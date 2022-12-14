Today, we’re taking a look back at a severe weather event from nearly four decades ago. On December 16, 1983, southern Arkansas was hit with a snow storm like few others in our history. Mainly effecting the southern half of the State, Bradley County was blasted with between six and eight inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, a massive cold front somewhat unexpectedly moved through the region, plunging temperatures far below freezing and leaving snow accumulation on the ground for some two weeks in many locations.

