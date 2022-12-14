Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Alabama gets 'D' grade for parental power in education
Alabama ranks 25th for the amount of power parents have over their children's education, according to a recent study by the Center for Education Reform. The ranking was based on the state's policies relating to charter schools, school choice programs and teacher quality. School choice programs were defined as scholarships,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Ward named Miss Alabama Elementary
Hazel Ward was recently crowned Miss Alabama Elementary second-third grade. She will represent Eva School and the state of Alabama in the national competition this summer.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
Has Miss Alabama ever won the Miss America pageant?
A new Miss America will be crowned on Thursday night, assuming a national title that’s more than 100 years old. Miss Alabama 2022, Lindsay Gaines Fincher, is among 51 contestants this year, and Fincher says she’s in it to win it. “I think it’s time we bring the...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham-based Agency Grows Black Businesses Across Alabama
Every day, Carlisha Harris steps into history. Across the street is the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. A block north is 16th Street Baptist Church, a living landmark in the struggle for equality. And in direct view, Kelly Ingram Park boasts monuments to those who fought the good fight. “This is...
Miss Alabama has eyes on the prize: ‘I’m ready to show Miss America what Team Alabama can do’
Lindsay Gaines Fincher is a vision in red and a knockout in houndstooth. Her wardrobe for Miss America harks back to her past at the University of Alabama, and it’s easy to imagine Fincher letting loose with a “Roll Tide!” as she struts her stuff on a national stage.
opelikaobserver.com
Popular Big Buck Photo Contest Launches
ALABAMA — Alabama’s Black Belt ranks among America’s best places to bag a trophy buck, and the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association wants to see your photos again this year. The annual Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest is being announced for the...
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
Local agencies receive $48 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — 18 Alabama agencies, including Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties, Inc. shared nearly $48 million in grants to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months. The grants will help the groups provide emergency funding to help low-income...
selmasun.com
Department of Labor reports unemployment rate still at 2.7% in November
Alabama's unemployment rate remains at 2.7% after experiencing a slight increase in October, reports the Department of Labor. The rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October. “It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy is supporting more jobs today than ever in our 203 year history,” said...
wbrc.com
Heart Gallery Alabama: Joshua
-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
Alabama Man Finds ‘Good Luck’ Playing Mega Millions In Florida, Winning $2 Million
An Alabama man found his luck in the sunshine state, winning a $2,000,000 Mega Millions prize after choosing a Quick Pick ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announced that Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama claimed a $2 million prize from the July
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama food banks combating inflation
The cost of food is not only hitting the pockets of many families across Alabama, but even local food banks are feeling the stress. Sourcing food has been really difficult for the community food bank this year. They're only serving about half the people they need to because of the cost of food right now.
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
montgomeryindependent.com
Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
selmasun.com
Agriculture Secretary to announce climate change, clean energy investments
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will host a press call today to announce investments being made by the Biden-Harris Administration to build "critical" infrastructure to address climate change and expand access to clean energy in 46 states, including Alabama. During his announcement, Vilsack will also address the Inflation Reduction Act, which...
Bham Now
John’s City Diner mac and cheese declared best in Alabama by Tasting Table
The Tasting Table, a well-known modern food media site, just announced the best mac & cheese in each state. Local Birmingham restaurant, John’s City Diner, has won it for the state of Alabama and we aren’t surprised. Continue reading to find out how they came up with this all-time mac and cheese recipe.
