Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders leaves for Colorado on sour note as Jackson State loses perfect season in wild Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders' last game as the coach at Jackson State didn't disappoint. The 2022 Celebration Bowl was a back-and-forth affair between the Tigers and NC Central, and the Eagles made one more play to win 41-34 in overtime. Despite coming into the game as a two-score underdog, NC Central brought...
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Five-star QB Dylan Raiola, top overall recruit in Class of 2024, decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State is no stranger to hauling in blue-chip recruits from around the country. Losing them is another story. However, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, decommitted from Ohio State Saturday. Raiola had been committed to the Buckeyes since May but has had a change of heart.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Season-best yardage total in loss
Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the...
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Suffers knee injury Saturday
Campbell suffered a knee injury during Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Campbell recorded three total tackles (one solo) before suffering the knee injury in the second half. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the veteran defensive lineman will presumably undergo testing, and more information should be available in the coming days.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Prolific in historic win
Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 39-36 overtime win over the Colts. Jefferson stayed down after a second-quarter catch attempt but walked off the field under his own power, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN, and soon returned to the game after being checked out for a chest injury. The Vikings failed in every phase of the game en route to a 33-0 halftime deficit, but Jefferson contributed to their historic comeback with an eight-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter. He went into the blue medical tent later in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion but returned again and went on to notch his ninth 100-yard performance of the season. Jefferson needs 10 yards in Week 16 against the Giants to break Randy Moss's single-season Vikings record.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will be active vs. Arizona
Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports. After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent after Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Godwin Igwebuike: Bumped up from practice squad
The Seahawks elevated Igwebuike to the active roster ahead of Thursday Night Football against San Francisco. Igwebuike spent the season on and off Seattle's practice squad before being elevated for the first time ahead of Sunday's loss to Carolina. The 28-year-old then wound up only playing 14 special-team's snaps in the contest, as Travis Homer and Tony Jones filled in on offense with Kenneth Walker (ankle) and DeeJay Dallas (ankle) both out due to ankle injuries. With Walker set to return Thursday against the 49ers, Igwebuike doesn't figure to see any additional opportunities on offense Week 15.
CBS Sports
Roughing the passer rule change: NFL to consider making controversial penalty reviewable
The 2022 NFL season has been marred by several controversial roughing the passer penalties and the league office has definitely taken notice. Although there's no easy way to fix the problem, the NFL is going to discuss the possibility this offseason of making roughing the passer a reviewable penalty. NFL...
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin's record streak of 15 straight seasons without a losing mark is at stake vs. Panthers
There's history on the line when the 5-8 Steelers travel to visit the 5-8 Panthers on Sunday. A loss would clinch the Steelers' first losing season under Mike Tomlin, who took over in 2007. Tomlin's streak is one of the most celebrated runs in the NFL. His 15 straight seasons...
CBS Sports
Titans' Denico Autry: Out again
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Browns' John Johnson: Sheds injury designation
Johnson (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. Johnson started his week limited before downgrading to a DNP on Wednesday. However, it appears the day off did Johnson well, and he should be good to go Saturday against the Ravens.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not off injured reserve yet
The Eagles didn't activate Goedert (shoulder) ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After missing the requisite four games on injured reserve, Goedert was designated for return Wednesday, which allowed him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder Week 10 against the Commanders. It appears Philadelphia will take a cautious approach with its No. 1 tight end, though, and keep him out for one more contest, with an eye toward returning next Saturday, Dec. 24 in Dallas. In the meantime, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to man the position for the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons walks back Jalen Hurts hype comments: 'I'm probably most hated man in Philadelphia'
The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling right now. Following their 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants last Sunday, they became the first NFL team this year to clinch a playoff spot with a 12-1 record, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts became the MVP front-runner, per Caesars Sportsbook. To say Hurts...
Comments / 0