Clearwater, FL

Beach Beacon

‘Baby Shark Live’ Christmas show to visit Straz Center

TAMPA — “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show” will swim into the Tampa Bay area for two shows Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 and 5 p.m., at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Happenings: A&E news and events

ST. PETERSBURG — The SPACEcraft traveling art project recently landed in St. Petersburg’s Azalea Park, 1600 72nd St. N., for the final deployment of its two-plus-year, socially-engaged journey. A special schedule of free creative activities is planned at the site, culminating with a community celebration on Saturday, Jan....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin History Notes: Two-thirds metal tree is better than none

Dunedin has had a community Christmas Tree for over 140 years. Pioneer stories and diaries mentions that the community of Dunedin would pick a cedar tree and place it near the waterfront what is known as Edgewater Park today. Families would gather and sing holiday songs around the decorated tree and then exchange gifts to friends and family.
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

Nature’s Food Patch Market & Cafés in Clearwater and downtown Dunedin, working with local nonprofits HEP and Dunedin Cares, is collecting healthy organic foods to donate to families in need through Dec. 31. Customers shopping at Nature’s Food Patch can simply grab and purchase a pre-packaged $10 bag...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

SPCA Tampa Bay celebrates 12 Days of Critters

LARGO — SPCA Tampa Bay will waive adoption fees during its 12 Days of Critters event. The event got underway Dec. 8 and will continue through Saturday, Dec. 24. All pocket pets — such as small birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and even reptiles — can be adopted without a fee from SPCA Tampa Bay.
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Ongoing: Markets, groups and activities

INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will re-open for its ninth season on Sunday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. The market is located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center, 19305 Gulf Blvd. The Indian Shores Library joins the market every third Sunday for the Library Book Sale.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two local students have been named to the Dean’s List at The Citadel. The students are James Moore and Lucien Summers-Powell, both of Palm Harbor. The dean's list recognizes cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of Incomplete and no grade below C for work in a semester.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Bay Pines VA offering flu vaccines

ST. PETERSBURG — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is offering no-cost flu shots to any veteran who is enrolled in VA health care. The shots will be administered in the J.C. Cobb Room of the Bay Pines Hospital from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are accepted.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas transit agency: Where’s our $600,000?

Every day, hundreds rely on Pinellas County’s on-demand transportation service for older people and those with disabilities to get around town. The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority works with the Washington-based software company GOIN’ to coordinate those rides, including collecting co-pays and working with providers like Uber and Lyft.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

