Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
China urges action as ministers meet at U.N. nature summit
MONTREAL (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. “We need to push forward the global...
1470 WMBD
Biden announces U.S. support for African Union joining G20
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he would support the African Union joining the G20 group of large economies as a permanent member, part of Washington’s efforts to reinvigorate ties with a region that has taken a back seat to other priorities in recent years. Biden,...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
1470 WMBD
Pelosi undecided if U.S. House will take up TikTok government device ban
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she had yet to decide whether the U.S. House of Representatives will join the Senate in backing legislation to bar federal government employees from using Chinese-owned TikTok on government-owned devices. “We’re checking with the administration – just in terms of language –...
1470 WMBD
Top U.S. Democratic campaign groups move to return Bankman-Fried donations
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic Party’s three top campaign groups are preparing to return over $1.1 million they have received from imprisoned cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, they said on Friday. In a statement, the Democratic National Committee said it was setting aside $815,000 in funds received from Bankman-Fried...
Trump Family Legal Woes Are Now an International Problem
This week, a lawsuit against the Trump family was filed in Ireland after environmentalists sought to halt construction at Trump's hotel course in Doonbeg.
1470 WMBD
Regulators find deficiencies in Credit Suisse resolution plan, shortcomings in BNP Paribas plan
(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified two deficiencies in Credit Suisse’s so-called “living will” that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy related to the bank’s U.S. governance and cash flow forecasting. Banking...
1470 WMBD
Brazil’s Guedes predicts monetary easing by mid 2023, GDP rising 3%
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes projected on Thursday interest rates would start to fall by mid-2023 and the economy would expand by 3% again. Speaking at an event hosted by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA), he stated the country is living through a long growth cycle after reforms implemented by outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. Still, “poor quality policies” may end it, he added.
1470 WMBD
Bundesbank sees recession, higher inflation in Germany
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Inflation in Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, is likely to be higher than earlier thought while economic growth will be weaker with a recession next year now certain, the Bundesbank said on Friday in a biannual update of its economic forecasts. The new forecasts...
1470 WMBD
German downturn eases further, lifting some gloom – flash PMI
BERLIN (Reuters) – A downturn in German economic activity eased for the second month running in December, a preliminary survey showed on Friday, as retreating price` pressures added to hopes that an expected recession could be milder than first feared. S&P Global’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which...
1470 WMBD
Pope in 2013 signed resignation letter in case of bad health
ROME (Reuters) – Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties. Francis, who turned 86 on...
1470 WMBD
Peru’s ‘forgotten people’ rage against political elite after Castillo arrest
LIMA (Reuters) – Leopoldo Huaman, 60, a farmer from Chalhuanca in southern Peru, traveled for three days to reach the capital Lima and march in support of ousted and jailed leader Pedro Castillo, whose fall has sparked deadly protests around the country. Huaman is one of Peru’s “forgotten” people,...
1470 WMBD
Russian cenbank says Otkritie sale will go through this year
(Reuters) – Russia’s Central Bank Governor said on Friday that the sale of bailed-out lender Otkritie Bank to Russia’s No. 2 lender VTB Bank would go through before the end of the year. (Reporting by Reuters)
1470 WMBD
Take Five: Keeping the lights on
(Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will be the last of the major central banks to hold a policy meeting this year, and policy-makers in emerging economies also mark the year-end with rates decisions. The state of the U.S. housing market is in focus, while in Europe unusually cold...
1470 WMBD
Protesters block India highway after Kashmir shooting
SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Hundreds of protesters blocked a section of a main highway that runs through the Indian border region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday over the killing of two men who worked as labourers at an Indian army base, a police official and residents said. Residents said...
1470 WMBD
Moldova to temporarily ban six TV channels over broadcasts about war
CHISINAU (Reuters) – The small ex-Soviet state of Moldova will temporarily ban six television channels for airing “incorrect information” about the country and Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Friday. The channels – some of which broadcast in Moldovan and some in Russian – are...
1470 WMBD
North Korea says it tested ‘high-thrust solid-fuel motor’ at satellite launching site -KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said it has tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” to develop a new strategic weapon under leader Kim Jong Un’s guidance, state media reported on Friday. The test conducted on Thursday at its Sohae Satellite Launching Ground proved the motor’s reliability and...
Comments / 0