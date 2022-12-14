ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
selmasun.com

Alabama gets 'D' grade for parental power in education

Alabama ranks 25th for the amount of power parents have over their children's education, according to a recent study by the Center for Education Reform. The ranking was based on the state's policies relating to charter schools, school choice programs and teacher quality. School choice programs were defined as scholarships,...
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Ward named Miss Alabama Elementary

Hazel Ward was recently crowned Miss Alabama Elementary second-third grade. She will represent Eva School and the state of Alabama in the national competition this summer.
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Has Miss Alabama ever won the Miss America pageant?

A new Miss America will be crowned on Thursday night, assuming a national title that’s more than 100 years old. Miss Alabama 2022, Lindsay Gaines Fincher, is among 51 contestants this year, and Fincher says she’s in it to win it. “I think it’s time we bring the...
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham-based Agency Grows Black Businesses Across Alabama

Every day, Carlisha Harris steps into history. Across the street is the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. A block north is 16th Street Baptist Church, a living landmark in the struggle for equality. And in direct view, Kelly Ingram Park boasts monuments to those who fought the good fight. “This is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Popular Big Buck Photo Contest Launches

ALABAMA — Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for the...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Department of Labor reports unemployment rate still at 2.7% in November

Alabama's unemployment rate remains at 2.7% after experiencing a slight increase in October, reports the Department of Labor. The rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October. “It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy is supporting more jobs today than ever in our 203 year history,” said...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Heart Gallery Alabama: Joshua

-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama food banks combating inflation

The cost of food is not only hitting the pockets of many families across Alabama, but even local food banks are feeling the stress. Sourcing food has been really difficult for the community food bank this year. They're only serving about half the people they need to because of the cost of food right now.
ALABAMA STATE
montgomeryindependent.com

Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Agriculture Secretary to announce climate change, clean energy investments

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will host a press call today to announce investments being made by the Biden-Harris Administration to build "critical" infrastructure to address climate change and expand access to clean energy in 46 states, including Alabama. During his announcement, Vilsack will also address the Inflation Reduction Act, which...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy