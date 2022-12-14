Read full article on original website
Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving
ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
whiterivernow.com
Arkansas State Police, local law enforcement: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state to share the message about the dangers of drunk driving this holiday season. During the upcoming holidays, the Arkansas Highway Safety Office is asking everyone to remember to “Drive Sober...
ktoy1047.com
Spay/neuter ordinance in effect
The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two chances for snow this week
The official start of Winter is 3:47 pm Wednesday, December 21, and it's definitely going to feel like it.
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
Organ transplant breakthrough used for first time in Arkansas
A preacher and grandfather is thankful for another Christmas after fearing his liver disease wouldn't allow him to make it.
Gov. Hutchinson announces ban on TikTok for state employees
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Dec. 16 that he has directed the Arkansas Division of Information Systems to prohibit TikTok on state devices.
globalconstructionreview.com
Arkansas contractor fined $287,000 after two workers die in sewer
Belt Construction Inc, a contractor based in Arkansas, has been fined $287,150 after two employees asphyxiated while working in a confined space. One lost consciousness in a sewer 20ft below ground, and a colleague trying to rescue the first suffered the same fate. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA)...
neareport.com
Meet NEA’s new district prosecutor-elect, Sonia Fonticiella
In November, Northeast Arkansas elected a new district prosecutor to cover Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties. She is Sonia Fonticiella and in January, 2023 she takes over one of the most influential roles in area law enforcement. On December 16, as she was packing up her private...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A sunny Sunday, and a wild workweek!
SUNDAY: We will have another sunny seasonable day Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and warm near 50° in the afternoon. High clouds will move in from the west Sunday around sunset. MONDAY: Our next storm system moves in on Monday morning. Temperatures in the morning will...
109 Arkansas foster kids find families in 2022
According to Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero, a nonprofit that helps connect foster kids who're eligible for adoption with prospective families, at least 109 Arkansas kids and teens found permeant homes this last year.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
Families in Arkansas receive free food for holidays
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's the time of giving and right now some Arkansans are needing more than usual as inflation and hardships are at a high. On Friday night, the Martin Luther King Junior Commission wanted to ease the burden by serving hundreds of families in need. They...
KYTV
Winter energy assistance becoming available soon across the Ozarks
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with winter heating bills starting January 9. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This...
salineriverchronicle.com
On this day: December 16, 1983 snow storm surprises meteorologists and hits south Arkansas
Today, we’re taking a look back at a severe weather event from nearly four decades ago. On December 16, 1983, southern Arkansas was hit with a snow storm like few others in our history. Mainly effecting the southern half of the State, Bradley County was blasted with between six and eight inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, a massive cold front somewhat unexpectedly moved through the region, plunging temperatures far below freezing and leaving snow accumulation on the ground for some two weeks in many locations.
Be on the lookout for these common holiday scams
ARKANSAS, USA — With the holiday season upon us, scammers are prepared to take advantage of your kind holiday spirit. "No one is safe. No matter who you are or where you work" said Kirkham IT-Fort Smith Chief Marketing Officer Kindsey Haynes. "Unfortunately, around the holidays, charity scams are...
Bear hunting returns to south Arkansas after 95 years
Bear season returned to South Arkansas on Saturday for the first time in almost a century.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Arkansas
With approximately 10,000 miles of streams and rivers, over 600,000 acres of lakes, and other natural features, Arkansas should have plenty of places for you to enjoy. Browse a few swimming holes while you’re out exploring, whether you’re looking for dazzling treasures, taking in the state and national parks, or exploring The Folk Capital of America.
okcfox.com
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
