediction and analysis

This may seem like a risky bet to make against the Warriors, who are clearly better than the Pacers at full strength. At some point, though, Golden State’s road woes have to make it an auto-fade in games like this.

The defending champions have looked like anything but that away from Chase Center, losing a ridiculous 12 of 14 road games (3-11 ATS) following Tuesday’s 17-point road loss in Milwaukee. The Warriors are winless in three road games that came on the second night of a back-to-back, losing their last game in that spot by a whopping 45 points at New Orleans.

They’ll be in that same situation on Wednesday without Klay Thompson (rest) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) against the very Pacers team that beat them on their own home court just nine days ago. Indiana is rarely a favorite but owns a 6-4 ATS record when it is, and this is a spot worth betting into.

Pacers vs. Warriors pick: Pacers -2 ( FanDuel )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktSgW_0jifgjuI00
Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers
NBAE via Getty Images
Thunder vs. Heat prediction and analysis

We’ve been riding the Thunder all season long with great success, betting them multiple times across their current 5-2 ATS run. Why not go back to the well in a winnable spot here?

The Heat have been wholly unreliable all year and their offense is in shambles, having scored fewer than 100 points in three of their last five games after Monday’s 87-82 win in Indiana. Now they’ll have to get by without leading scorer Jimmy Butler (knee), who scored nearly a quarter of his team’s points in that rockfight.

That’s a serious problem for Miami, which is 7-10 in its last 17 games without Butler and lost its last two in that spot by a combined 33 points. With the way Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing for the host Thunder, I wouldn’t be surprised to see an outright OKC win here.

Thunder vs. Heat pick: Thunder +2.5 ( FanDuel)

New York Post

Raiders vs. Patriots line, prediction: NFL pick today

It will be the teacher versus the student Sunday when Bill Belichick and the Patriots face Josh McDaniels and the Raiders in Las Vegas. To say the teacher has a coaching edge might be the understatement of the decade. Last week, I gave out the Patriots over the Cardinals on Monday night. Before that matchup, I pointed out one simple fact: New England beats up on bad teams and struggles against tougher competition. The Patriots’ seven wins are against teams with a combined record of 30-43-1. New England’s six losses have come against teams with a combined record 43-32. The only...
New York Post

Jets vs. Lions predictions: Zach Wilson battles Jared Goff in Week 15

Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Jets vs. Lions predictions and picks for their NFL Week 15 showdown, which is live Sunday on CBS at 1 p.m. ET. After losing their hold on an AFC playoff spot, the New York Jets will attempt to work their way back into contention while slowing down a surging Detroit Lions team that has won five of its last six. Jets vs. Lions picks Under 44.5 total points @ -110 at Caesars SportsbookJets to cover +0.5 through first quarter @ -170 at Caesars SportsbookAmon-Ra St. Brown under 85.5 receiving yards @ -120 at Caesars...
New York Post

NFL Week 15: Bears vs. Eagles, Falcons vs. Saints predictions

The Wildcat returns for his 26th season in The Post. Including the 1997-2021 season in the Bettor’s Guide, Cat’s NFL record in print stands at 674-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes CHICAGO BEARS vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET) Bears +9 (PointsBet) Cat was without question one of the ones who had an idea this Philly outfit could be up to an above-average seasonal performance if it could avoid any adverse luck in terms of critical injury news. Fresh off their bye, Chicago is healthier than it was, faces a reasonable December schedule and...
New York Post

NFL Week 15 predictions: Jets cover at home vs. Lions

Home team in CAPS: Sunday Patriots (+1) over RAIDERS: Given how the Silver and Black are tough to rely upon in terms of finishing games the right way, we’ll happily look the Patriots’ way, given how they need to finish this season under a full head of steam. Expect further disappointment from the home side.  JETS (-1.5) over Lions Ribs injury to Mike White means Jets QB Zach Wilson will return to starting role, with Joe Flacco standing next in line. This market is tight, with good reason, though Lions are currently going great guns. We’re not overly enamored with the Lions defense, which leaves...
New York Post

NFL Week 15 Sunday predictions: Panthers vs. Steelers, Broncos vs. Cardinals

Action Network NFL analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for Week 15.  CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET) Panthers -2.5 (BetRivers) No matter how much respect the betting market routinely pays the Steelers, I’m just not buying their chances here against a Panthers team that has covered four straight games against the spread after last week’s surprising win in Seattle. Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes Whatever you think of Sam Darnold, he’s comparable to whomever Pittsburgh throws out there between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and...
New York Post

Quinnen Williams ruled out for Jets vs. Lions with injury

The Jets will be missing two key defensive starters for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who leads the team with 11 sacks, was declared out for the game on Sunday morning. Williams injured his calf in last week’s loss to the Bills, but Jets coach Robert Saleh held out hope that Williams could play against Detroit. He labeled it as a “50/50” chance all week. The Jets will miss Williams, who is having a season that could earn him his first Pro Bowl this week. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was also declared out for the game. Joyner is the only player who has played every defensive snap for the Jets this season. He leads the team with three interceptions. Joyner was not on the injury report until Saturday when he was listed with a hip injury. The Lions have the No. 4 offense in the NFL and could challenge the Jets defense, which will now be missing two starters. 
New York Post

Eagles vs. Bears predictions: NFL picks, odds and betting offers

Our NFL betting writer brings you his best Eagles vs. Bears predictions and picks for their Week 15 showdown, which is live Sunday on FOX at 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles routed the New York Giants 48-22 last week to open a three-game road trip, improving to an NFL-best 12-1. Philadelphia clinched a playoff spot last week and holds a two-game lead, plus a head-to-head tiebreaker, on Minnesota for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Chicago has lost six in a row to fall to 3-10. The Bears are coming off their bye after being outscored 18-0 in the fourth quarter of a 28-19 home...
New York Post

