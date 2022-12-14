Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
WLTX.com
Thousands of SC veterans to qualify for additional benefits beginning Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Come the new year, thousands of South Carolina veterans are in for more benefits. This comes as the Pact Act, which provides benefits for veterans exposed to certain toxins, was recently expanded. “It’s a long time coming the VFW had a big influence on pushing this...
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina
The Carolina Buffet in Springdale, South Carolina, is a great place to go to sample some of the state's finest cuisine. They serve an excellent selection of southern favorites, but the service is the real gimmick. You can get in and out of the line as fast as you like, and the price isn't bad either. And you can't get much more basic than a buffet, but that doesn't mean you can't have a swanky dinner. For one thing, the menu has something for everyone. You can try their southern fried chicken and peach cobbler. You can even try their cornbread.
AOL Corp
11 unique Christmas season beers from some of the best rated SC breweries
How about skipping the eggnog this Christmas and trying some holiday-themed beers instead?. South Carolina is loaded with locally-owned breweries, each with their own unique takes on different types of beers. And with the Christmas season in full swing, naturally many have tried to brew special flavors that capture the spirit of the holidays.
FOX Carolina
Beloved ‘Papa’s & Beer’ restaurant owner passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate community is mourning the loss of Javier Gomez, the owner of Papa’s & Beer. Gomez’s family announced on Facebook that he passed away yesterday after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. They write, “He never stopped working and was...
power98fm.com
South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need
A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. South Carolina carries the tradition that started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Oconee County, keep reading to learn more.
Medical University of South Carolina ends pediatric transgender hormonal care
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic. The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy. “Officials from MUSC have informed […]
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
WXII 12
Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart
PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins a winter cooldown, families are facing issues with their heating units, causing packed schedules for maintenance companies. Rebecca Johnson has been working at Stoudenmire Heating and Air Conditioning for two years. She says there is normally a sharp increase in service requests during the summer and the winter months.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in South Carolina
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
WMBF
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data released Friday reveals nearly half of South Carolinians who are old enough and eligible to work are not employed or actively looking for a job. That comes as more than 100,000 jobs are open across South Carolina, while the state’s unemployment rate remains historically...
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
Multiple women being harassed by anonymous source in S.C.
An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
