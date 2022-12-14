Read full article on original website
Arts Council to get its own website and host mixer in January
Evanston Arts Council is building its own website – EvanstonArts.org. At its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, the council decided that while there is EAC news on the city website, the space is limited. So during its virtual meeting, Chair Melissa Molitor proposed the group build its own site,...
Possible new piece to Fifth Ward school campus puzzle – a library?
Add Evanston Public Library to the list of groups with an interest in the Fifth Ward school and possible changes to Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center. City of Evanston and School District 65 officials convened a community meeting at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center on Dec. 6, presenting four concepts for the new school and its impact on Fleetwood-Jourdain and Foster Field.
Readers encounter another side of Evanston history in new RoundTable book
Evanston Roundtable staffers cast around some before settling on a title for their new book, Encountering Evanston History. Mary Helt Gavin, co-founder of the paper, picked up on the name from a sculpture, titled The Encounter, which sits atop the Maple Avenue garage. Gavin and colleagues involved in the book’s...
Evanston/North Shore NAACP to host a ‘Rebuild Ryan Field’ community forum this Monday
The Evanston/North Shore National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a ‘Rebuild Ryan Field’ Community Forum at 7 p.m., Monday, December 19 at Second Baptist Church in Evanston, 1717 Benson Ave. Residents will hear from Northwestern University President Michael Schill and Athletic Director Dr. Derrick...
Local athletes host community blood drive Dec. 1 – Jan. 14
The Evanston Running Club, Commonwealth Running Company, Rogers Park Running Club, Evanston Bicycle Club, Evanston Masters Swimming and the Evanston Flying Turkey Race invite you to join their second annual Evanston Community Blood Drive with Vitalant Evanston Blood Donation Center. The Blood Drive runs from Dec. 1 – Jan. 14...
Journey from COVID lockdown in China to a lovely shop on Dempster Street
In late October, a charming shop opened at 604 Dempster St. in an airy and light space perfect for displaying housewares, home décor and art objects. The objects, most of which are the handcrafted work of artists, have been carefully curated for design and sustainable materials that will last a long time. The name of the shop – Pink and Tan – is an announcement of sorts that good design doesn’t have to exclude color or conform to conventional neutrality.
Evanston Cradle to Career seeks new executive director, names Kimberly Holmes-Ross as interim
The longtime executive director of Evanston Cradle to Career, Sheila Merry, has retired – for a second time. As of Nov. 21, Kimberly Holmes-Ross is juggling both the director of Community Engagement and interim executive director positions. Although this recent change has kept her busy, Cradle to Career isn’t...
One year after gun lockdown, ETHS student newspaper looks at public safety in special issue
Note from Editor Susy Schultz: Many people in Evanston talk about Evanston Township High School as being the heart of the city. If you believe that, or if you believe as Nelson Mandela said that there can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way it treats its children. This issue of The Evanstonian is giving the community a rare gift, a clear insight into its own heart and soul. We really urge our readers to follow the suggestion from our journalism colleague Ahania Soni, executive editor of The Evanstonian, who wrote: “We hope that you take the time to read as many of these pieces as possible, identify the broader trends and tensions that exist and consider the vision of this community that we have presented you with alongside your own views and experiences.”
Candidates file to run for school boards
A total of 10 candidates, so far, have filed to compete for a seat on either the Evanston/Skokie District 65 board or the Evanston Township High School District 202 board since the filing period opened Dec. 12. The candidacy deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 to file with the...
Survey finds lack of confidence in EPD treatment of people of color
A survey by the Equity and Empowerment Commission found that 67% of Black participants had little to no confidence in the Evanston Police Department’s ability to treat Black, Indigenous and people of color the same as white people. The results also show that almost 50% of each racial demographic...
Letter to the editor: NU overselling Ryan stadium’s economic impact
Stadium developers across the nation routinely hire private consultants to conduct economic impact studies, which invariably promise that a new stadium will be a bounty of riches for the community. Similarly, the Tripp Umbach report commissioned by Northwestern University, forecasts that the new Ryan Field will bring impressive economic benefits...
Dec. 15 COVID-19 update: Evanston, Cook County remain at ‘medium’ risk
“Illinois is experiencing a significant rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 29 counties at a high risk,” said Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “These elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of...