Giants vs. Commanders: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

An inside look at Sunday’s Giants-Commanders Week 15 matchup. Marquee matchup Commanders DTs Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen vs. Giants interior OL Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates  This did not go well the first time around for the Giants. Payne had two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Allen had eight tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. The disruption up front was a big reason why Saquon Barkley after halftime had just 3 yards on his seven rushing attempts.  Teammates at Alabama, Allen (2017) and Payne (2018) were selected in the first round of the draft one year...
New York Post

Vikings complete largest comeback in NFL history with wild OT win over Colts

The Colts blocked a punt for a touchdown, scored on an interception of quarterback Kirk Cousins and raced out to a huge lead, but it was the Vikings who made history on Saturday. Minnesota completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, rallying from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat Indianapolis, 39-36, on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium. The wild and improbable victory surpassed the 32-point margin former Bills quarterback and ex-Colts head coach Frank Reich led in a 1993 wild-card playoff game against the Houston Oilers. Minnesota didn’t score until there was 8:22...
New York Post

Knicks’ RJ Barrett breaking out of another slow start to a season

INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Thibodeau believes he has a solution for RJ Barrett’s chronic slow starts.  “He’s staying with me next summer, so he’ll be good,” the Knicks coach joked.  Thibodeau and the Knicks can laugh about it now, because Barrett looks to have turned a corner after a difficult first month this season. He has been a big part of the Knicks’ recent turnaround, averaging 21.1 points on 39.7 percent 3-point shooting along with 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists over his last 12 games, eight of them Knicks wins. Compare that to his numbers before this stretch: 25.2 percent from distance, 18.5...
New York Post

Nets’ Yuta Watanabe drilling corner 3-pointers at ridiculous rate

DETROIT — The Nets have two of the NBA’s three most accurate active 3-point shooters: Seth Curry and Joe Harris. But it’s their teammate, Yuta Watanabe, who has become King of the Corner 3.  After his 17-point game Friday, which included going 3-for-4 from deep, Watanabe is shooting 53.8 percent from behind the 3-point arc. The Japanese forward will enter the game Sunday at Detroit shooting 19-for-26 (.731) from the corner, which seems like a misprint, but actually is a perfect complement to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.  “Everything, everything is easier for me, because I think all the corner 3s I...
New York Post

Knicks’ Quentin Grimes validating Tom Thibodeau’s gradual approach

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking back now, Quentin Grimes believes Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau made the right decision. Of course he wanted to play. Of course he wanted to start.  But by forcing the young guard to earn it, by giving him time to get his legs underneath him after he had missed so much time due to a nagging left foot injury — almost the entire training camp and the first month of the regular season — helped Grimes make such a fast impact after eventually breaking into the starting lineup.  “Right now,” Grimes said, “I feel like it was a little bit...
New York Post

Jets’ Zach Wilson now gets chance to show if he’s changed at all

The Jets’ playoff push took an interesting turn this week when quarterback Mike White was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Lions due to his broken ribs.  Enter Zach Wilson.  We’ll get to see if Zach Wilson 2.0 looks any different than the player who was benched four weeks ago after a terrible performance in New England. Wilson has been watching the past three weeks as White won over his teammates and the fans, but only won one of the three games.  Wilson has been working on improving his fundamentals and undergoing a “reset.” It was unclear how long his timeout would...
New York Post

Surging Rangers’ offense erupts to beat Flyers for sixth straight win

PHILADELPHIA — Connor McDavid could go end-to-end and split five opponents a dozen times from here to the end of the season and it would not matter.  That’s because the NHL’s highlight-reel goal of the year has already been scored and it was done so Saturday night by K’Andre Miller midway through the Rangers’ 6-3 victory over the Flyers that extended their winning streak to six games.  Out of the penalty box following a successful penalty kill, Miller chipped the puck off the right boards out of the defensive zone past Travis Sanheim and steamed in on netminder Carter Hart, only to...
New York Post

Matt Ryan now QB of biggest Super Bowl, regular season collapses ever

Matt Ryan is the answer to an ignominious trivia question. The starting quarterback of the Colts has now been on the wrong end of the biggest comebacks in NFL history in both the Super Bowl and the regular season. Indianapolis led Minnesota 33-0 at halftime on Saturday, and wound up losing the game 36-33 in overtime. No team had previously ever overcome a deficit this large in NFL history. Ryan threw for just 40 yards in the third and fourth quarters combined, and the Colts managed just five first downs in the half. Kirk Cousins was a major factor on the other...
New York Post

Jets’ Michael Carter II using costly penalties as ‘lesson’

Michael Carter II has had a nice season for the Jets, but the cornerback had two big penalties last week in the loss to the Bills that he was upset about.  Carter was flagged for holding on Buffalo’s touchdown drive just before halftime. Then, he was hit with a pass interference call on their third-quarter touchdown drive, a penalty that gave the Bills 18 yards and put them in the red zone.  “The first one, I understood the holding one,” Carter said. “The second one, I didn’t really understand that one. I was looking back for the ball and all that stuff....
New York Post

Giants’ Evan Neal eyeing rebound performance after rough showing

LANDOVER, Md. — It is a game a player would like to forget, but Evan Neal believes that defeats the purpose.  Why wipe away the memory of a bad performance if he can use it to improve?  “A game like last week, you learn a lot from games like that,’’ Neal told The Post. “You take the bad and you analyze it and correct it and move on. Still got a lot of ball left to play this year and we’re just focused on that.’’  Neal and the Giants have plenty of ball left to play, starting with Sunday night’s playoff-type game against...
New York Post

New York Post

