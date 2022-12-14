ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

China urges action as ministers meet at U.N. nature summit

MONTREAL (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. “We need to push forward the global...
1470 WMBD

Biden announces U.S. support for African Union joining G20

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he would support the African Union joining the G20 group of large economies as a permanent member, part of Washington’s efforts to reinvigorate ties with a region that has taken a back seat to other priorities in recent years. Biden,...
WASHINGTON STATE
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
1470 WMBD

Pelosi undecided if U.S. House will take up TikTok government device ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she had yet to decide whether the U.S. House of Representatives will join the Senate in backing legislation to bar federal government employees from using Chinese-owned TikTok on government-owned devices. “We’re checking with the administration – just in terms of language –...
GEORGIA STATE
1470 WMBD

Top U.S. Democratic campaign groups move to return Bankman-Fried donations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic Party’s three top campaign groups are preparing to return over $1.1 million they have received from imprisoned cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, they said on Friday. In a statement, the Democratic National Committee said it was setting aside $815,000 in funds received from Bankman-Fried...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

Brazil’s Guedes predicts monetary easing by mid 2023, GDP rising 3%

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes projected on Thursday interest rates would start to fall by mid-2023 and the economy would expand by 3% again. Speaking at an event hosted by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA), he stated the country is living through a long growth cycle after reforms implemented by outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. Still, “poor quality policies” may end it, he added.
1470 WMBD

Bundesbank sees recession, higher inflation in Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Inflation in Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, is likely to be higher than earlier thought while economic growth will be weaker with a recession next year now certain, the Bundesbank said on Friday in a biannual update of its economic forecasts. The new forecasts...
1470 WMBD

German downturn eases further, lifting some gloom – flash PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) – A downturn in German economic activity eased for the second month running in December, a preliminary survey showed on Friday, as retreating price` pressures added to hopes that an expected recession could be milder than first feared. S&P Global’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which...
1470 WMBD

Pope in 2013 signed resignation letter in case of bad health

ROME (Reuters) – Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties. Francis, who turned 86 on...
1470 WMBD

Peru’s ‘forgotten people’ rage against political elite after Castillo arrest

LIMA (Reuters) – Leopoldo Huaman, 60, a farmer from Chalhuanca in southern Peru, traveled for three days to reach the capital Lima and march in support of ousted and jailed leader Pedro Castillo, whose fall has sparked deadly protests around the country. Huaman is one of Peru’s “forgotten” people,...
1470 WMBD

Russian cenbank says Otkritie sale will go through this year

(Reuters) – Russia’s Central Bank Governor said on Friday that the sale of bailed-out lender Otkritie Bank to Russia’s No. 2 lender VTB Bank would go through before the end of the year. (Reporting by Reuters)
1470 WMBD

Take Five: Keeping the lights on

(Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will be the last of the major central banks to hold a policy meeting this year, and policy-makers in emerging economies also mark the year-end with rates decisions. The state of the U.S. housing market is in focus, while in Europe unusually cold...
1470 WMBD

Protesters block India highway after Kashmir shooting

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Hundreds of protesters blocked a section of a main highway that runs through the Indian border region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday over the killing of two men who worked as labourers at an Indian army base, a police official and residents said. Residents said...
1470 WMBD

Moldova to temporarily ban six TV channels over broadcasts about war

CHISINAU (Reuters) – The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing “incorrect information” about the country and Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday. The channels – some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian – are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy