Maupin, OR

Prineville man shot to death in Madras

Devyne Briggs, 28, died of gunshot wounds, and police arrested his ex-wife, Paige Jordan Vannorsdall for murder. The incident took place Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at a residence in the area of Madras known as Dave’s Homes. Madras Police Officers found Briggs, of Prineville, had sustained gunshot wounds.
MADRAS, OR
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP

People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
MADRAS, OR
PRINEVILLE, OR
OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death

Oregon State Police on Tuesday identified and asked the public for help in locating two murder suspects – one considered armed and dangerous – in the Oct. 31 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras. The post OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
Suspected Shoplifters Arrested In Bend

BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested three people from Warm Springs Tuesday, accused of shoplifting more than $2,500 in merchandise. Officers responded to Walmart on Pinebrook Blvd at about 1:20 p.m. after the store reported two customers had wheeled two full shopping carts outside without paying. The suspects reportedly loaded...
BEND, OR

