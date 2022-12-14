NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
11-16-39-41-43
(eleven, sixteen, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $232,000
Lucky For Life
02-04-06-17-20, Lucky Ball: 5
(two, four, six, seventeen, twenty; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-5-7, Fireball: 3
(seven, five, seven; Fireball: three)
Pick 3 Evening
8-2-2, Fireball: 5
(eight, two, two; Fireball: five)
Pick 4 Day
2-9-3-9, Fireball: 9
(two, nine, three, nine; Fireball: nine)
Pick 4 Evening
9-5-7-6, Fireball: 7
(nine, five, seven, six; Fireball: seven)
Powerball
36-51-59-66-68, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 10
(thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $149,000,000
