MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade preacher has been accused of preying on an elderly couple in her congregation, allegedly stealing their life savings and their home. That woman, 63-year-old Yvonne Hampton-Barley, is already out of jail. She is accused of befriending the couple and using her position as...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO