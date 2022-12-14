Read full article on original website
Related
Google’s water use is soaring in The Dalles, records show, with two more data centers to come
Google’s water use in The Dalles has nearly tripled in the past five years, and the company’s data centers now consume more than a quarter of all the water used in the city. That’s according to records released this week after the city settled a lawsuit against The...
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Prineville man shot to death in Madras
Devyne Briggs, 28, died of gunshot wounds, and police arrested his ex-wife, Paige Jordan Vannorsdall for murder. The incident took place Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at a residence in the area of Madras known as Dave’s Homes. Madras Police Officers found Briggs, of Prineville, had sustained gunshot wounds.
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
kbnd.com
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting
MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
centraloregondaily.com
Prineville man fatally shot in Madras, ex-wife arrested
A Prineville man is dead and his former wife arrested after a shooting Friday night. Madras Police responded to the call in an area of town known as Dave’s Homes just after 6 p.m. According to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche, police discovered 28 year-old Devyne Briggs of...
OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death
Oregon State Police on Tuesday identified and asked the public for help in locating two murder suspects – one considered armed and dangerous – in the Oct. 31 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras. The post OSP seeks two men, one considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ in Madras Halloween-night shooting death appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Suspected Shoplifters Arrested In Bend
BEND, OR -- Bend Police arrested three people from Warm Springs Tuesday, accused of shoplifting more than $2,500 in merchandise. Officers responded to Walmart on Pinebrook Blvd at about 1:20 p.m. after the store reported two customers had wheeled two full shopping carts outside without paying. The suspects reportedly loaded...
Comments / 0