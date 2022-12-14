ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

2-9-3-9, Fireball: 9

(two, nine, three, nine; Fireball: nine)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators visit the Wild after Batherson’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (14-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-11-2, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -203, Senators +171; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Minnesota Wild after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-3 win against the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Jets star DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Lions with calf injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will be without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Williams, who leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks, has a calf injury and was declared inactive by the team 90 minutes before kickoff. Williams is having a breakout fourth season in the NFL, establishing himself as one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen. He was hurt last weekend in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo and was listed as questionable for the game, but he did not participate in practice all week. His presence will be missed against the Lions’ offense, which has scored 74 points and gained 902 yards in the past two games. Nathan Shepherd, Solomon Thomas and Tanzel Smart, elevated from the practice squad for the game, are expected to help fill in for Williams opposite starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

New Georgia House member arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary and one count of drug possession.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy