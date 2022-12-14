ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

7-5-7, Fireball: 3

(seven, five, seven; Fireball: three)

iheart.com

North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Halftime Lottery Win

A North Carolina man's craving for a halftime snack while watching a recent football game ended up landing him a six-figure lottery prize. Curt Williams, of New Bern, was watching the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Saturday (December 10) when he decided to take a trip to a store to pick up some sides for his halftime game day meal, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. While at the Harris Teeter on MLK Boulevard, he also picked up the last $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket at the store.
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
ENFIELD, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte man turns $1 into $100K N.C. Lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Eric Stajos plunked down a dollar using Online Play on N.C. Lottery’s website. That dollar turned into $110,000 on Friday. Stajos matched all five white balls for the Cash 5 contest to win big during the holiday season. After arriving at the lottery headquarters to collect his prize, the Charlotte man took home $78,111.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Senators visit the Wild after Batherson’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (14-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-11-2, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -203, Senators +171; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Minnesota Wild after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-3 win against the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX8 News

Which death row inmates were convicted in Eastern NC?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are 137 people on North Carolina’s death row roster — 135 men and two women, according to state data. The state hasn’t carried out an execution since 2006. Due to a series of lawsuits, a de facto moratorium on executions in North Carolina has been in place since then. Samuel […]
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Jets star DT Quinnen Williams out vs. Lions with calf injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will be without star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Williams, who leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks, has a calf injury and was declared inactive by the team 90 minutes before kickoff. Williams is having a breakout fourth season in the NFL, establishing himself as one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen. He was hurt last weekend in New York’s 20-12 loss at Buffalo and was listed as questionable for the game, but he did not participate in practice all week. His presence will be missed against the Lions’ offense, which has scored 74 points and gained 902 yards in the past two games. Nathan Shepherd, Solomon Thomas and Tanzel Smart, elevated from the practice squad for the game, are expected to help fill in for Williams opposite starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

