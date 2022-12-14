Read full article on original website
The results of the Dolphins’ play-calling vs. Bills, what it revealed and what backfired
Mike McDaniel has earned a reputation as an offensive savant, someone that players consistently identify as one of the smartest coaches they’ve met.
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
Dolphins-Bills game paused due to snowballs being thrown onto field; fans threatened with penalties, arrests
It may not be snowing during Saturday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, but there is still snow all over the field at Highmark Stadium. Bills fans have already been reprimanded for throwing snowballs onto the field, and their team may face the consequences if it continues.
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
Seahawks' Godwin Igwebuike: Bumped up from practice squad
The Seahawks elevated Igwebuike to the active roster ahead of Thursday Night Football against San Francisco. Igwebuike spent the season on and off Seattle's practice squad before being elevated for the first time ahead of Sunday's loss to Carolina. The 28-year-old then wound up only playing 14 special-team's snaps in the contest, as Travis Homer and Tony Jones filled in on offense with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) both out due to ankle injuries. With Walker set to return Thursday against the 49ers, Igwebuike doesn't figure to see any additional opportunities on offense Week 15.
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will be active vs. Arizona
Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports. After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent after Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
Mike Tomlin's record streak of 15 straight seasons without a losing mark is at stake vs. Panthers
There's history on the line when the 5-8 Steelers travel to visit the 5-8 Panthers on Sunday. A loss would clinch the Steelers' first losing season under Mike Tomlin, who took over in 2007. Tomlin's streak is one of the most celebrated runs in the NFL. His 15 straight seasons...
Titans' Denico Autry: Out again
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Won't play Sunday
Burks (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. With Burks and C.J. Board (ribs) both out this weekend, Chris Conley and Racey McMath are candidates to log added Week 15 wideout reps behind Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Burks, who was also sidelined in Week 14, will now look to gain clearance to play ahead of the Titans' Dec. 24 contest against the Texans.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially probable Sunday
Green (quadriceps) is likely to play in Sunday's game against the Raptors. Green is expected to play in the contest after sitting out the team's most recent game. His return would send Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench and take minutes away from James Wiseman.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
