FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
BREAKING: Huge Anthony Davis Injury Update
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported an update on Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Clippers 102-93 in Los Angeles
The Wizards looked good early in their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Clippers, but a rough second half opened the door for the Clippers to take over. Final score: Clippers 102, Wizards 93. This game was a tale of two halves. To start the game, the Wizards were full of...
NBA
Sacramento’s Mike Brown Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing profane language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred after Brown was assessed two...
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo
The Miami head coach was concerned for his players’ safety in the moment.
NBA
Thunder Surprises Student Athletes with Holiday Shopping Spree
Solomon Davis, a 6-foot-6 junior at Millwood High School, has a basketball game on Friday against Douglass High School. On Thursday afternoon, he stood eye to eye with NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two picked out basketball socks, shooting sleeves and other gear as a part of an exhilarating surprise Christmas shopping spree. Before the afternoon was over though, it was Davis who was paying the generosity forward.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Mavericks
For the second time in four nights, the Cavs and Mavs square off – with the Wine & Gold looking to sweep the season series over Dallas on Saturday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. After dropping a frustrating decision on Monday night in San Antonio, the Cavs bounced back...
NBA
Horry Scale: Kyrie Irving beats Raptors from long range
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Each Orlando Magic Player’s Top Strength Through Team’s First 30 Games This Season
The free throw rate is quite extraordinary for a 20-year-old rookie (was 19 at start of season). Right now, Banchero is averaging 8.5 foul shots per contest. Only 19 rookies in NBA history averaged eight or more. But the only one who’s done it since 1994 is Blake Griffin in 2010-11. Shaquille O’Neal did it with the Magic in 1992-93 (in case you were wondering if any Magic rookie has ever done it).
NBA
Rob Makes Loud Return Despite C's Quiet Night vs. Magic
BOSTON – Lobs were slammed and shots were blocked. It was that time again for Timelord to punch the clock. Robert Williams made his highly-anticipated return for the Boston Celtics Friday night and was by far the biggest bright spot in what was otherwise a disappointing outcome against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
Lillard Passes 18k Points, Moves Up NBA and Franchise Top 10s In Win Versus Rockets
HOUSTON -- Damian Lillard didn’t become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history in Saturday night’s game versus the Rockets in Houston, though he did pass a number of milestones while also helping his team shake off one of their worst performances the prior evening. After getting blown...
Flyers grant waiver request of F Lukas Sedlak
The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Lukas Sedlak on unconditional waivers at his request. He said he intends to return to
NBA
NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events
NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
NBA
Pool Report on the second quarter ejection of Ja Morant during the Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Joe Mussatto (The Oklahoman) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Grizzlies at Thunder game. QUESTION: Can you explain why Ja Morant was assessed the first technical foul during the second quarter?. GOBLE: Morant was assessed a technical foul for use of...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to get back on track, head to L.A. to face Clippers
The Wizards (11-18) are in the midst of their toughest stretch of the season as they head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers (17-14) on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Can they turn things around during this Saturday afternoon matchup?. WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) WHEN: 4:00...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 17, 2022
It’s back. For the third time over just the past eight days, New Orleans (18-10) and Phoenix (17-12) will meet each other on the court, this time in Arizona. Tip-off Saturday is 8 p.m. Central in Footprint Center, with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starting at 7:30. The Pelicans lead the season series 2-1 and therefore have a chance to seal that and clinch a potential tiebreaker over the Suns. The second tiebreaker is conference record, which is currently very tight (New Orleans is 12-7 and Phoenix 14-8) and would only factor into the equation if the Suns win Saturday (tonight is the last of four Pelicans-Suns matchups in 2022-23).
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25K for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Magic 117, Celtics 109
Boston sliced a 19-point deficit down to seven, with possession of the ball, on multiple occasions during the final minute of Friday’s third quarter. It just couldn’t make the big bucket to truly make it a game. Jaylen Brown missed a fadeaway jumper with 49.1 seconds left in...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Knicks (12.16.2022)
The Chicago Bulls hit the hardwood tonight to close the book on a mini-two-game series with the New York Knicks at the United Center. Chicago comes in having dropped two straight overtime heartbreakers, including against these same Knicks, 128-120, this past Wednesday. Just prior to this streak of bad fortune Chicago had won two straight, including a 144-115 blow-out of Dallas.
NBA
Let’s Fly: Kelly Oubre Jr. Continues To Deliver In Amplified Role
Very little about Kelly Oubre Jr.’s game screams ‘quiet.’ The way he runs the floor, slashes to the basket, his style, his attitude, the emotion, everything – it’s all loud and flashy. Really, the only thing that’s been quiet when it comes to Oubre this season has been the career year he’s stealthy having for the Hornets, who have needed every single last bit they’ve gotten from him.
