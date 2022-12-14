Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:
7-5-7, Fireball: 3
(seven, five, seven; Fireball: three)
