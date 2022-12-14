ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

Travel Maven

Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina

The Carolina Buffet in Springdale, South Carolina, is a great place to go to sample some of the state's finest cuisine. They serve an excellent selection of southern favorites, but the service is the real gimmick. You can get in and out of the line as fast as you like, and the price isn't bad either. And you can't get much more basic than a buffet, but that doesn't mean you can't have a swanky dinner. For one thing, the menu has something for everyone. You can try their southern fried chicken and peach cobbler. You can even try their cornbread.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AOL Corp

11 unique Christmas season beers from some of the best rated SC breweries

How about skipping the eggnog this Christmas and trying some holiday-themed beers instead?. South Carolina is loaded with locally-owned breweries, each with their own unique takes on different types of beers. And with the Christmas season in full swing, naturally many have tried to brew special flavors that capture the spirit of the holidays.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Beloved ‘Papa’s & Beer’ restaurant owner passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate community is mourning the loss of Javier Gomez, the owner of Papa’s & Beer. Gomez’s family announced on Facebook that he passed away yesterday after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. They write, “He never stopped working and was...
power98fm.com

South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need

A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
CHARLESTON, SC
WXII 12

Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart

PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins a winter cooldown, families are facing issues with their heating units, causing packed schedules for maintenance companies. Rebecca Johnson has been working at Stoudenmire Heating and Air Conditioning for two years. She says there is normally a sharp increase in service requests during the summer and the winter months.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

