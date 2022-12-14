Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Miami-Dade pastor accused of stealing money, home belonging to elderly couple
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade preacher has been accused of preying on an elderly couple in her congregation, allegedly stealing their life savings and their home. That woman, 63-year-old Yvonne Hampton-Barley, is already out of jail. She is accused of befriending the couple and using her position as...
Click10.com
Deputies seek women accused of stealing $25K Rolex from man they met at Fort Lauderdale bar
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives announced Thursday that investigators are seeking to identify two women suspected of stealing a Rolex watch from a man they met at a bar nearly two weeks ago. According to authorities, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5...
Click10.com
BSO: Porch pirate accused of stealing packages, scooter in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a woman Saturday for the second time in two months after stealing packages and a scooter in Pompano Beach, authorities said. According to BSO, deputies received a call around 3 p.m. of a suspected burglary near the 120 block...
Click10.com
Burglar targets Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m.
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A burglar stole from the Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m., on Friday, in Homestead. Surveillance video shows him using a brick to shatter a window before rushing inside the store, at 220 N Krome Ave. The burglar used a T-shirt to cover his face,...
Click10.com
Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Hollywood home early Saturday morning. According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to 20th Avenue and Rodman Street for a crash. Bettineschi said that preliminary information shows the driver of a car...
Click10.com
Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say
MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
Click10.com
MCSO: Man falsely claims he owns Florida Keys home he walked into; flees from deputies
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A 43-year-old man from Stratford, Connecticut, was arrested Thursday after he broke into a home in Islamorada and then fled from deputies on U.S. 1, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the agency, deputies were called to...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man poured alcohol, bleach into Aventura koi pond, prosecutors say
AVENTURA, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man is facing 20 counts of animal cruelty after being caught on camera dumping alcohol, bleach and soap into a pond at Aventura Mall, authorities said. According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Canin Sanders was observed by witnesses on Thursday around 12:30 p.m....
Click10.com
Woman who vanished in Miami Shores could be in danger and need help, police say
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Police officers asked the public for help on Thursday with finding a woman who vanished from Miami Shores on Wednesday as she has been experiencing early-stage symptoms of dementia. Mary Lee Houlihan, 56, did not return to her home in Miami Shores on Wednesday night...
Click10.com
Miami police: Barricaded armed man surrenders, will receive mental health services
MIAMI – Miami police were called to a home Thursday night in regards to an armed man who made threats to harm himself, authorities said. According to authorities, officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of Northwest 52nd Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by family members.
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing thousands from Burlington store in Hialeah, police say
HIALEAH, Fla. – Alberto Cruz was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County over a brazen burglary that took the victim about four days to report to police. Detectives accused Cruz, 31, of stealing about $5,000 in merchandise from a Burlington store, according to Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.
Click10.com
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
Click10.com
Deputies: Homestead housekeepers arrested for stabbing each other during argument
KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two resort housekeepers Wednesday for stabbing and cutting each other in Key Largo, authorities said. Deputies responded to the Rock Reef Resort, at 97850 Overseas Hwy around 9:45 a.m., regarding a call that two women were having a fight.
Click10.com
Deputies: Human remains found in Florida Keys were those of man reported missing in 2020
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Skeleton remains found in a wooded area in the Florida Keys earlier this year have finally been identified as those of a man who had been reported missing in 2020, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the...
Click10.com
Weston Hills Country Club wants homeowner’s $100,000 pickup truck out of sight
WESTON, Fla. – A Weston Hills Country Club homeowner has been put on notice and told to park his new $100,000 pickup truck in a garage, out of sight, or face fines. That homeowner is gearing up for a fight, claiming the rules are outdated and ridiculous. “How long...
Click10.com
FedEx truck driver dies after crashing into tree in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The driver of a FedEx truck died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Coral Gables. A landscaper who was working for Plant Healthcare tried to free the driver who was trapped under the truck. Witnesses said the driver crashed while avoiding striking another car near Riviera Drive and Aurelia Street.
Click10.com
BSO: Jewish inmates not allowed to light menorah candles during Chanukah
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Chanukah begins on Sunday evening, but Jewish inmates in Broward County will not be allowed to light a menorah with a real flame. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony told Local 10 News on Thursday that the restriction comes from the county’s fire marshal. “It’s a...
Click10.com
North Lauderdale family claims USPS carrier is harassing them, not delivering all mail
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida family believes they’re being targeted by a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier. They are accusing the carrier of making racist remarks and they said their mail is disappearing, showing up damaged and their packages are being thrown at their front door.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade hoping you’ll bring home a loving pup for the holidays
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Animal Services are encouraging people to foster a dog this month, giving them a chance to get out of their kennels for the holidays. They all want a forever home, but they would also love just a little bit of love at a...
Click10.com
Massive yacht demolished after washing up on Pompano Beach shoreline
Demolition crews were hard at work early Thursday morning after dismantling a 50-foot yacht on the Pompano Beach shoreline. – Demolition crews were hard at work early Thursday morning, dismantling a 50-foot yacht on the Pompano Beach shoreline. The massive vessel was once moored at the Hillsboro Beach inlet...
Comments / 0