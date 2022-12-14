▶️ Warm Springs tribe receives $7 million in grants for high-speed internet

Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Federal health agency’s operational site visit finds Mosaic Medical 100% compliant
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health organization providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras, recently received “zero findings” during an Operational Site Visit sponsored by the Health Resources and Services Administration. HRSA is an agency of the U.S. Department of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 13 potential sites named to replace Knott Landfill: See the map
The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified 13 potential sites for a new facility to replace Knott Landfill. The committee will meet on Dec. 20 to review them. Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is the county’s only landfill. The 13 locations include...
Google’s water use is soaring in The Dalles, records show, with two more data centers to come
Google’s water use in The Dalles has nearly tripled in the past five years, and the company’s data centers now consume more than a quarter of all the water used in the city. That’s according to records released this week after the city settled a lawsuit against The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hotel bookings drop 15% in November
Hotel bookings in Bend last month raised some eyebrows — because of how low they were. Visit Bend says there was a 15% drop in hotel occupancy rates compared to November 2021. That’s not something the city usually sees. With the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mechanics are the unsung heroes of ODOT’s snowplowing efforts
In the ongoing battle to keep Oregon’s highways open during winter, snowplow drivers get much of the credit. But the unsung heroes of the road clearing effort are the mechanics who fix the plows and snowblowers as they break — and they break frequently. We visited the Oregon...
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
centraloregondaily.com
Drive-thru and drop off at BPRD’s Holiday Food Drive
A drive-thru holiday food drive on Saturday helped stock the NeighborImpact Food Bank. For the third year Bend Park and Recreation District set up an easy drive-thru option for those wishing to spread the holiday cheer. For years the district collected food in those blue barrels, but the pandemic cause...
bendsource.com
A Bend Institution is Here to Stay
As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
centraloregondaily.com
Fire at Prineville butcher shop sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a butcher shop and meat processing facility in Prineville Tuesday. Crook County Fire and Rescue said that the fire at the F5 Smokehouse on NE 4th Street happened around 12:45 p.m. Several people were there working at the time.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Contractor volunteers to haul away remnants of firefighter’s burned-down home
Donations of cash and services are helping replace a home in Antelope that burned to the ground and left a volunteer firefighter and his grandson homeless. This week, contractor Tub Springs Equipment volunteered its services to clean up and haul away the remnants of Scott Borrock’s home that burned in October.
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
Attic fire causes $100,000 damage to Tumalo home after power goes out
A fire broke out Thursday night in the attic of a Tumalo-area home that had lost power, causing an estimated $100,000 damage, but was knocked down quickly by Bend Fire & Rescue crews working in the very cold weather. The post Attic fire causes $100,000 damage to Tumalo home after power goes out appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville pastor’s handcrafted double-neck guitar stolen after parade
Pastor Ron Hemphill has led services at New Life Bible Church in Prineville for 41 years. He gives his impressive inventory of musical instruments a glance every time he walks past them. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, he noticed something wasn’t right about his collection. A custom-made, double-neck guitar...
centraloregondaily.com
Lace up your skates for Bend’s Winter Solstice Celebration Friday
Bend Park and Recreation is hosting its Winter Solstice Celebration Friday night at the Pavilion from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Those who bring a canned food item to donate to NeighborImpact Food Bank can get in for a $6 admission price including skate rental. The bank mostly needs canned meats, canned and boxed meals, peanut butter, canned or dried beans and peas, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits and fruit juice.
kbnd.com
Bend Police Focus On DUII Arrests
BEND, OR -- Bend Police set a record with drunk driving arrests in 2022, in part, thanks to the DUII team created earlier this year. Bend PD’s Sheila Miller says the department puts a large focus on DUII calls because the public has said it should be a priority, “This last year, we created a DUII team and those officers’ entire job is to be out on the roads looking for drunk and high drivers. And they’ve been super successful. We actually had one of our officers named the DUII Officer of the Year for the state of Oregon.”
kbnd.com
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting
MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
centraloregondaily.com
OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death
Oregon State Police on Tuesday identified and asked the public for help in locating two murder suspects – one considered armed and dangerous – in the Oct. 31 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras. The post OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death appeared first on KTVZ.
