BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes projected on Thursday interest rates would start to fall by mid-2023 and the economy would expand by 3% again. Speaking at an event hosted by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA), he stated the country is living through a long growth cycle after reforms implemented by outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. Still, “poor quality policies” may end it, he added.

3 DAYS AGO