Miami-dade County, FL

Burglar targets Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A burglar stole from the Mellow Martian Smoke Shop at 4:20 a.m., on Friday, in Homestead. Surveillance video shows him using a brick to shatter a window before rushing inside the store, at 220 N Krome Ave. The burglar used a T-shirt to cover his face,...
Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Hollywood home early Saturday morning. According to Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to 20th Avenue and Rodman Street for a crash. Bettineschi said that preliminary information shows the driver of a car...
Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say

MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
Man arrested for stealing thousands from Burlington store in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Alberto Cruz was arrested on Thursday in Miami-Dade County over a brazen burglary that took the victim about four days to report to police. Detectives accused Cruz, 31, of stealing about $5,000 in merchandise from a Burlington store, according to Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
FedEx truck driver dies after crashing into tree in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The driver of a FedEx truck died after crashing into a tree on Friday in Coral Gables. A landscaper who was working for Plant Healthcare tried to free the driver who was trapped under the truck. Witnesses said the driver crashed while avoiding striking another car near Riviera Drive and Aurelia Street.
Massive yacht demolished after washing up on Pompano Beach shoreline

Demolition crews were hard at work early Thursday morning after dismantling a 50-foot yacht on the Pompano Beach shoreline. – Demolition crews were hard at work early Thursday morning, dismantling a 50-foot yacht on the Pompano Beach shoreline. The massive vessel was once moored at the Hillsboro Beach inlet...
